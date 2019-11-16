2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 16

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Free Blank Poem.

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Free (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: “Free Space,” “Free Day,” “Free Style,” or “Free Food.”

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Here’s my attempt at a Free Blank Poem:

“Free Parking”

Free parking is the space that we always

want to hit when playing Monopoly

both because it’s safe & it’s free money

& the more money you have the more free-

dom to buy properties & houses &

hotels & pay fees & attempt to win

& even if you don’t, you, kind of, do.