2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 15

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Middle Poem.
For today’s prompt, write a middle poem. We’re in the middle of the month, so it’s a worthwhile time to write about being in the middle of things. There are physical and geographical middles, of course, but people also find themselves stuck in the middle of quarrels, lines, and poetry challenges. Some think of the middle as average; others strive to break out.
Quick note on commenting: I'm not sure how fast the comments will approve. I'm hoping they'll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I'll approve each and every one (that's not spammy or offensive) as soon as I'm able.
Here’s my attempt at a Middle Poem:
“Saviors of Middle-earth”
There once were a people who saved
man and dwarf that came from the shire
and found a gold ring in a cave.
There once were a people who saved
all their courage but who were brave
when thrown into Sauron’s great fire.
There once were a people who saved
man and dwarf that came from the shire.
The Dreaded Middle
I’m caught in the middle
Of this anxious maelstrom,
Can’t see end or beginning,
Only a circling flurry
That threatens my very sanity.
Tasks cry out from all directions
But I’m at a loss to focus
And see their logical order…
This is the dreaded trap
Of not knowing where to start,
Stuck in a whirling vortex,
Consuming order with no remorse.
A THOUGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE MOJAVE
It is great to go traipsing outside
in the desert that spans far and wide,
but if vultures are soaring
you may be deploring
the water you failed to provide.
the middle of the night
by Patrick J. Walsh
in the warmth of August
minutes march in uniform
moving lazy hours steadily
through the night and
on into the noon
in this cold November
dark and dawn quarrel
over every passing hour
as though sorrow
means nothing to them
Middle Child’s Highland Ancestry
The noises that she made
While destroying her brother’s x-box
Would have turned around a company
of British horse guards
Never to return
Not Bottom, Nor Middle,
but serene top shelf,
mostly calm, sometimes placid,
in high-grade mental health.
So there’s my current total,
a pretty decent score,
I like it a lot, I really do.
Please, sir, may I have more?
No alcohol crossed my lips,
and I stayed away from chips,
eating a lot of veggie food,
which helped elevate my mood.
Daytime protocols I kept,
as more peacefully I slept.
Lunched with friends, a nice repast,
It really was a blast.
Thought of my friend in a monastery,
which left me feeling very
happy, with aplomb,
this lifestyle, it’s the bomb.
Peanut Butter in the Middle
Ma rarely bought cookies.
She thought they were a waste of money.
But we had vanilla wafers
With peanut butter in the middle.
Never had a bought cookie that good.
Da liked to fix at night
Marshmallows on soda crackers
Held together with peanut butter,
And toasted honey brown.
A gooey mess that left
His children in giggles, and
Ma’s eye’s sparkling.
When I could eat bananas
I loved what Ma called a banana log.
She would cut the banana in half
And slice each piece down the middle
Spreading peanut butter, and
Hand it my tiny hands.
She never took a bite
For like me now
She was allergic to bananas.
Little memories
Not made with expense
But with love and peanut butter.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 15, 2019
Middletown
It used to be a relatively happy place
everyone had pretty nice jobs
for the most part nice kids
you never saw a Maserati
only occasionally a broken down beater
there were a few seriously overweight folks
but they didn’t go out much
and the numerous bike paths
always had someone on them
crime was all minor league
doors typically went unlocked
there were no McMansions, no way
they weren’t popular in Middletown
although the porches were big
and everyone waved went you walked by
but there wasn’t much art to be found
no Tuesday night poetry circles
or any other reading groups for that matter
the bookstore went bankrupt long ago
no kid ever even got close to the pros
never produced a Stephen King
no murders, thank god
but no local murder mystery theatre, either
no black folks to speak of
a few Democrats here and there
a handful of Hispanics
no Thai restaurants
no sushi, that’s for damn sure
(oops, pardon my French)
the last I heard
a lot of the young folks were leaving
heading off for college
never coming back
or just plain leaving
the population was going down
but it seemed that the number of beaters
was starting to grow.
The Middle Sister
The middle sister of us five,
one up from me.
Red hair and blue eyes
Spunky and daring
“The General” takes charge
Honest, sincere, compassionate, concerned
Creative, artistic, can make anything in a pinch
Energetic go-getter, funny
Loves the Lord, treasures her family
Encourages friends, helps others
My best friend throughout my life
The Middle Child
by Kenzo Amariyo
Being the middle child,
Isn’t always very nice.
It always seems as if,
You have to pay a price.
The older one is mocking,
The younger one takes note.
You get it from both sides,
Oh…..to escape in a boat!
Mums busy sorting older,
Then busy with the young.
What about the middle one?
Her voice often un-sung.
She goes about her business,
Avoiding all the scoffing.
But there are times she’d like to,
Place both siblings in a coffin.
And push them swiftly out to sea,
So she can have a rest.
So she can sit on mamma’s knee,
Without patience put to test.
But sooner or later,
She knows coffin would be back.
And once more she’ll be dreaming,
Of her own little shack.
Formulate
I went on a hike
Wandering all day
For my thoughts
to formulate
The light turned
It was a royal blue
I looked and found
The middle of nowhere
Middling
And I heard the kids sing,
“When you’re up, you’re up.”
but they weren’t singing about me.
Then they sang again,
“When you’re down you’re down,”
which had nothing to do with me.
My verse came crawling,
“When you’re only half way up,
You’re neither up nor down.”
Life in the middle,
unable to muster a good depression or,
throw my head back and laugh.
Or swim,
Or drown,
I float.
Achieving my greatest height
at the peak of the bell curve,
a fiftieth percentile man,
most likely to be average,
a median boy,
an unincredible middlin’ man.
AMENITIES ADVENTURE
”Inconvenience is an adventure wrongly considered,” G.K. Chesterton
The power
quit around midnight –
a safety
power out-
age, to keep electric wires
from sparking wildfire.
I’d been in
the middle of back-
ing up my
laptop. My
MacBook Air survived, thank good-
ness, with all my files.
The power
came back, two days lat-
er, quit a-
gain; again….
Last night about bedtime the
water shut off and
didn’t come
back till middle of
the night when
toilets tried
with strange loud gurgling noises
to flush. I was mid-
dle of sleep
but it woke me won-
dering what
day it was,
if we’d be back to normal
or adventuring.