2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 15

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Middle Poem.

For today’s prompt, write a middle poem. We’re in the middle of the month, so it’s a worthwhile time to write about being in the middle of things. There are physical and geographical middles, of course, but people also find themselves stuck in the middle of quarrels, lines, and poetry challenges. Some think of the middle as average; others strive to break out.

Here’s my attempt at a Middle Poem:

“Saviors of Middle-earth”

There once were a people who saved
man and dwarf that came from the shire
and found a gold ring in a cave.
There once were a people who saved
all their courage but who were brave
when thrown into Sauron’s great fire.
There once were a people who saved
man and dwarf that came from the shire.

Day 15

  1. Avatarheadintheclouds87

    The Dreaded Middle

    I’m caught in the middle
    Of this anxious maelstrom,
    Can’t see end or beginning,
    Only a circling flurry
    That threatens my very sanity.
    Tasks cry out from all directions
    But I’m at a loss to focus
    And see their logical order…
    This is the dreaded trap
    Of not knowing where to start,
    Stuck in a whirling vortex,
    Consuming order with no remorse.

  2. AvatarPressOn

    A THOUGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE MOJAVE

    It is great to go traipsing outside
    in the desert that spans far and wide,
    but if vultures are soaring
    you may be deploring
    the water you failed to provide.

  3. AvatarPat Walsh

    the middle of the night
    by Patrick J. Walsh

    in the warmth of August
    minutes march in uniform
    moving lazy hours steadily
    through the night and
    on into the noon

    in this cold November
    dark and dawn quarrel
    over every passing hour
    as though sorrow
    means nothing to them

  4. AvatarLeAnneM

    Middle Child’s Highland Ancestry

    The noises that she made
    While destroying her brother’s x-box
    Would have turned around a company
    of British horse guards
    Never to return

  5. AvatarDaniel Paicopulos

    Not Bottom, Nor Middle,

    but serene top shelf,
    mostly calm, sometimes placid,
    in high-grade mental health.
    So there’s my current total,
    a pretty decent score,
    I like it a lot, I really do.
    Please, sir, may I have more?
    No alcohol crossed my lips,
    and I stayed away from chips,
    eating a lot of veggie food,
    which helped elevate my mood.
    Daytime protocols I kept,
    as more peacefully I slept.
    Lunched with friends, a nice repast,
    It really was a blast.
    Thought of my friend in a monastery,
    which left me feeling very
    happy, with aplomb,
    this lifestyle, it’s the bomb.

  6. AvatarMET

    Peanut Butter in the Middle

    Ma rarely bought cookies.
    She thought they were a waste of money.
    But we had vanilla wafers
    With peanut butter in the middle.
    Never had a bought cookie that good.

    Da liked to fix at night
    Marshmallows on soda crackers
    Held together with peanut butter,
    And toasted honey brown.
    A gooey mess that left
    His children in giggles, and
    Ma’s eye’s sparkling.

    When I could eat bananas
    I loved what Ma called a banana log.
    She would cut the banana in half
    And slice each piece down the middle
    Spreading peanut butter, and
    Hand it my tiny hands.
    She never took a bite
    For like me now
    She was allergic to bananas.

    Little memories
    Not made with expense
    But with love and peanut butter.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    November 15, 2019

  7. AvatarMichael T Ellis

    Middletown

    It used to be a relatively happy place
    everyone had pretty nice jobs
    for the most part nice kids
    you never saw a Maserati
    only occasionally a broken down beater
    there were a few seriously overweight folks
    but they didn’t go out much
    and the numerous bike paths
    always had someone on them
    crime was all minor league
    doors typically went unlocked
    there were no McMansions, no way
    they weren’t popular in Middletown
    although the porches were big
    and everyone waved went you walked by
    but there wasn’t much art to be found
    no Tuesday night poetry circles
    or any other reading groups for that matter
    the bookstore went bankrupt long ago
    no kid ever even got close to the pros
    never produced a Stephen King
    no murders, thank god
    but no local murder mystery theatre, either
    no black folks to speak of
    a few Democrats here and there
    a handful of Hispanics
    no Thai restaurants
    no sushi, that’s for damn sure
    (oops, pardon my French)
    the last I heard
    a lot of the young folks were leaving
    heading off for college
    never coming back
    or just plain leaving
    the population was going down
    but it seemed that the number of beaters
    was starting to grow.

  8. Avatarconnielpeters

    The Middle Sister

    The middle sister of us five,
    one up from me.
    Red hair and blue eyes
    Spunky and daring
    “The General” takes charge
    Honest, sincere, compassionate, concerned
    Creative, artistic, can make anything in a pinch
    Energetic go-getter, funny
    Loves the Lord, treasures her family
    Encourages friends, helps others
    My best friend throughout my life

  9. AvatarKenzo

    The Middle Child
    by Kenzo Amariyo

    Being the middle child,
    Isn’t always very nice.
    It always seems as if,
    You have to pay a price.

    The older one is mocking,
    The younger one takes note.
    You get it from both sides,
    Oh…..to escape in a boat!

    Mums busy sorting older,
    Then busy with the young.
    What about the middle one?
    Her voice often un-sung.

    She goes about her business,
    Avoiding all the scoffing.
    But there are times she’d like to,
    Place both siblings in a coffin.

    And push them swiftly out to sea,
    So she can have a rest.
    So she can sit on mamma’s knee,
    Without patience put to test.

    But sooner or later,
    She knows coffin would be back.
    And once more she’ll be dreaming,
    Of her own little shack.

  11. Avatartimphilippart

    Middling

    And I heard the kids sing,
    “When you’re up, you’re up.”
    but they weren’t singing about me.

    Then they sang again,
    “When you’re down you’re down,”
    which had nothing to do with me.

    My verse came crawling,
    “When you’re only half way up,
    You’re neither up nor down.”

    Life in the middle,
    unable to muster a good depression or,
    throw my head back and laugh.

    Or swim,
    Or drown,
    I float.

    Achieving my greatest height
    at the peak of the bell curve,
    a fiftieth percentile man,

    most likely to be average,
    a median boy,
    an unincredible middlin’ man.

  12. Avatartaylor graham

    AMENITIES ADVENTURE

    ”Inconvenience is an adventure wrongly considered,” G.K. Chesterton

    The power
    quit around midnight –
    a safety
    power out-
    age, to keep electric wires
    from sparking wildfire.

    I’d been in
    the middle of back-
    ing up my
    laptop. My
    MacBook Air survived, thank good-
    ness, with all my files.

    The power
    came back, two days lat-
    er, quit a-
    gain; again….
    Last night about bedtime the
    water shut off and

    didn’t come
    back till middle of
    the night when
    toilets tried
    with strange loud gurgling noises
    to flush. I was mid-

    dle of sleep
    but it woke me won-
    dering what
    day it was,
    if we’d be back to normal
    or adventuring.

