2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 15

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Middle Poem.

For today’s prompt, write a middle poem. We’re in the middle of the month, so it’s a worthwhile time to write about being in the middle of things. There are physical and geographical middles, of course, but people also find themselves stuck in the middle of quarrels, lines, and poetry challenges. Some think of the middle as average; others strive to break out.

Here’s my attempt at a Middle Poem:

“Saviors of Middle-earth”

There once were a people who saved

man and dwarf that came from the shire

and found a gold ring in a cave.

There once were a people who saved

all their courage but who were brave

when thrown into Sauron’s great fire.

There once were a people who saved

man and dwarf that came from the shire.