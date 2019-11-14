2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 14

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Myth Poem.
For today’s prompt, write a myth poem. Reinterpret a common myth, create a brand new myth, and/or mention a myth in passing. Remember: There are the Edith Hamilton type of myths and the common misconception myths.
Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.
Here’s my attempt at a Myth Poem:
“No Myth”
And I wonder what it’s like to be
the outlier in a family of actors,
a musician who wants to sing
while everyone else wants to fall
into their roles. Michael Penn
mentions Romeo and Heathcliff
before admitting, “maybe she’s
just looking for someone
to dance with,” perhaps Sean
or even Chris, and I create
myths in which Michael
is the cool poet who writes
everyone else’s part before
finding that she’s still waiting
for someone to dance with.
the goblin in the basement
i swear i overheard
long forgotten stories
of the goblin living in
grandma’s basement.
my brothers and i
would stay the night
there and i would
imagine i heard
skittering claws
moving angrily
under my head
or pretend misplaced
phone chargers
were stolen away
while i slept so
they could be added
to his growing
collection of junk
and pretty things.
the alligator
climbs out from the sewer grate
urban myth escape
by Sari Grandstaff
A myth of red
Bulls see red wave
It charges that way
Rhino looks you down
If his eyes aren’t red
Don’t run around
Red eyes at night
Might bring animal bites
A red car on the road
Brings flashing red lights
To glow
FROM THE ASHES
The myth
of the Phoenix
becomes real in winter
whenever my bird feeders host
starlings.
Narcissa Through The Looking Glass
She was a dancer
who courted girlhood
feverishly
in a ballet
of love spells
lies
and corner mirrors
where for awhile
she danced
content
until she thought
she saw something
odd
leaned in too far
and fell through
into the arms of
Alice.
Love Story
I can’t imagine a day without her,
a day when I don’t think about her.
The sun would yet provide its shine,
of course, and there would still be wine,
but surely not as brightly
and purely not as lightly.
I can’t imagine a life without her,
through work, play, joy and strife without her.
She’s everything I need to know,
she’s everything I need, and so,
our love is written in concrete,
not always gay, nor honey sweet,
our quiet passion a poet’s dream,
mates for life, so it would seem.
All this and more I can say about her,
I can’t imagine a way without her.
Melting work, this.
Aw, so sweet! I love its cadence.
pajama woman
she stays in her pajamas all day long
night too of course she takes ‘em off to bathe
puts on fresh ones goes out she gardens strong
you see her in the yard she’ll smile and wave
you’ll see her at Walmart she won’t stand out
her budget’s big she hardly spends on clothes
eats deli food pushes her cart about
pajama woman up and down the rows
the aisles she smiles again and then she’s gone
to somewhere else she’s got pajamas on
in Britain someone’s being newly knighted
because pajama woman has been sighted
gpr crane
Delightful
PHOENIX RISING
a paradigm
Why does fire love wind?
Red-gold wings lift off and fly.
What good is cold ash?
He scattered his wife’s remains
and they blossomed daffodils.
We watched dead faces
on the news, burned-out families
hope-homeless – and now
look, they’re coming back, they call
that place home again,
Paradise out of ashes.
Our mountain ridges
ravaged by fire, a moonscape.
A year later, we
walked among skeleton pines –
new green bursting underfoot.
She fell to her knees,
beat the charred ground with her fists,
saw nothing but loss.
Tears like so many seeds,
she was rooted to the place.
Fireweed blazes in
the meadow and soon lupine,
blue as smokeless sky.
And so the wheel turns. I love this.
THE MYTH OF SMITH
G. Smith
====]|[====
The myth if Smith is that we’re so numerous,
A fact the Johnsons find quite humorous.
(With a nod and apologies to Ogden Nash)
Fat fingers – – should read:
The myth OF Smith….
Somewhere, Ogden is smiling and, probably, writing about the boneses of the Joneses.