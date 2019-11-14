2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 14

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Myth Poem.

For today’s prompt, write a myth poem. Reinterpret a common myth, create a brand new myth, and/or mention a myth in passing. Remember: There are the Edith Hamilton type of myths and the common misconception myths.

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Here’s my attempt at a Myth Poem:

“No Myth”

And I wonder what it’s like to be

the outlier in a family of actors,

a musician who wants to sing

while everyone else wants to fall

into their roles. Michael Penn

mentions Romeo and Heathcliff

before admitting, “maybe she’s

just looking for someone

to dance with,” perhaps Sean

or even Chris, and I create

myths in which Michael

is the cool poet who writes

everyone else’s part before

finding that she’s still waiting

for someone to dance with.