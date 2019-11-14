2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 14

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Myth Poem.

For today’s prompt, write a myth poem. Reinterpret a common myth, create a brand new myth, and/or mention a myth in passing. Remember: There are the Edith Hamilton type of myths and the common misconception myths.

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Here’s my attempt at a Myth Poem:

“No Myth”

And I wonder what it’s like to be
the outlier in a family of actors,
a musician who wants to sing
while everyone else wants to fall
into their roles. Michael Penn
mentions Romeo and Heathcliff
before admitting, “maybe she’s
just looking for someone
to dance with,” perhaps Sean
or even Chris, and I create
myths in which Michael
is the cool poet who writes
everyone else’s part before
finding that she’s still waiting
for someone to dance with.

  1. AvatarNot-Only But-Also Riley

    the goblin in the basement

    i swear i overheard
    long forgotten stories
    of the goblin living in
    grandma’s basement.

    my brothers and i
    would stay the night
    there and i would

    imagine i heard
    skittering claws
    moving angrily
    under my head

    or pretend misplaced
    phone chargers
    were stolen away
    while i slept so

    they could be added
    to his growing
    collection of junk
    and pretty things.

  3. Avatarkhoward

    A myth of red

    Bulls see red wave
    It charges that way
    Rhino looks you down
    If his eyes aren’t red
    Don’t run around
    Red eyes at night
    Might bring animal bites
    A red car on the road
    Brings flashing red lights
    To glow

  5. AvatarMichael T Ellis

    Narcissa Through The Looking Glass

    She was a dancer
    who courted girlhood
    feverishly
    in a ballet
    of love spells
    lies
    and corner mirrors
    where for awhile
    she danced
    content
    until she thought
    she saw something
    odd
    leaned in too far
    and fell through
    into the arms of
    Alice.

  6. AvatarDaniel Paicopulos

    Love Story

    I can’t imagine a day without her,
    a day when I don’t think about her.
    The sun would yet provide its shine,
    of course, and there would still be wine,
    but surely not as brightly
    and purely not as lightly.
    I can’t imagine a life without her,
    through work, play, joy and strife without her.
    She’s everything I need to know,
    she’s everything I need, and so,
    our love is written in concrete,
    not always gay, nor honey sweet,
    our quiet passion a poet’s dream,
    mates for life, so it would seem.
    All this and more I can say about her,
    I can’t imagine a way without her.

  7. Avatargrcran

    pajama woman

    she stays in her pajamas all day long
    night too of course she takes ‘em off to bathe
    puts on fresh ones goes out she gardens strong
    you see her in the yard she’ll smile and wave
    you’ll see her at Walmart she won’t stand out
    her budget’s big she hardly spends on clothes
    eats deli food pushes her cart about
    pajama woman up and down the rows
    the aisles she smiles again and then she’s gone
    to somewhere else she’s got pajamas on
    in Britain someone’s being newly knighted
    because pajama woman has been sighted

    gpr crane

  8. Avatartaylor graham

    PHOENIX RISING
    a paradigm

    Why does fire love wind?
    Red-gold wings lift off and fly.

    What good is cold ash?
    He scattered his wife’s remains
    and they blossomed daffodils.

    We watched dead faces
    on the news, burned-out families
    hope-homeless – and now
    look, they’re coming back, they call
    that place home again,
    Paradise out of ashes.

    Our mountain ridges
    ravaged by fire, a moonscape.
    A year later, we
    walked among skeleton pines –
    new green bursting underfoot.

    She fell to her knees,
    beat the charred ground with her fists,
    saw nothing but loss.
    Tears like so many seeds,
    she was rooted to the place.

    Fireweed blazes in
    the meadow and soon lupine,
    blue as smokeless sky.

  9. Avatartunesmiff

    THE MYTH OF SMITH
    G. Smith
    ====]|[====
    The myth if Smith is that we’re so numerous,
    A fact the Johnsons find quite humorous.

    (With a nod and apologies to Ogden Nash)

COMMENT

