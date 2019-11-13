2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 13

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Persona Poem.

For today’s prompt, write a persona poem. That is, take on the persona of someone or something else. In the past, I’ve written poems from the point of view of Godzilla, animals, other famous and historical people, everyday strangers, and even inanimate objects.

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Here’s my attempt at a Persona Poem:

“Ulysses”

From time to time, you may pick me up,

crack open my spine, and read a page

or two before sliding me between

Finnegan’s Wake and Dubliners and

sigh as if you wish you could take time

to read and decipher me, as if

I’m a literary Everest,

I guess, but mostly, I collect dust

with Moby Dick and Infinite Jest.