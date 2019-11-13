2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 13

By: |

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Persona Poem.

For today’s prompt, write a persona poem. That is, take on the persona of someone or something else. In the past, I’ve written poems from the point of view of Godzilla, animals, other famous and historical people, everyday strangers, and even inanimate objects.

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Here’s my attempt at a Persona Poem:

“Ulysses”

From time to time, you may pick me up,
crack open my spine, and read a page
or two before sliding me between
Finnegan’s Wake and Dubliners and
sigh as if you wish you could take time
to read and decipher me, as if
I’m a literary Everest,
I guess, but mostly, I collect dust
with Moby Dick and Infinite Jest.

 

112 thoughts on “2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 13

  1. AvatarBrandi Noelle

    The Father of Our Country

    In my day, America was a dream
    far-fetched, though, at the time it seemed.
    My Virginia home I left behind
    for the fields of battle I was assigned
    to face hateful foe and winters’ extreme.

    Our British brethren were highly esteemed
    in red coats with nary a crooked seam,
    but my men had heart that served to remind
    in my day.

    Liberty’s fight led to an icy stream,
    we rowed through by light of the moon’s beam.
    Our surprise attack went as designed,
    soon a constitution would be signed,
    freedom from tyranny would be our theme
    in my day.

  2. AvatarAnthony94

    On the 1095

    We’ve been together going on fifteen years
    know each other’s habits the dive
    in for a kill in the brown pastures
    of autumn, the sitting green signs
    along the highway in the ice of winter
    and the easy pickings of green springs

    So it’s easy, too, to sit this limb
    shoulder to shoulder and absorb
    the morning sun along the 1095
    our range for winter already
    set and the old barn a feasting
    spot with the timbers falling
    onto the dusty straw filled floor
    an easy drop through the gaping
    side open to the west wind when
    a plump packrat crosses the sill

    Now and then the vultures come
    to line the ridgepole but we
    just lift a wing in recognition
    wait until they lift off again
    to soar on thermals all the time
    thinking that we can’t do the same
    but we do in our wide circles
    just with an eye to the ground
    calling out to each other
    before we’ll return to nearby
    cedars to sit shoulder to shoulder
    and spend the night.

  4. Avatarreginariddle

    A Dog’s Outlook

    She’s about to awake
    I feel my heart quake
    Her body is rolling over
    She’s messing the cover

    Will she take me out to pee?
    Oh, my, such heavenly glee!
    I do so love her with all I am
    She treats me just like a lamb

    She’s rolling over now, awake
    I’ve got to lick her, for heaven’s sake
    I can’t wait til she opens her eyes
    Such amazing love that implies

    I give her sloppy, wet kisses
    The kind I know she always misses
    She squints at me through one eye
    It’s all I can do to not bark or cry

    She reaches for me with one hand
    Rubbing my back just as I planned
    She starts to get up and I bounce to her
    Delighting in her hand against my fur

    I follow her through the hallway and den
    Bound outside then back in again
    She’s brought out a treat to give to me
    No doubt, something with which I agree

    She goes to the bathroom and I follow
    Eating my treat, trying hard to swallow
    She reaches down again with a embrace
    There is nothing like this feeling of grace

    I do so love this woman who I sit upon
    Waking with her is glorious at the crack of dawn
    I believe I was meant to be her best friend
    It’s a love this true that I will always recommend

  5. AvatarMET

    This is written from the persona of one of my characters in my novel…

    The Jazz Man Speaks

    I picked up the saxophone
    When I was fifteen.
    Did not know then that
    Women love to hear
    A saxophone speak,
    But used that to my advantage.

    But love eluded me
    She was out there,
    And I crooned my music
    To her hoping
    She would hear and
    Come find me.

    Then there she was,
    Not what I expected,
    But the notes on my saxophone knew.
    The notes flowed like the heat
    On a Mississippi night
    When the moonbeams were sultry.

    Lost again,
    Into the mist of mountains
    Far from where I lived.
    I played my music
    And it floated across the south
    And up those mountains calling.

    In she walked in red heels
    And a red dress.
    With enough sass
    To make my saxophone sing.
    This time…
    She wouldn’t leave.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    November 13, 2019

  6. AvatarMaryAnnMcCarra

    Billet Doux

    bundled into a packet,
    ribbon-tied, my worn edges
    bump up against some neatly folded
    patterned squares of silk

    I imagine them unfurled,
    knotted round her neck,
    thin (but surprisingly warm)
    barrier against the cold

    I warmed her, once, on the
    coldest days she endured, her
    eyes alight as they traced
    each word, whispering them

    aloud so that I, too, could
    hear them, the sloping scripts,
    the twists and curlicues in
    black on white as ink

    on snow and my words wait,
    for her,
    forever

  7. Avatarconnielpeters

    Rhoda
    (Acts 12)

    I had worked for them honestly.
    I’d never been lazy.
    There they were all staring at me
    and said I’d gone crazy.

    I answered a knock at the door
    and I heard Peter’s voice.
    There was no question in my mind,
    but I made a dumb choice.

    I left poor Peter standing there,
    excited that he came.
    I went and told them the great news.
    They gasped at Peter’s name.

    King Herod’s soldiers had killed James
    and then took Peter, too.
    We were afraid that he’d be dead
    before the night was through.

    So we all met at Mary’s house.
    Were on our knees in prayer.
    And that is when I heard him knock
    then left him standing there.

    They thought I was stark raving mad.
    “It’s him!” I insisted.
    He kept on knocking until they
    no longer resisted.

    They went to the outer entrance
    and let dear Peter in.
    “An angel came and rescued me,”
    he told them with a grin.

    All of their mouths fell open as
    he stood before their eyes.
    We prayed for him the whole night long,
    so why were they surprised?

  8. Avatartunesmiff

    i LOOK AT YOU
    G. Smith
    =====)|(=====
    I look at you as you look past me,
    Every day at the same old time.
    I’m not who you think I might be.
    I look at you as you look past me,
    You have eyes, but do not see.
    We both are guilty, but of what crime?
    I look as you as you look past me.
    Every day at the same old time.

    I was once someone’s baby boy,
    Held and cuddled and rocked to sleep;
    Once somebody’s pride and joy.
    I was once someone’s baby boy,
    In flannel shirts and corduroy,
    A teddy bear and woolly sheep.
    I was once someone’s baby boy.
    Held and cuddled and rocked to sleep.

    So now I’m camped out on this stoop,
    At least it’s shelter from the rain.
    I’m not comfortable in a group,
    So now I’m camped out on this stoop,
    With sandwich scraps or a cup of soup,
    Hard to move with my feet in pain,
    So now I’m camped out on this stoop.
    At least it’s shelter from the rain.

    I look at you as you look past me,
    It’s hard to do, but I don’t judge.
    I’m not who you think I might be.
    I look at you as you look past me,
    You have eyes, but do not see,
    I know it’s not you, I hold no grudge.
    I look as you as you look past me.
    It’s hard to do, but I don’t judge.

  9. AvatarSara McNulty

    Proud Parent

    I stand so stately–proud without a sound
    except for my children who like rustling
    ’round a’flutter ’til they fall on ground.

    They love dancing in a September breeze,
    so vibrant in burnished reds, amber lights.
    I watch them fondly, as all parent trees.

  10. AvatarSondie

    Death

    On a beam of light I travel
    Through realms unknown
    To make the date with fate.

    Golden glow of peace surrounds
    us as I carry you
    To the ageless place of grace.

  11. AvatarLinda Rhinehart Neas

    Traveler’s Tale

    I have been battered from stem to stern
    on this journey of necessity, not pleasure.
    I have witnessed great kindness to and from strangers.
    I have witnessed cruelty, as well, but let’s not dwell there.
    Now, in this land where stars fly high in justice blue,
    syncing with strips of red and white – courage and purity,
    I have emptied myself.
    I rest in the back of a closet that smells of home;
    an old travel case empty and forgotten.

  12. Avatarthunk2much

    Note from Santa

    Those shelf elves
    you seem so fond of
    with their beady eyes
    and too-fierce ears
    tell me everything
    they see, in spite
    of my begging
    for silence and peace
    as if they enjoy
    how it torments me
    to take your names
    off my list.

  13. Avatarjulie e.

    (Not Your)
    Trophy

    Useless,
    you called me
    Useless.
    Worthless,
    you pointed out.
    What have I done
    to be shamed
    and degraded
    but denote a time
    when he
    finally won?
    I mark a moment
    when good things
    happened,
    they just didn’t
    happen
    to you.

  15. AvatarMET

    Mr. Turtle speaks of his walk
    (or the Turtle’s view of our encounter)

    “It was a lovely spring day.
    There had been a nice rain.
    I thought I would visit a puddle or two.
    Minding my own business
    When I hear this great rumbling
    Of this beast
    That I had seen from a distance.
    The odd thing about this beast
    It had round rolling feet.
    I am at the big puddle,
    And I turned to fight,
    The beast stopped,
    And out stepped
    This creature
    With fur that was yellow
    On its head.
    It made strange noises…
    Not sure what it said, but
    If it had gotten closer.
    I would have snapped its nose.
    The creature got back in the beast
    And rumbled and shook the road
    Until it was out of sight.
    Mr. Crow have you seen this beast?”
    “They are both harmless. We just ignore it.”
    “Well let me tell you, Mr. Crow, it ruined my walk.”

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    November 13, 2019

  16. Avatarjulie e.

    Dog at 7 am.

    An’ I wake up and say get up get up get up get up dere’s light
    so it must be noms an’ time to pee an’ time to bark an’ time
    to chase da furry wid da sharp toes an’ yell at squirrels
    Get up get up get up there’s light!

  17. AvatarBruce Niedt

    I love persona poems. I’ve already written one this month from the POV of a dog.

    Pocket Rainbow

    All the way from the sun
    through the atmosphere,
    a concentrated riot of photons,
    I’ve traveled whole, warm and energetic,
    down to earth and into a neighborhood,
    only to be broken apart as I stream
    through a beveled window in someone’s front door.

    I split into many wavelengths
    and bang up against a gray-upholstered couch
    in the living room as a multicolored stripe,
    seven colors projected onto fabric.
    I delight two little girls, who try to catch me
    in their hands and stuff me in their pockets,
    but in vain. I want to say, It’s just refraction, kids,
    it’s really no big deal. But they’re still too little
    to understand the science of it,
    and besides, their grandmother says,

    You can still pretend, and sometime later today,
    reach into your pockets, and pull out a rainbow
    to help you smile, so that red, orange, yellow, green,
    blue, indigo and violet will color your day,
    like a paint box of light.

    I’m just glad to be of help.

  18. AvatarRon Wright

    Call Me Levi’s

    Yes, I do have rivets.
    No, it’s not a disease.
    But I do have regrets.
    And I sure do aim to please.

    They went and named me Levi’s.
    After my inventor, Straus.
    Blue jeans for gals and guys.
    Tough as hardwood boughs.

    Brass rivets hold me fast.
    No way I’ll come apart.
    I was made to last.
    With sales still off the chart.

    But now I need remodeled.
    Fifth pocket’s for a watch.
    The pocket watch is old.
    Need something more topnotch.

    Rivets, I must maintain.
    But that pocket watch makes me moan.
    Resize would be my aim.
    At least to fit a phone.

  19. Avatarheadintheclouds87

    The Dragon’s Lament

    I hoard precious jewels
    In my cavernous halls,
    Stones of all shapes and sizes
    Strewn about haphazardly,
    For us beasts have no need
    To keep things neat and tidy…

    I like to lull any visitors
    Into a false sense of security
    By hiding in dark corners,
    Luring them into the delusion
    That treasure is there for taking
    Like candy from a baby…

    I wait just long enough
    Before I lunge and strike
    With my callous claws
    And breathe fiery onslaught
    In their terrified faces,
    Their scream the sweetest music…

    But after they run and flee,
    I’m overcome by ennui,
    For dragons grow so lonely
    Solitary with their shiny trinkets,
    But it is simply our instinct
    To terrify or incenerate intruders…

    If only I could resist
    This primal urge within me,
    Extend my claws tentatively
    In the spirit of friendship;
    I long for the warming glow
    Of no longer being alone…

  20. AvatarJanet Rice Carnahan

    HANGING AROUND

    we gather for a purpose
    we never appear as one
    you see us everyday
    but seldom
    are we appreciated
    respected
    thought about
    given another consideration
    all day
    yet we stay
    so we tangle
    dangle
    fall on the floor
    because you should
    see us more
    delight galore
    we know you saw it
    we live in your closet
    we’re hangers
    wire
    that never tire
    plastic
    fantastic
    soft
    grab a cloth
    pants
    give us a chance
    for scarves and jewelry
    that hang
    we’re straight up
    with an occasional bang
    match us
    patch us
    will always be there
    just come up the stair
    and stare
    that’s where we’ll be found
    always for you
    hanging around

  21. AvatarMichelleMcEwen

    You So Cry

    Done with the blues
    Done with you
    You be everywhere
    You be never here
    Here I am
    Here with my banjo
    Banjo on my knee
    Banjo with four strings
    Strings that sing
    Strings love me
    Me and you
    Me and blue
    Blue jeans
    Blue grass
    Grass back home
    Grass tall like you
    You pluck my nerves
    You make me cry
    Cry all night
    Cry a river
    River down south
    River real wild
    Wild and blue
    Wild like you
    You gone again
    You got a new friend
    Friend of mine
    Friend no more
    More I miss you
    More I weep
    Weep at daybreak
    Weep at dusk
    Dusk is too much
    Dusk tryna kill me
    Me without you
    Me myself and I
    I wonder why
    I cannot quit you
    You old hound dog
    You no good
    Good for nothing
    Good for blues
    Blues all the time
    Blues on my mind
    Mind your business
    Mind if I cry
    Cry baby
    Cry til I die
    Die
    Baby

    **I made use of the blitz poetic form for this prompt. My persona is a blues musician. This was fun.

  22. AvatarDe Jackson

    non grata

    call me ishmael
    or that guy
              (bueller…bueller)
    at the back of the class
    who never answers.

    call me un
    -invited, for that is what
    i am, though I have showed
    up anyway
    with snacks.

    call me
    late for dinner
    latent loser
    prodigal son
    not quite the one.

    call me un
    -done, untamed, unknown.
    enemy of the state
    of being.

    I may be pariah,
    rascal,
    wretch. outcast
    bum, thumbing my
    (nose)
    way through your
    town.

    call me dis
    -placed, bad
    news, expat,
    no-country old. Dis
    -graced, no person
    -a, only poem.

    ::

  23. AvatarLeAnneM

    The guy fixing my phone and I discussed

    Broken knees. His blown walking up Afghan hills with 100 pounds of gear. Mine just old.

    Parents. His as strict as The Great Santini, mine seventies lax like people from from The Ice Storm.

    What it’s like when you can no longer do the thing that made you feel like you.

    And how life goes on, unconcerned that you have stumbled.

  24. AvatarCandace

    Messenger of Sympathy and Love

    I’ve been witness to it all
    You have no secrets from me
    Love letters sent and received
    Bills paid and overdue
    I know your hobbies and your
    Charitable contributions
    I know when your birthday rolls around
    And how many friends really care
    I’ve held all those on-line shopping spree
    Packages, Christmas cards, magazines
    Now it seems I offer nothing but coupons
    You can’t use and thinking- of -you
    Cards from people you don’t remember

    The title was taken from a poem inscribed on the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum

  25. AvatarDaniel Paicopulos

    Name Calling

    So many names, titles, appellations, epithets, designations, descriptions,
    pseudonyms, some by choice, others by chance, a couple memorable, a few a bit annoying. The certificate says it’s Daniel, father went with Dan, later Daniel Boone, while mother preferred Danny. Tough name to pronounce, so some young friends liked Danny P, others stuck with Pieface or Greek. Aging, it became mister, then Sergeant, hero, counselor, boss. Next in line, highest in import, Honey. Now it’s mostly Daniel, sometimes Ely the Eel, but the all-time favorite is Dionysios, after a grandfather never met. Not the Roman god of wine, Dionysus. My drink was ouzo.

  26. Avatardellyndottir

    © 2019 Ellyn Mayfair

    The Pledge Speaks

    Created from your mutual need
    to hold each other dear
    you conjured up my skeleton
    requesting truth and honesty,
    and trusting vulnerability.
    Adding flesh to my conceptual bones,
    these ideals shall be your test:
    Don’t be shy with each other,
    be open and unguarded, from
    your hearts and souls do speak.
    I am your Pledge.

    From this time forward, you agreed
    and swore to show each other
    you meant everything you said,
    and so upon my honor,
    by my witness and your love,
    this seal unites the two of you
    and it is freely given.
    I am your Pledge.

    The vows that are conventional
    leave ‘love and cherish’ undefined.
    Sickness, health, riches, wealth,
    for better or for worse,
    such external standards work
    by making pairs stick together
    until death regardless if
    they seek transparent understanding.

    But I am your commitment
    From a deep internal source
    to communicate your thoughts, desires
    and feelings, withholding naught.
    I am your Pledge.

    More than your passion,
    more than shared history,
    I am the living breath
    of your intentions,
    the sacred life-force
    that is strong and yet
    quite delicate,
    guiding how you plan to be
    in your speech and deeds.
    I am your Pledge.

  27. AvatarJ.lynn Sheridan

    Prosaic Poem

    All it takes is a brain cell or two
    to call me into being. Another
    quick synapses exchange and
    I’ll see the light of day. (Maybe
    even today.)

    But this irksome poet has written
    me as a dreary ho-hum poem
    when clearly I should be a sonnet
    enmeshed in drama. (with a diamond
    upon my crown.)

    Honestly.

    See her nose catching fire. (Liar. Liar)
    scribbling free verse while I hang here

    mid-

    air.

  28. Avatarseamuscorleone

    You
    (Written from your perspective)

    Not happy with you
    But
    Not happy without you,
    So
    I’m just not happy.

    At least together, we were
    Happy sometimes,
    Or
    At least angry and not
    Alone.

    I can’t
    Sleep,
    Eat,
    Smile,
    Get up,
    Work,
    Focus,
    Live.

    I’m sad
    All
    The time.

    I miss
    You.

    I would
    Take you back
    But
    I have my pride.

    I won’t go where
    I am not
    Wanted.

    So I continue,
    Unwanted,
    In limbo,
    Until whatever comes
    Next.

  30. AvatarPat Walsh

    storm
    by Patrick J. Walsh

    barely buttoned up
    in this overcoat of clouds

    rattling through the gray
    gravel of the dark afternoon

    I come by these long
    twilight hours honestly

    bearing the weight of
    memories too full to hold

  32. AvatarAnn M

    turkey vulture

    i’m not a heron
    with wings the color
    of the sky
    and a graceful neck.
    my wings are mud brown,
    my neck short,
    and my hairless head
    reminds you of raw meat.
    you blanche
    when you see me.
    you point
    and run.

    but i do the work,
    clear the pavement,
    eat the bones clean
    so they can rest
    at last;
    and i never prey
    on the living.
    i leave that sordid
    task to the rest
    of you.

  33. AvatarMarie Elena

    Open Apology to a Word I Have Abused, in 5/7/5 Form

    I have to admit
    I’ve been syllabically
    abusive to you.

    I may call you poem
    or po-em, depending on
    my need at the time,

    not even giving
    thought to how this makes you feel.
    Please forgive me, poem.

    And please understand
    the earnest apology
    stated at this time

    will remain sincere
    whether at any time I
    choose po-em, or poem.

    © Marie Elena Good, 2019

  34. AvatarPowerUnit

    The Pickle Jar

    I was forged by a knowing hand
    for a purpose higher than blown-glass
    baubles ever hope to attain,
    direct word from above,
    hold on to those pickles
    and wait for the love,
    a black, damp root cellar,
    the tentacles of life still clinging,
    the hopes and dreams of settling into a future
    lost in tears among the trees,
    the mountain cliffs a vault
    dropping drifts deep enough to drown the wails,
    the new life hoped for,
    a future of plenty mislaid.

    I knew the blue babe
    wouldn’t make it past day three,
    and Pa ate the last gherkin,
    didn’t throw me away,
    the only thing he didn’t break with his hands,
    but a soul cannot be torn
    so easily from life.

    Too cold to put him to rest,
    three-feet of ice and snow up to her neck,
    it’d have to wait, have to suffer the fate
    of the dying forest deer and elk,
    the badger, bear, the high up owl
    unable to find the buried mice,
    who all wait for the dust-to-dust days
    when the new leaves bud
    new life tumbles in fun
    and the sun, finally shines from above.

    I held him all winter
    stroked him while he waited,
    told him stories of the mountains and the streams
    and he stayed silent in his dreams,
    no rush to be separated, no hurry
    for the river ice to break up,
    and the pastor could make it up the trail
    for the burial we all knew was coming
    and I’d be smashed and thrown in the heap
    for a pickle jar can only be re-used once
    before it too is put to sleep.

  35. AvatarJane Shlensky

    Red-tailed Hawk

    From this height, I see everything,
    streams and roads like ribbons on the ground,
    niggling rodent trails, coyote dens,
    songbirds gathered scrambling for seed,
    the way wind toys with treetops, water’s sheen.
    Sometimes an updraft lifts me—what a ride—
    and I can circle, even call our whee!
    like human children when they ride their sleds
    across the snow downhill toward the creek.
    I like to sit on power lines, watch the roads,
    cars zipping by with somewhere they must be,
    while I air out my wings or catch a mouse.

  36. AvatarJane Shlensky

    Poofy-tailed Rats

    You think you’re the boss of me?
    I’ll steal your seed, I’ll eat your deck,
    I’ll wreck your plants and climb your screens.
    I’m tireless, ruthless, cute as heck.

    You think you’re the boss of me?
    I hear you call me poofy rat.
    You curse my lineage and family
    with angry words far worse than that.

    I’ll plant my acorns where I please.
    Nothing you own is safe from these
    sharp teeth—on that we can agree,
    for you are not the boss of me.

  37. Avatargrcran

    non grata

    sparks fear and loathing, hate, persona non.
    he enters uninvited, comes upon
    a gathering, a hush ensues, embar-
    rassed semi-silent stop. the comrades dare
    not tell person-a truth. they fabricate
    hem-haw-ing-ly through hypocritic gate.
    easy to see in others but one oughta
    avoid making folks non persona grata.

    gpr crane

  38. AvatarPressOn

    HEARD AT THE REDBIRDS’ CONVOCATION

    Said the cardinal to the pyrrhuloxia,
    “I feel so sad for you;
    you never know the joy of snow
    the whole long winter through.”

    Said the pyrrhuloxia to the cardinal,
    “Personally, I prefer
    to scrape by beak in desert heat
    and never utter ‘brrrrr.’”

  39. AvatarUma

    Shadow

    You blossom in colours, I’m always black
    You sparkle in the spotlight, I slink in silhouettes
    You walk free, I’m tethered to you

    I grow and shrink constantly
    You stay the same, your infinitesimal change
    cannot keep pace with me

    If you look down, you will find
    your true self laid bare for all to see
    I’m the secret you hide

  40. AvatarMET

    Teddy the Bear

    “Teddy bear, teddy bear
    Come home with me”*

    I had been sitting on the shelf in that store
    For months, little boys picked me up and hit me.
    Little girls hugged me, but
    There she was. This sassy little girl,
    She tugged on her mother’s skirt,
    “Mama, he told me that
    He wants to come home with me.”
    She heard me. I was sure
    I would go home with her.
    She came over to me,
    “I will talk to her.”
    That evening a kind man came,
    And picked me up, and said,
    “You are my daughter’s surprise.”
    He carried me into my new home
    With a big smile on his face he said,
    “I have a surprise for you. He told me
    That he needed to be your bear.”
    The little girl giggled and danced with me
    Around the room.
    That night I slept with her.

    “Teddy bear, teddy bear,
    Say good night.”*

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    November 13, 2019
    Traditional jump rope poem*

  42. AvatarDaniel Paicopulos

    The Monk

    Every morning, the same cars drive by,
    thousands of them, headed somewhere,
    critical books to read,
    important people to meet.,
    serious work to do.

    Every morning, the same cars drive by,
    some with evil intention,
    others in an opposite direction,
    people and things to kill, or to save,
    people and things requiring work.

    Every morning, the same cars drive by,
    most filled with dread, but some hope as well,
    sometimes anger, sometimes joy.
    Always, there’s work to do.
    There’s work to do, always.

    Every morning, the same cars drive by,
    and one person sits, alone, with just one candle.
    Sitting quietly seems hardly enough.
    One light feels scarcely sufficient.
    More must be done, more movement, more work.

    Every morning, the same cars drive by,
    alarmingly aimed at themselves.
    One person sits, with one candle, one practice,
    trusting that the sum of the lights earth-wide
    will work this time.

  43. Avatarkhoward

    My footprint

    I two, stand side by side
    Catching first ray of daylight
    All to see as l stand so tall
    The last to see the sun to fall

    Many souls enter my doors
    To play and work each day
    Then one sunny morning
    Two planes took me down

    Many souls past on that day
    Their physical selfs never found
    All interred in my broken husk
    Our resting place is my footprint

  44. Avatartaylor graham

    FLAGMAN

    I let an eastbound car go through.
    6 in the morning, still dark, most folks asleep
    but soon they’ll want their coffee.
    Shield my eyes against the work lights –
    guys trying to find the break,
    fix the water main. Folks need water.

    I stop the cars to keep the traffic moving.

    It’s a dance of one line passing
    while the other waits. No music. Patient
    or not but how they complain when the lights
    go out or the tap-water stops running,
    or the potholes need patching, or tree-men
    need to trim by the powerline.
    You’ve got to think the bigger picture.
    Me and my STOP sign, we’re one little dot.

    I stop the cars to keep the traffic moving.

    Now somebody says they’ve fixed the line,
    we’re in wrapup mode now.
    Good thing, more cars headed for work.
    A lady rolls her window down
    in passing, yells “thank you!” and waves –
    a dancer gliding by, and gone.

    I stop the cars to keep the traffic moving.

  45. AvatarNot-Only But-Also Riley

    10 changes that have been made since you left

    1
    my side door is usable
    no longer rotting into the wall.

    2
    there is less screaming
    yelling and arguing within me.

    3
    there is also less laughing.

    4
    my walls are less colorful
    the kitchen is white
    instead of orange
    in fact it’s all white now.

    5
    one can actually walk
    through my upstairs.

    6
    but no one does anyway.

    7
    there are no dogs
    defiling my front yard.

    8
    there are no dogs
    to keep me warm
    in the winter.

    9
    it’s quiet.

    10
    the appliances
    have been updated.
    they’re better now.

  46. AvatarKenzo

    It’s A Cows Life
    by Kenzo Amariyo

    It’s a cow’s life,
    Or so you say.
    As you look at me,
    And walk away.

    You walk past others,
    With oohs and arrhs.
    But with me,
    You see no stars.

    I’m just a cow,
    You think I’m dumb.
    But the truth is,
    I just feel numb.

    They just dragged,
    My calf away.
    I’ll never see him,
    After today.

    A group of us,
    Went off to slaughter.
    Sisters, brothers,
    Baby daughters.

    You only see us,
    With your belly.
    The fear we feel,
    Makes our legs like jelly.

    We’re kicked, beaten,
    You do not mind.
    We are just meat,
    Of a different kind.

    You think we’re void,
    Of feelings too.
    We do feel pain.
    Just like you.

    You kill each other,
    And that’s not alright.
    But killing us,
    Is a normal sight.

    You disconnect,
    From all your emotions.
    Feeding your face,
    Your only devotion.

    You close your ears,
    To our suffering and pain.
    We go through it,
    Again and again.

    But one day soon,
    You’ll open your heart.
    And realise,
    That you too took part.

      1. AvatarKenzo

        Cows are lovely, I live in the country and ever since a child (many years ago!) I have always taken great pleasure in going up to a gate and ‘mooing’ the cows over so I can stroke their faces. The feeling of that huge, thick tongue licking my hand always puts a smile on my face!

