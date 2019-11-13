2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 13

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Persona Poem.
For today’s prompt, write a persona poem. That is, take on the persona of someone or something else. In the past, I’ve written poems from the point of view of Godzilla, animals, other famous and historical people, everyday strangers, and even inanimate objects.
Here’s my attempt at a Persona Poem:
“Ulysses”
From time to time, you may pick me up,
crack open my spine, and read a page
or two before sliding me between
Finnegan’s Wake and Dubliners and
sigh as if you wish you could take time
to read and decipher me, as if
I’m a literary Everest,
I guess, but mostly, I collect dust
with Moby Dick and Infinite Jest.
The Father of Our Country
In my day, America was a dream
far-fetched, though, at the time it seemed.
My Virginia home I left behind
for the fields of battle I was assigned
to face hateful foe and winters’ extreme.
Our British brethren were highly esteemed
in red coats with nary a crooked seam,
but my men had heart that served to remind
in my day.
Liberty’s fight led to an icy stream,
we rowed through by light of the moon’s beam.
Our surprise attack went as designed,
soon a constitution would be signed,
freedom from tyranny would be our theme
in my day.
On the 1095
We’ve been together going on fifteen years
know each other’s habits the dive
in for a kill in the brown pastures
of autumn, the sitting green signs
along the highway in the ice of winter
and the easy pickings of green springs
So it’s easy, too, to sit this limb
shoulder to shoulder and absorb
the morning sun along the 1095
our range for winter already
set and the old barn a feasting
spot with the timbers falling
onto the dusty straw filled floor
an easy drop through the gaping
side open to the west wind when
a plump packrat crosses the sill
Now and then the vultures come
to line the ridgepole but we
just lift a wing in recognition
wait until they lift off again
to soar on thermals all the time
thinking that we can’t do the same
but we do in our wide circles
just with an eye to the ground
calling out to each other
before we’ll return to nearby
cedars to sit shoulder to shoulder
and spend the night.
Alice’s Second Thoughts
by Sari Grandstaff
gazing back up there
the top of the rabbit hole
no turning back now
A Dog’s Outlook
She’s about to awake
I feel my heart quake
Her body is rolling over
She’s messing the cover
Will she take me out to pee?
Oh, my, such heavenly glee!
I do so love her with all I am
She treats me just like a lamb
She’s rolling over now, awake
I’ve got to lick her, for heaven’s sake
I can’t wait til she opens her eyes
Such amazing love that implies
I give her sloppy, wet kisses
The kind I know she always misses
She squints at me through one eye
It’s all I can do to not bark or cry
She reaches for me with one hand
Rubbing my back just as I planned
She starts to get up and I bounce to her
Delighting in her hand against my fur
I follow her through the hallway and den
Bound outside then back in again
She’s brought out a treat to give to me
No doubt, something with which I agree
She goes to the bathroom and I follow
Eating my treat, trying hard to swallow
She reaches down again with a embrace
There is nothing like this feeling of grace
I do so love this woman who I sit upon
Waking with her is glorious at the crack of dawn
I believe I was meant to be her best friend
It’s a love this true that I will always recommend
And a dog always knows and loves best!
This is written from the persona of one of my characters in my novel…
The Jazz Man Speaks
I picked up the saxophone
When I was fifteen.
Did not know then that
Women love to hear
A saxophone speak,
But used that to my advantage.
But love eluded me
She was out there,
And I crooned my music
To her hoping
She would hear and
Come find me.
Then there she was,
Not what I expected,
But the notes on my saxophone knew.
The notes flowed like the heat
On a Mississippi night
When the moonbeams were sultry.
Lost again,
Into the mist of mountains
Far from where I lived.
I played my music
And it floated across the south
And up those mountains calling.
In she walked in red heels
And a red dress.
With enough sass
To make my saxophone sing.
This time…
She wouldn’t leave.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 13, 2019
Billet Doux
bundled into a packet,
ribbon-tied, my worn edges
bump up against some neatly folded
patterned squares of silk
I imagine them unfurled,
knotted round her neck,
thin (but surprisingly warm)
barrier against the cold
I warmed her, once, on the
coldest days she endured, her
eyes alight as they traced
each word, whispering them
aloud so that I, too, could
hear them, the sloping scripts,
the twists and curlicues in
black on white as ink
on snow and my words wait,
for her,
forever
Rhoda
(Acts 12)
I had worked for them honestly.
I’d never been lazy.
There they were all staring at me
and said I’d gone crazy.
I answered a knock at the door
and I heard Peter’s voice.
There was no question in my mind,
but I made a dumb choice.
I left poor Peter standing there,
excited that he came.
I went and told them the great news.
They gasped at Peter’s name.
King Herod’s soldiers had killed James
and then took Peter, too.
We were afraid that he’d be dead
before the night was through.
So we all met at Mary’s house.
Were on our knees in prayer.
And that is when I heard him knock
then left him standing there.
They thought I was stark raving mad.
“It’s him!” I insisted.
He kept on knocking until they
no longer resisted.
They went to the outer entrance
and let dear Peter in.
“An angel came and rescued me,”
he told them with a grin.
All of their mouths fell open as
he stood before their eyes.
We prayed for him the whole night long,
so why were they surprised?
i LOOK AT YOU
G. Smith
=====)|(=====
I look at you as you look past me,
Every day at the same old time.
I’m not who you think I might be.
I look at you as you look past me,
You have eyes, but do not see.
We both are guilty, but of what crime?
I look as you as you look past me.
Every day at the same old time.
I was once someone’s baby boy,
Held and cuddled and rocked to sleep;
Once somebody’s pride and joy.
I was once someone’s baby boy,
In flannel shirts and corduroy,
A teddy bear and woolly sheep.
I was once someone’s baby boy.
Held and cuddled and rocked to sleep.
So now I’m camped out on this stoop,
At least it’s shelter from the rain.
I’m not comfortable in a group,
So now I’m camped out on this stoop,
With sandwich scraps or a cup of soup,
Hard to move with my feet in pain,
So now I’m camped out on this stoop.
At least it’s shelter from the rain.
I look at you as you look past me,
It’s hard to do, but I don’t judge.
I’m not who you think I might be.
I look at you as you look past me,
You have eyes, but do not see,
I know it’s not you, I hold no grudge.
I look as you as you look past me.
It’s hard to do, but I don’t judge.
Proud Parent
I stand so stately–proud without a sound
except for my children who like rustling
’round a’flutter ’til they fall on ground.
They love dancing in a September breeze,
so vibrant in burnished reds, amber lights.
I watch them fondly, as all parent trees.
Death
On a beam of light I travel
Through realms unknown
To make the date with fate.
Golden glow of peace surrounds
us as I carry you
To the ageless place of grace.
Traveler’s Tale
I have been battered from stem to stern
on this journey of necessity, not pleasure.
I have witnessed great kindness to and from strangers.
I have witnessed cruelty, as well, but let’s not dwell there.
Now, in this land where stars fly high in justice blue,
syncing with strips of red and white – courage and purity,
I have emptied myself.
I rest in the back of a closet that smells of home;
an old travel case empty and forgotten.
I can just see this travel case. Wonderful, Linda!
Note from Santa
Those shelf elves
you seem so fond of
with their beady eyes
and too-fierce ears
tell me everything
they see, in spite
of my begging
for silence and peace
as if they enjoy
how it torments me
to take your names
off my list.
(Not Your)
Trophy
Useless,
you called me
Useless.
Worthless,
you pointed out.
What have I done
to be shamed
and degraded
but denote a time
when he
finally won?
I mark a moment
when good things
happened,
they just didn’t
happen
to you.
Self Reflection
Stop staring at me
you’d think I only exist to
make you happy,
Your Mirror
Mr. Turtle speaks of his walk
(or the Turtle’s view of our encounter)
“It was a lovely spring day.
There had been a nice rain.
I thought I would visit a puddle or two.
Minding my own business
When I hear this great rumbling
Of this beast
That I had seen from a distance.
The odd thing about this beast
It had round rolling feet.
I am at the big puddle,
And I turned to fight,
The beast stopped,
And out stepped
This creature
With fur that was yellow
On its head.
It made strange noises…
Not sure what it said, but
If it had gotten closer.
I would have snapped its nose.
The creature got back in the beast
And rumbled and shook the road
Until it was out of sight.
Mr. Crow have you seen this beast?”
“They are both harmless. We just ignore it.”
“Well let me tell you, Mr. Crow, it ruined my walk.”
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 13, 2019
Dog at 7 am.
An’ I wake up and say get up get up get up get up dere’s light
so it must be noms an’ time to pee an’ time to bark an’ time
to chase da furry wid da sharp toes an’ yell at squirrels
Get up get up get up there’s light!
I love persona poems. I’ve already written one this month from the POV of a dog.
Pocket Rainbow
All the way from the sun
through the atmosphere,
a concentrated riot of photons,
I’ve traveled whole, warm and energetic,
down to earth and into a neighborhood,
only to be broken apart as I stream
through a beveled window in someone’s front door.
I split into many wavelengths
and bang up against a gray-upholstered couch
in the living room as a multicolored stripe,
seven colors projected onto fabric.
I delight two little girls, who try to catch me
in their hands and stuff me in their pockets,
but in vain. I want to say, It’s just refraction, kids,
it’s really no big deal. But they’re still too little
to understand the science of it,
and besides, their grandmother says,
You can still pretend, and sometime later today,
reach into your pockets, and pull out a rainbow
to help you smile, so that red, orange, yellow, green,
blue, indigo and violet will color your day,
like a paint box of light.
I’m just glad to be of help.
Call Me Levi’s
Yes, I do have rivets.
No, it’s not a disease.
But I do have regrets.
And I sure do aim to please.
They went and named me Levi’s.
After my inventor, Straus.
Blue jeans for gals and guys.
Tough as hardwood boughs.
Brass rivets hold me fast.
No way I’ll come apart.
I was made to last.
With sales still off the chart.
But now I need remodeled.
Fifth pocket’s for a watch.
The pocket watch is old.
Need something more topnotch.
Rivets, I must maintain.
But that pocket watch makes me moan.
Resize would be my aim.
At least to fit a phone.
The Dragon’s Lament
I hoard precious jewels
In my cavernous halls,
Stones of all shapes and sizes
Strewn about haphazardly,
For us beasts have no need
To keep things neat and tidy…
I like to lull any visitors
Into a false sense of security
By hiding in dark corners,
Luring them into the delusion
That treasure is there for taking
Like candy from a baby…
I wait just long enough
Before I lunge and strike
With my callous claws
And breathe fiery onslaught
In their terrified faces,
Their scream the sweetest music…
But after they run and flee,
I’m overcome by ennui,
For dragons grow so lonely
Solitary with their shiny trinkets,
But it is simply our instinct
To terrify or incenerate intruders…
If only I could resist
This primal urge within me,
Extend my claws tentatively
In the spirit of friendship;
I long for the warming glow
Of no longer being alone…
HANGING AROUND
we gather for a purpose
we never appear as one
you see us everyday
but seldom
are we appreciated
respected
thought about
given another consideration
all day
yet we stay
so we tangle
dangle
fall on the floor
because you should
see us more
delight galore
we know you saw it
we live in your closet
we’re hangers
wire
that never tire
plastic
fantastic
soft
grab a cloth
pants
give us a chance
for scarves and jewelry
that hang
we’re straight up
with an occasional bang
match us
patch us
will always be there
just come up the stair
and stare
that’s where we’ll be found
always for you
hanging around
You So Cry
Done with the blues
Done with you
You be everywhere
You be never here
Here I am
Here with my banjo
Banjo on my knee
Banjo with four strings
Strings that sing
Strings love me
Me and you
Me and blue
Blue jeans
Blue grass
Grass back home
Grass tall like you
You pluck my nerves
You make me cry
Cry all night
Cry a river
River down south
River real wild
Wild and blue
Wild like you
You gone again
You got a new friend
Friend of mine
Friend no more
More I miss you
More I weep
Weep at daybreak
Weep at dusk
Dusk is too much
Dusk tryna kill me
Me without you
Me myself and I
I wonder why
I cannot quit you
You old hound dog
You no good
Good for nothing
Good for blues
Blues all the time
Blues on my mind
Mind your business
Mind if I cry
Cry baby
Cry til I die
Die
Baby
**I made use of the blitz poetic form for this prompt. My persona is a blues musician. This was fun.
non grata
call me ishmael
or that guy
(bueller…bueller)
at the back of the class
who never answers.
call me un
-invited, for that is what
i am, though I have showed
up anyway
with snacks.
call me
late for dinner
latent loser
prodigal son
not quite the one.
call me un
-done, untamed, unknown.
enemy of the state
of being.
I may be pariah,
rascal,
wretch. outcast
bum, thumbing my
(nose)
way through your
town.
call me dis
-placed, bad
news, expat,
no-country old. Dis
-graced, no person
-a, only poem.
::
The guy fixing my phone and I discussed
Broken knees. His blown walking up Afghan hills with 100 pounds of gear. Mine just old.
Parents. His as strict as The Great Santini, mine seventies lax like people from from The Ice Storm.
What it’s like when you can no longer do the thing that made you feel like you.
And how life goes on, unconcerned that you have stumbled.
With a little you say a lot.
Messenger of Sympathy and Love
I’ve been witness to it all
You have no secrets from me
Love letters sent and received
Bills paid and overdue
I know your hobbies and your
Charitable contributions
I know when your birthday rolls around
And how many friends really care
I’ve held all those on-line shopping spree
Packages, Christmas cards, magazines
Now it seems I offer nothing but coupons
You can’t use and thinking- of -you
Cards from people you don’t remember
–
The title was taken from a poem inscribed on the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum
Name Calling
So many names, titles, appellations, epithets, designations, descriptions,
pseudonyms, some by choice, others by chance, a couple memorable, a few a bit annoying. The certificate says it’s Daniel, father went with Dan, later Daniel Boone, while mother preferred Danny. Tough name to pronounce, so some young friends liked Danny P, others stuck with Pieface or Greek. Aging, it became mister, then Sergeant, hero, counselor, boss. Next in line, highest in import, Honey. Now it’s mostly Daniel, sometimes Ely the Eel, but the all-time favorite is Dionysios, after a grandfather never met. Not the Roman god of wine, Dionysus. My drink was ouzo.
© 2019 Ellyn Mayfair
The Pledge Speaks
Created from your mutual need
to hold each other dear
you conjured up my skeleton
requesting truth and honesty,
and trusting vulnerability.
Adding flesh to my conceptual bones,
these ideals shall be your test:
Don’t be shy with each other,
be open and unguarded, from
your hearts and souls do speak.
I am your Pledge.
From this time forward, you agreed
and swore to show each other
you meant everything you said,
and so upon my honor,
by my witness and your love,
this seal unites the two of you
and it is freely given.
I am your Pledge.
The vows that are conventional
leave ‘love and cherish’ undefined.
Sickness, health, riches, wealth,
for better or for worse,
such external standards work
by making pairs stick together
until death regardless if
they seek transparent understanding.
But I am your commitment
From a deep internal source
to communicate your thoughts, desires
and feelings, withholding naught.
I am your Pledge.
More than your passion,
more than shared history,
I am the living breath
of your intentions,
the sacred life-force
that is strong and yet
quite delicate,
guiding how you plan to be
in your speech and deeds.
I am your Pledge.
Prosaic Poem
All it takes is a brain cell or two
to call me into being. Another
quick synapses exchange and
I’ll see the light of day. (Maybe
even today.)
But this irksome poet has written
me as a dreary ho-hum poem
when clearly I should be a sonnet
enmeshed in drama. (with a diamond
upon my crown.)
Honestly.
See her nose catching fire. (Liar. Liar)
scribbling free verse while I hang here
mid-
air.
Love!
You
(Written from your perspective)
Not happy with you
But
Not happy without you,
So
I’m just not happy.
At least together, we were
Happy sometimes,
Or
At least angry and not
Alone.
I can’t
Sleep,
Eat,
Smile,
Get up,
Work,
Focus,
Live.
I’m sad
All
The time.
I miss
You.
I would
Take you back
But
I have my pride.
I won’t go where
I am not
Wanted.
So I continue,
Unwanted,
In limbo,
Until whatever comes
Next.
LAMENTATIONS OF A BUNION
All for the sake
of a pair of cute shoes
that were too tight
I was born.
storm
by Patrick J. Walsh
barely buttoned up
in this overcoat of clouds
rattling through the gray
gravel of the dark afternoon
I come by these long
twilight hours honestly
bearing the weight of
memories too full to hold
Orion’s Song
I’m just sitting here with my go-go
gadget batman belt, helping
re-hang the moon.
You said I was
your proof of life.
I just thought I was
lighting your way home.
::
turkey vulture
i’m not a heron
with wings the color
of the sky
and a graceful neck.
my wings are mud brown,
my neck short,
and my hairless head
reminds you of raw meat.
you blanche
when you see me.
you point
and run.
but i do the work,
clear the pavement,
eat the bones clean
so they can rest
at last;
and i never prey
on the living.
i leave that sordid
task to the rest
of you.
Open Apology to a Word I Have Abused, in 5/7/5 Form
I have to admit
I’ve been syllabically
abusive to you.
I may call you poem
or po-em, depending on
my need at the time,
not even giving
thought to how this makes you feel.
Please forgive me, poem.
And please understand
the earnest apology
stated at this time
will remain sincere
whether at any time I
choose po-em, or poem.
© Marie Elena Good, 2019
The Pickle Jar
I was forged by a knowing hand
for a purpose higher than blown-glass
baubles ever hope to attain,
direct word from above,
hold on to those pickles
and wait for the love,
a black, damp root cellar,
the tentacles of life still clinging,
the hopes and dreams of settling into a future
lost in tears among the trees,
the mountain cliffs a vault
dropping drifts deep enough to drown the wails,
the new life hoped for,
a future of plenty mislaid.
I knew the blue babe
wouldn’t make it past day three,
and Pa ate the last gherkin,
didn’t throw me away,
the only thing he didn’t break with his hands,
but a soul cannot be torn
so easily from life.
Too cold to put him to rest,
three-feet of ice and snow up to her neck,
it’d have to wait, have to suffer the fate
of the dying forest deer and elk,
the badger, bear, the high up owl
unable to find the buried mice,
who all wait for the dust-to-dust days
when the new leaves bud
new life tumbles in fun
and the sun, finally shines from above.
I held him all winter
stroked him while he waited,
told him stories of the mountains and the streams
and he stayed silent in his dreams,
no rush to be separated, no hurry
for the river ice to break up,
and the pastor could make it up the trail
for the burial we all knew was coming
and I’d be smashed and thrown in the heap
for a pickle jar can only be re-used once
before it too is put to sleep.
I remain ceaselessly amazed at the creative minds of poets here. Excellent, Unit!
Red-tailed Hawk
From this height, I see everything,
streams and roads like ribbons on the ground,
niggling rodent trails, coyote dens,
songbirds gathered scrambling for seed,
the way wind toys with treetops, water’s sheen.
Sometimes an updraft lifts me—what a ride—
and I can circle, even call our whee!
like human children when they ride their sleds
across the snow downhill toward the creek.
I like to sit on power lines, watch the roads,
cars zipping by with somewhere they must be,
while I air out my wings or catch a mouse.
Poofy-tailed Rats
You think you’re the boss of me?
I’ll steal your seed, I’ll eat your deck,
I’ll wreck your plants and climb your screens.
I’m tireless, ruthless, cute as heck.
You think you’re the boss of me?
I hear you call me poofy rat.
You curse my lineage and family
with angry words far worse than that.
I’ll plant my acorns where I please.
Nothing you own is safe from these
sharp teeth—on that we can agree,
for you are not the boss of me.
non grata
sparks fear and loathing, hate, persona non.
he enters uninvited, comes upon
a gathering, a hush ensues, embar-
rassed semi-silent stop. the comrades dare
not tell person-a truth. they fabricate
hem-haw-ing-ly through hypocritic gate.
easy to see in others but one oughta
avoid making folks non persona grata.
gpr crane
HEARD AT THE REDBIRDS’ CONVOCATION
Said the cardinal to the pyrrhuloxia,
“I feel so sad for you;
you never know the joy of snow
the whole long winter through.”
Said the pyrrhuloxia to the cardinal,
“Personally, I prefer
to scrape by beak in desert heat
and never utter ‘brrrrr.’”
Shadow
You blossom in colours, I’m always black
You sparkle in the spotlight, I slink in silhouettes
You walk free, I’m tethered to you
I grow and shrink constantly
You stay the same, your infinitesimal change
cannot keep pace with me
If you look down, you will find
your true self laid bare for all to see
I’m the secret you hide
Teddy the Bear
“Teddy bear, teddy bear
Come home with me”*
I had been sitting on the shelf in that store
For months, little boys picked me up and hit me.
Little girls hugged me, but
There she was. This sassy little girl,
She tugged on her mother’s skirt,
“Mama, he told me that
He wants to come home with me.”
She heard me. I was sure
I would go home with her.
She came over to me,
“I will talk to her.”
That evening a kind man came,
And picked me up, and said,
“You are my daughter’s surprise.”
He carried me into my new home
With a big smile on his face he said,
“I have a surprise for you. He told me
That he needed to be your bear.”
The little girl giggled and danced with me
Around the room.
That night I slept with her.
“Teddy bear, teddy bear,
Say good night.”*
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 13, 2019
Traditional jump rope poem*
She-Wolf
Full moon…
freedom beckons
as my fangs grow,
I howl at the sky
and my monthly hunt begins.
The Monk
Every morning, the same cars drive by,
thousands of them, headed somewhere,
critical books to read,
important people to meet.,
serious work to do.
Every morning, the same cars drive by,
some with evil intention,
others in an opposite direction,
people and things to kill, or to save,
people and things requiring work.
Every morning, the same cars drive by,
most filled with dread, but some hope as well,
sometimes anger, sometimes joy.
Always, there’s work to do.
There’s work to do, always.
Every morning, the same cars drive by,
and one person sits, alone, with just one candle.
Sitting quietly seems hardly enough.
One light feels scarcely sufficient.
More must be done, more movement, more work.
Every morning, the same cars drive by,
alarmingly aimed at themselves.
One person sits, with one candle, one practice,
trusting that the sum of the lights earth-wide
will work this time.
My footprint
I two, stand side by side
Catching first ray of daylight
All to see as l stand so tall
The last to see the sun to fall
Many souls enter my doors
To play and work each day
Then one sunny morning
Two planes took me down
Many souls past on that day
Their physical selfs never found
All interred in my broken husk
Our resting place is my footprint
FLAGMAN
I let an eastbound car go through.
6 in the morning, still dark, most folks asleep
but soon they’ll want their coffee.
Shield my eyes against the work lights –
guys trying to find the break,
fix the water main. Folks need water.
I stop the cars to keep the traffic moving.
It’s a dance of one line passing
while the other waits. No music. Patient
or not but how they complain when the lights
go out or the tap-water stops running,
or the potholes need patching, or tree-men
need to trim by the powerline.
You’ve got to think the bigger picture.
Me and my STOP sign, we’re one little dot.
I stop the cars to keep the traffic moving.
Now somebody says they’ve fixed the line,
we’re in wrapup mode now.
Good thing, more cars headed for work.
A lady rolls her window down
in passing, yells “thank you!” and waves –
a dancer gliding by, and gone.
I stop the cars to keep the traffic moving.
10 changes that have been made since you left
1
my side door is usable
no longer rotting into the wall.
2
there is less screaming
yelling and arguing within me.
3
there is also less laughing.
4
my walls are less colorful
the kitchen is white
instead of orange
in fact it’s all white now.
5
one can actually walk
through my upstairs.
6
but no one does anyway.
7
there are no dogs
defiling my front yard.
8
there are no dogs
to keep me warm
in the winter.
9
it’s quiet.
10
the appliances
have been updated.
they’re better now.
It’s A Cows Life
by Kenzo Amariyo
It’s a cow’s life,
Or so you say.
As you look at me,
And walk away.
You walk past others,
With oohs and arrhs.
But with me,
You see no stars.
I’m just a cow,
You think I’m dumb.
But the truth is,
I just feel numb.
They just dragged,
My calf away.
I’ll never see him,
After today.
A group of us,
Went off to slaughter.
Sisters, brothers,
Baby daughters.
You only see us,
With your belly.
The fear we feel,
Makes our legs like jelly.
We’re kicked, beaten,
You do not mind.
We are just meat,
Of a different kind.
You think we’re void,
Of feelings too.
We do feel pain.
Just like you.
You kill each other,
And that’s not alright.
But killing us,
Is a normal sight.
You disconnect,
From all your emotions.
Feeding your face,
Your only devotion.
You close your ears,
To our suffering and pain.
We go through it,
Again and again.
But one day soon,
You’ll open your heart.
And realise,
That you too took part.
