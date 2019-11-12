2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 12

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt is to write a Form and/or Anti-Form Poem.

Today is our second Two-for-Tuesday prompt day. Pick one prompt for your poem today, or write a poem for each prompt, or write one poem that works with both. Today’s prompts are:

Write a form poem (here’s a list of 100 poetic forms for reference), and/or… Write an anti-form poem.

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Here’s my attempt at a Form and/or Anti-Form Poem:

“Teenage Dream”

My words spring

forth without a plan

but I don’t

worry or

trouble the local starman

who watches over

everyone

with curious thrill

wondering

and waiting

with so much time to kill in

crimson and clover.

[Note on the form: For today’s poem, I wrote a two-stanza shadorma.]