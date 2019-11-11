2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 11

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Prime Poem.

For today’s prompt, write a prime poem. Prime is one of those words I don’t often think about, even though it shows up frequently: prime numbers, prime location, prime rib, prime time, Optimus Prime, Amazon Prime, and prime meridian to name a few. So I hope you’re primed up to write a new poem focused on this prime word.

Here’s my attempt at a Prime Poem:

“Poetry, Primed”

If you’re ready, then let’s write!

We’ll rhyme our end words all night.

Maybe break a line or two for fun

and turn a metaphor into the sun.

We can write anything we’ve seen

though not capture what we mean.

But it’s still worth it, just to write!

We’ll prime our poetry all night.