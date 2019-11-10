2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 10

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Blank of Blank Poem.

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) of (blank),” replace the blanks with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “Next of Kin,” “King of the Mountain,” “Lover of Chocolate,” and/or “Tenth Poem of the Challenge.”

Here’s my attempt at a Blank of Blank Poem:

“out of time”

whenever i begin, my ambition runs wild

with every little thing i could possibly do

and the unbridled imagination of a child

with a toy box of unlimited resources too

but then reality strikes as if it’s a crime

and i compromise for i’ve run out of time