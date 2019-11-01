2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 1

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a once upon a time poem.

Let’s get this poem party started!

For today’s prompt, write a once upon a time poem. The title of the poem could be “Once Upon a Time,” or the first words could be. Or you could do what I did in my attempt below: I pretended the words “once upon a time” preceded the first line of my poem.

Here’s my attempt at a Once Upon a Time Poem:

“the boy & the forest”

there was a boy who entered the forest
with ideas of playing with sticks & stones
& listening to leaves under his feet
when a fog came & he lost his way home
wandering through bushes & over logs
across streams & along ridges both day
& night until eventually he found
a small abandoned cave where he could stay
while waiting for the fog to drift away
& so he waits as days blend together
& he’ll keep waiting until a new friend
can play with him in the fog forever
so stay in the field to your parents’ joy
lest you play forever with that lost boy

77 thoughts on “2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 1

  1. AvatarMichele Brenton

    I’m going to try something new this challenge.
    I’m going to come here each day and just type a poem straight from my head into the comment box and then submit it.
    Raw as it falls from my head.

    Apologies in advance for what will possibly turn out to be some fairly dire stuff. But something is better than nothing right?

    Okay here goes

    Once Upon a Time…

    I had a dream an hour ago
    a good dream
    and that is unusual in itself
    these days I get nightmares more often than not
    and I’ve come to embrace the fear-ridden angst fest
    that my nights have become
    finding them almost exhilarating
    a chance to run with the wind at my back
    and swim in the blood that sings in my ears
    but this was entirely a good dream
    with a garden and a magic sword I pieced together
    from broken plastic that glowed as it united
    and transformed into filigreed carvings and
    took me with it into a new becoming
    where all possibilities were positive and
    nobody died and I knew the words to a song
    that spoke from my heart into those of others
    and I woke with a smile on my face
    and a sense that once upon a time
    was now.

  2. AvatarDe Jackson

    Squall

    Once upon a tempest, torn
                  she wrote the sky
    a lullaby, a grand goodbye
         and filled her heart
    with rain.

    Once upon that scribbled storm,
                   she inked her skin
    confessed her sins
        and found herself
    in silence.

    ::

  3. AvatarJane Shlensky

    Educational

    “See that bone there, that long one,”
    he points as the children gawk.
    “That’s a wing bone—see the spread?
    A pterodactyl, I’ve no doubt,”
    he nods knowingly and waddles
    around the display, an oval-shaped
    old man with the whitest hair
    and the brownest kindest eyes,
    his suspenders stretched wide
    to either side of a remarkable
    middle section. “All animals adapt
    over time and lose vestigial parts
    they don’t use, like tails and fur.
    People too!” He smiles his wise
    old elf smile and leans toward
    them, conspiratorially.
    “Once upon a time, dinosaurs
    could fly—yes, it’s true, imagine
    that—until they grew so big
    their wings couldn’t air lift
    their big purple butts.”
    The children giggle. A tall tale.
    A hand shoots up beside him,
    where a small studious boy
    is dwarfed, gazing up with
    concerned eyes. “Mister,
    is that what happened to you?”
    he asks innocently.

  4. AvatarJane Shlensky

    Fairy Tale

    My sister swears that ours was a wonderful love story,
    one she has elaborated on for twenty-five years
    and built into a romance she can fantasize about.
    She doesn’t want to hear when we have arguments
    or problems, that we’re separated or worried sick.
    For her, our story has fairy tale elements she needs,
    although we know better, having lived it.

    She believes in a one and only, life-long loving,
    once (not twice) upon a time, rags to riches,
    knight on white horse, happily ever after,
    farm girl saved by a wonderful foreign prince’s kiss.

    “Must be one helluva kiss,” I deadpan.
    “If our life is a fairy tale, it’s Grimm’s.”

    “Well, you have to believe in miracles,” she barks,
    irritated. “There’s a shoe out there for every foot.”

    “And some are sandals, some boots, or pink bedroom mules…”
    “Just stop it! Don’t mess with my romance!” she hisses.

  5. AvatarYolee

    Once Upon a Sevenling

    Your refulgent smile used to aim at the Nikon.
    My fingers traced your fresh-faced image in paper thin form.
    You were younger than age.

    Now the entry of your eyes are barn doors
    chipped in red, white
    and gray shades.

    I miss the August of your eyes and the arc of your mouth when it snapped stills out of me.

  6. AvatarLinda Rhinehart Neas

    Greetings, Robert and Poetry Friends! So excited to be poeming with you all once again. All my poems this month will be in celebration of immigrants and refugees. Blessings to you all!

    Far from Privilege

    Once upon a land far from privilege,
    a child was born, cold and hungry.
    Her cries called to wolves and sheep.
    Her tears stained barren fields of despair.
    Her eyes witnessed nightmare truths
    that became prime time lies.
    Her tiny hands reached for stars
    that sang Liberty’s lullaby.
    Tenderly wrapped in the promises,
    she was brought to Lady Freedom,
    offered rest and safety from hate’s storms.
    Today, her descendants struggle
    to keep the Light of Liberty’s torch
    bright and shining for all.

  7. AvatarAnthony94

    Once

    Upon a time we were
    but only for a while
    age and time separating
    so that you became apart
    a part of memory now
    and then returning
    in Air Force blues
    or stopping by always
    on the way to somewhere
    else

    And so we grew that way
    our knowing we were
    out there somewhere
    whirling in the cosmos
    and related from our youth
    those garden/salad days
    we clung to like last apples
    on the old trees along the fence

    Eating around the worm holes
    and searching out a last sweetness
    until over the years we saw
    one another over a holiday
    read cards and cashed checks
    the phone calls and texts

    It was like that on Monday
    as wind tore beneath the green
    canopy in the old cemetery
    our meeting up once again
    the ache too much to touch
    and not gone on a week now
    the roses frozen in the snow.

  8. AvatarNancy Posey

    Once Upon a Time

    Never too old for fairy tales
    and hopes of happy endings,
    we wake each morning,
    testing the waters—good day
    or bad? relief from aches and pains?
    With little variation to our day—
    fried egg or scrambled, toast
    or biscuit, we live out our story
    turning one page at a time,
    content that at the last turn
    we will find that we lived
    happily ever after.

  9. AvatarNancy J

    When Every Day Was Easter Sunday

    Once upon a time, there was truth
    in the world, or that’s how we
    remember it, now, as we stand
    in the rubble.

    Once upon a time, a stone was a stone,
    history was what we said it was, and words
    had great power, well, some peoples’ words;
    and we were our best selves on Easter Sunday.

    Once upon a time, we had neighbors
    and friends who were all just like us
    in face and name and community. We
    believed we were born to be us.

    Once upon a time, we knew who we were,
    or thought we knew, but, not really, not
    the honest to God truth of who we were, have
    always been, and may always be.

    Once upon a time, righteousness radiated from
    our smiling, hymn singing faces even as we lynched
    our neighbors, because, once upon a time, truth was
    what we said it was, and every day was Easter Sunday.

  10. Avatarwritinglife16

    ONCE UPON A TIME

    Once upon a time
    my mind worked fine
    straight as a line
    going down a lane.
    Now it wanders where it will
    like a pea rolling down a hill
    Time is not fine
    and neither is my mind.

  11. AvatarMaryAnnMcCarra

    When We Still

    once upon a time, when we still
    believed in happy endings, the ice
    cracked beneath our boots in the
    parking lot, spring still to come, those
    flowers garlanded through your hair
    and your voice so far, so far away
    and fading away, as if caught and
    carried by the wind, scrambling your
    syllables as the tines of the fork thrust
    through the stew, vegetable matter chopped
    none too fine, yet we shall not
    choke, I think

    the three wishes given and gone, the
    finger pricked, used to pen some
    scarlet script, a crimsoned syllabus
    brightening her eyes, cheeks rosered,
    lilywhite, by turns

  12. AvatarJanet Rice Carnahan

    THE PRESENT

    opens each day
    stays for just a moment
    holding onto it rarely happens
    dancing back through it
    in later thoughts
    brings new music
    fresh sounds
    ongoing delight
    watching it unfold
    as it happens
    deepens the mystery
    yet it can’t be grasped
    not fully
    even though
    it marches on
    an attitude of gratitude
    is all we have
    before it slips though our fingers
    like yesterday’s news
    gone like an early morning star
    whose light barely still flickers
    letting us know
    it was there
    always appearing in the distance
    or taking us back to it
    and always demanding attention
    time
    after time
    a gift
    that always keeps
    giving
    no matter what we choose to do with it
    it is the present
    that is always available
    like right now
    quick
    don’t miss it

  13. Avatarseamuscorleone

    I thought I was immune

    I thought I was immune
    To heartbreak,
    Inoculated against
    Lovesickness.

    I tried to keep a bag full
    Of slights
    So that when the time came
    I could pull them out and use them
    To get through my sadness.
    I thought of this as prevention
    When it was really
    Sabotage.

    I loved you so much,
    You said, and of course
    I noted the past tense.
    I love you so much.
    True, but we can’t be
    Together, so what
    Difference does it make?

    Love is the virus and I’m out of
    Amoxicillin.

    Once upon a time
    I thought I was immune, but
    All I was, am, is
    A fool.

  14. Avatarbarbara_y

    Once Upon a Time

    …there was an old couple with two minds.
    Where they lived, within sight the belt of Orion,
    the soil was thin and poor, and nothing grew
    but oak trees destined to be hardwood chips
    and one most peculiar patch of poke weed.

    Now, as it is with everyone, years passed
    over them while they lived by hours and days,
    talking and talking, watching TV, picking
    the odd tomato to slice with toast and eggs.
    They laughed at the antics of hummingbirds.

    But the world around them was changing.
    The small controls meant to hold greed
    in check were blasted like so many targets.
    The haves got more and the haven’ts didn’t,
    and the continent burned and washed away.

    One year summer began in winter and lasted
    through fall, and stunted oak leaves withered
    and fell like dark. The old woman said the gods
    have gone mad. The man said it’s just climate
    change. The poke weed grew apple tree tall.

    Orion’s belt melted, and silver coated the world.

  15. Avatarjulie e.

    The Young Girl’s Tale

    It was not that long ago
    and not that far away
    in a land where the Bigs
    constantly squabbled and pushed
    and whined for their own way
    and the Littles were left
    to keep themselves busy
    and out of trouble,
    there was a girl.
    She was a young girl
    a girl who had been told
    she had a case of the Too’s—
    Too short. Too round.
    Too sensitive.
    Other Littles could be mean
    and some of the Bigs could too.
    But there was one Big
    one special Big
    who loved that little girl.
    And she would sit down
    next to the young girl
    and wait
    till the girl leaned into her side
    with a happy sigh
    fitting neatly within the
    encircling arms of the Big
    and knew she was
    Just the Right short
    Just the Right round
    and the exact amount
    of sensitive
    that she needed
    to be.
    And now that she is Big
    she tells others the tale
    of how those encircling arms
    saved her
    once upon a time.

  16. AvatarJ.lynn Sheridan

    Once

    Upon time’s embrace
    the musky scent of
    incense, honeyed warm,
    welcomed lovers

    Their music
    like wild happiness
    within time’s embrace

    Floating on air
    along the river’s edge
    meandering through
    open miles of time’s embrace

    Holding space for
    the most honest part
    of us.

  17. AvatarDaniel Paicopulos

    Once Upon a Time He was a Handsome Prince

    Perhaps it was once
    handsome, his face,
    long before
    his present disgrace.
    The thinning hair,
    perhaps once blond
    before grasping hands
    reached too far beyond.
    His peacock soul,
    his sparrow’s brain,
    his eyes of coal,
    to us so plain.
    Evil, not madness,
    from those eyes
    poison, not cure,
    from those lies.
    False prophets before
    have called this way,
    come to me,
    we’ll rule the day.
    Don’t drink that kool-aid,
    put down that glass,
    taste not the pourings
    of a pompous ass.
    The fool’s excuse
    is worse than his crime,
    this is Our moment,
    this is Our time.
    Know yourself,
    follow your heart,
    but don’t just sit there,
    we each play a part.
    We can’t hide reason,
    Our faith must be shown,
    there’s no blaming others
    if Our future is blown.
    No ass-eared fool
    should block Our goals
    for the sake of Our children,
    for the love of their souls.

  18. AvatarDaniel Paicopulos

    There is so much to appreciate in this work. The meter, the perfect choice of descriptive words, like nape and chanced and breathless and cairn and pristine. In fact, the entirety of it is pristine. I have read it several times and might do so again

  19. Avatarkhoward

    The treasure

    The sand white, water bright blue
    Treasure map in hand find the X
    We stand pirates appear
    Our path is blocked

    Pirates with patches, hooks & cutlass
    They sing their pirate song
    Rum, rum for everyone who doesn’t run
    Mugs clash, we start to run

    Our map turns into white sand
    The pirates eyes turn glowing red
    We know this is a time ago
    A yore is when this seed grew

  20. AvatarPowerUnit

    When Snow was Three-Feet Deep

    Let it be on the radio,
    Penelope Pitstop on the tube,
    we played Stratomatic Baseball on the patio
    and the dirtiest word we knew was boob.

    Always played catch after school
    then neighborhood road-hockey next door,
    in summer we hung out at the pool,
    complained our life was a bore.

    When the girls joined the games
    we no longer wanted to play,
    called Kevin the most heinous names
    for not wanting to tumble with them in the hay.

    Modern kids click icons
    nothing these days is hidden,
    every child a loathesome, mangy scion
    all vices venial and nothing’s forbidden.

  21. AvatarNot-Only But-Also Riley

    once upon a time

    the funny thing about fairy tales
    flushed with falsehoods as they are
    is the key to all their whimsy:
    this phrase deemed far-off and romantic
    but, in reality, like most beginnings
    an elegiac offering to the fact that
    everything will end. a statement lamenting
    the way this beauty has only happened once
    upon an infinite and careless time

  22. AvatarCandace

    This I Know is True

    There once was a time –
    before ribbons of asphalt
    sliced through the mountains’ rocks
    When white tailed deer and
    Roughed Grouse were free to
    roam uninhabited forests and meadows
    A time when wetlands were not
    bulldozed and built over
    A time when native species were not
    strangled by plants, bugs, animals
    from foreign lands
    There once was a time
    when the hand of progress had
    yet to touch this land

  23. Avatartaylor graham

    FAIRY TALES

    Once upon a time,
    we didn’t turn on the TV news
    to flooding on one coast and firestorm
    on the other. We didn’t talk about weather
    in terms of “the new normal.”
    Once upon a time
    fire season wasn’t year-round
    and we didn’t talk about “extreme red flag
    weather.” Wildfires didn’t explode
    overnight, 7000 acres torched by dawn,
    no count yet of the homes in ashes.
    Once upon a time –
    when our West wasn’t bone-dry
    from years of drought –
    flying embers didn’t spark new fires
    a mile away.
    Once upon a time, we paid
    our premiums and took homeowner’s
    insurance for granted.
    Is weather a partisan issue
    or a question of survival, of living
    on our planet happily ever after?

      1. Avatarvaleriesylam

        Dreams

        Once upon a time there lived a Wahlabee
        who came out only in dreams
        hiding behind your eyelids
        waiting for sleep sand to settle

        When awake the Wahlabee climbed
        he reached and wove and grasped
        deeper and deeper into the forest
        claimed long ago by fairies

        Every dream was different
        but it had to, of course, make sense
        Picking berries off the Conscious Tree
        then stirred just beyond Recognition
        til finally tempered one hundred degrees
        in pure Memory

        You see
        the Wahlabee was promised to the fairies
        as a prized dream maker
        that no one heard of him before
        proves his cunning all the more

        Sometimes the dreams were sweet
        sometimes they tinged of Nightmare
        But the sole goal of the Wahlabee
        was to concoct dreams worth writing for!

  25. Avatarthunk2much

    Once up on a time

    a princess with fairy lights for eyes
    twirled with arms outstretched
    round and round the garden
    dizzy squealing in delight
    until she stopped to rest
    and saw the angry crowd
    glaring through the gates
    at the roses and tomatoes
    lying spent beneath her feet
    and her fine white dress
    tainted now with red

  26. AvatarLCaramanna

    Storytime

    Cuddle me close,
    speak softly in my ear,
    whisper words I wish to hear.

    Weave me a yarn,
    a preposterous tale,
    tickle my fancy with every detail.

    Describe the adventures,
    don’t keep me in suspense,
    I must know how this story ends.

    Cuddle me close,
    Snuggle me near,
    begin with enchanted words I love to hear.

    Once upon a time…

    Lorraine Caramanna

  27. Avatarconnielpeters

    Camera, Umbrella and Tennis Racket

    Once upon a time
    I owned some clothes,
    and a tennis racket,
    camera and umbrella I got
    as graduation presents.

    I spent the summer with my sister,
    met a guy, went back home,
    dated long distance, got married,
    had kids, bought a house,
    and collected stuff.

    Now, my shelves are filled,
    walls are covered,
    little floor space shows
    and now I’m tasked
    to keep, give or throw.

    Once upon a time,
    I lived without all this stuff.
    Why’s it hard to part with now?
    I have three cameras, a new umbrella,
    and still have the tennis racket.

  28. Avatartimphilippart

    Once Upon, Etc.

    there was a time,
    once upon a time–
    when once upon a times were rare,
    and days to store them few.

    doors sparsely populated the
    long convergent hallway–
    memories behind them
    were left unlocked but,

    now doors have multiplied,
    the rooms behind them are stuffed–
    locked full of unremembrances,
    as the vanishing point beckons.

  29. AvatarWalter J Wojtanik

    ONCE UPON A TIME WITH A DARK AND WEARY KNIGHT, by Walter J Wojtanik

    Good Sir Sigmund had a night
    and took his shield and sword and sighed,
    for he knew it would take all his might
    (his will was strong, but his sword was slight.)

    Bold Sir Siggy wished to unwind and often
    when he did, he’d find his steed a little skeptical,
    and quite a bit impractical, his plan, extremely tactical
    but he feared his will would lose control.

    Upon the threshold of adventure
    on this first of November,
    Sig had taken out his denture
    and headed out to face December.

    The armored knight had started sweating,
    and he could feel his chest plate getting
    saturated and quite rusted, readying for the fight he trusted,
    but poor Sir Sigmund had lost his bite!

  31. Avatargrcran

    the time that it winced

    a time was way back when it onced
    upon a twice no niceties
    no longer could it be nuanced
    went up on all the price-eties
    our wee ones bought it just the same
    did shop upon the black friday
    participate corporate game
    upon a time that lost its way

    gpr crane

  32. AvatarPressOn

    ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WOODS

    While walking in the mountains long ago,
    I chanced to come upon a lone eagle
    lying at the base of a maple tree.
    I saw no blood; the feathers, folded down,
    all seemed pristine and ready to take flight;
    the golden nape reflected bits of sun.
    The eyes were closed, and nowhere could I tell
    if death had come or death was caused. I looked
    about, but nothing else was stirring there:
    although the green of life pervaded all,
    no other creature stopped to pay respects
    and all about was quiet, breathless, still.
    Only the bird and I were in this space,
    and only I was left to mourn. I thought
    to make a grave or cairn, but no, this death
    was grand, too grand for my intruding there;
    too grand for any but the air to own.
    I turned about, back the way I came.

