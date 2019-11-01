2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 1

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a once upon a time poem.
Let’s get this poem party started!
For today’s prompt, write a once upon a time poem. The title of the poem could be “Once Upon a Time,” or the first words could be. Or you could do what I did in my attempt below: I pretended the words “once upon a time” preceded the first line of my poem.
Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.
Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.
Here’s my attempt at a Once Upon a Time Poem:
“the boy & the forest”
there was a boy who entered the forest
with ideas of playing with sticks & stones
& listening to leaves under his feet
when a fog came & he lost his way home
wandering through bushes & over logs
across streams & along ridges both day
& night until eventually he found
a small abandoned cave where he could stay
while waiting for the fog to drift away
& so he waits as days blend together
& he’ll keep waiting until a new friend
can play with him in the fog forever
so stay in the field to your parents’ joy
lest you play forever with that lost boy
I’m going to try something new this challenge.
I’m going to come here each day and just type a poem straight from my head into the comment box and then submit it.
Raw as it falls from my head.
Apologies in advance for what will possibly turn out to be some fairly dire stuff. But something is better than nothing right?
Okay here goes
Once Upon a Time…
I had a dream an hour ago
a good dream
and that is unusual in itself
these days I get nightmares more often than not
and I’ve come to embrace the fear-ridden angst fest
that my nights have become
finding them almost exhilarating
a chance to run with the wind at my back
and swim in the blood that sings in my ears
but this was entirely a good dream
with a garden and a magic sword I pieced together
from broken plastic that glowed as it united
and transformed into filigreed carvings and
took me with it into a new becoming
where all possibilities were positive and
nobody died and I knew the words to a song
that spoke from my heart into those of others
and I woke with a smile on my face
and a sense that once upon a time
was now.
Squall
Once upon a tempest, torn
she wrote the sky
a lullaby, a grand goodbye
and filled her heart
with rain.
Once upon that scribbled storm,
she inked her skin
confessed her sins
and found herself
in silence.
::
Educational
“See that bone there, that long one,”
he points as the children gawk.
“That’s a wing bone—see the spread?
A pterodactyl, I’ve no doubt,”
he nods knowingly and waddles
around the display, an oval-shaped
old man with the whitest hair
and the brownest kindest eyes,
his suspenders stretched wide
to either side of a remarkable
middle section. “All animals adapt
over time and lose vestigial parts
they don’t use, like tails and fur.
People too!” He smiles his wise
old elf smile and leans toward
them, conspiratorially.
“Once upon a time, dinosaurs
could fly—yes, it’s true, imagine
that—until they grew so big
their wings couldn’t air lift
their big purple butts.”
The children giggle. A tall tale.
A hand shoots up beside him,
where a small studious boy
is dwarfed, gazing up with
concerned eyes. “Mister,
is that what happened to you?”
he asks innocently.
I could feel this coming, but it didn’t matter. Boffo!
Fairy Tale
My sister swears that ours was a wonderful love story,
one she has elaborated on for twenty-five years
and built into a romance she can fantasize about.
She doesn’t want to hear when we have arguments
or problems, that we’re separated or worried sick.
For her, our story has fairy tale elements she needs,
although we know better, having lived it.
She believes in a one and only, life-long loving,
once (not twice) upon a time, rags to riches,
knight on white horse, happily ever after,
farm girl saved by a wonderful foreign prince’s kiss.
“Must be one helluva kiss,” I deadpan.
“If our life is a fairy tale, it’s Grimm’s.”
“Well, you have to believe in miracles,” she barks,
irritated. “There’s a shoe out there for every foot.”
“And some are sandals, some boots, or pink bedroom mules…”
“Just stop it! Don’t mess with my romance!” she hisses.
BIG grin here! I’ll bet nobody messes with her discount, either.
Once Upon a Sevenling
Your refulgent smile used to aim at the Nikon.
My fingers traced your fresh-faced image in paper thin form.
You were younger than age.
Now the entry of your eyes are barn doors
chipped in red, white
and gray shades.
I miss the August of your eyes and the arc of your mouth when it snapped stills out of me.
Bingo!
Greetings, Robert and Poetry Friends! So excited to be poeming with you all once again. All my poems this month will be in celebration of immigrants and refugees. Blessings to you all!
Far from Privilege
Once upon a land far from privilege,
a child was born, cold and hungry.
Her cries called to wolves and sheep.
Her tears stained barren fields of despair.
Her eyes witnessed nightmare truths
that became prime time lies.
Her tiny hands reached for stars
that sang Liberty’s lullaby.
Tenderly wrapped in the promises,
she was brought to Lady Freedom,
offered rest and safety from hate’s storms.
Today, her descendants struggle
to keep the Light of Liberty’s torch
bright and shining for all.
Emma Lazarus could not do better.
Once
Upon a time we were
but only for a while
age and time separating
so that you became apart
a part of memory now
and then returning
in Air Force blues
or stopping by always
on the way to somewhere
else
And so we grew that way
our knowing we were
out there somewhere
whirling in the cosmos
and related from our youth
those garden/salad days
we clung to like last apples
on the old trees along the fence
Eating around the worm holes
and searching out a last sweetness
until over the years we saw
one another over a holiday
read cards and cashed checks
the phone calls and texts
It was like that on Monday
as wind tore beneath the green
canopy in the old cemetery
our meeting up once again
the ache too much to touch
and not gone on a week now
the roses frozen in the snow.
This unrolls like a kaleidoscopic movie. Marvellous.
Once Upon a Time
Never too old for fairy tales
and hopes of happy endings,
we wake each morning,
testing the waters—good day
or bad? relief from aches and pains?
With little variation to our day—
fried egg or scrambled, toast
or biscuit, we live out our story
turning one page at a time,
content that at the last turn
we will find that we lived
happily ever after.
So warming, this.
When Every Day Was Easter Sunday
Once upon a time, there was truth
in the world, or that’s how we
remember it, now, as we stand
in the rubble.
Once upon a time, a stone was a stone,
history was what we said it was, and words
had great power, well, some peoples’ words;
and we were our best selves on Easter Sunday.
Once upon a time, we had neighbors
and friends who were all just like us
in face and name and community. We
believed we were born to be us.
Once upon a time, we knew who we were,
or thought we knew, but, not really, not
the honest to God truth of who we were, have
always been, and may always be.
Once upon a time, righteousness radiated from
our smiling, hymn singing faces even as we lynched
our neighbors, because, once upon a time, truth was
what we said it was, and every day was Easter Sunday.
Wow. A gut punch, this.
ONCE UPON A TIME
Once upon a time
my mind worked fine
straight as a line
going down a lane.
Now it wanders where it will
like a pea rolling down a hill
Time is not fine
and neither is my mind.
Uh-huh. Understood.
When We Still
once upon a time, when we still
believed in happy endings, the ice
cracked beneath our boots in the
parking lot, spring still to come, those
flowers garlanded through your hair
and your voice so far, so far away
and fading away, as if caught and
carried by the wind, scrambling your
syllables as the tines of the fork thrust
through the stew, vegetable matter chopped
none too fine, yet we shall not
choke, I think
the three wishes given and gone, the
finger pricked, used to pen some
scarlet script, a crimsoned syllabus
brightening her eyes, cheeks rosered,
lilywhite, by turns
For me, this poem is living color. Wonderful.
THE PRESENT
opens each day
stays for just a moment
holding onto it rarely happens
dancing back through it
in later thoughts
brings new music
fresh sounds
ongoing delight
watching it unfold
as it happens
deepens the mystery
yet it can’t be grasped
not fully
even though
it marches on
an attitude of gratitude
is all we have
before it slips though our fingers
like yesterday’s news
gone like an early morning star
whose light barely still flickers
letting us know
it was there
always appearing in the distance
or taking us back to it
and always demanding attention
time
after time
a gift
that always keeps
giving
no matter what we choose to do with it
it is the present
that is always available
like right now
quick
don’t miss it
Amen
I thought I was immune
I thought I was immune
To heartbreak,
Inoculated against
Lovesickness.
I tried to keep a bag full
Of slights
So that when the time came
I could pull them out and use them
To get through my sadness.
I thought of this as prevention
When it was really
Sabotage.
I loved you so much,
You said, and of course
I noted the past tense.
I love you so much.
True, but we can’t be
Together, so what
Difference does it make?
Love is the virus and I’m out of
Amoxicillin.
Once upon a time
I thought I was immune, but
All I was, am, is
A fool.
Deep sigh here.
Once Upon a Time
…there was an old couple with two minds.
Where they lived, within sight the belt of Orion,
the soil was thin and poor, and nothing grew
but oak trees destined to be hardwood chips
and one most peculiar patch of poke weed.
Now, as it is with everyone, years passed
over them while they lived by hours and days,
talking and talking, watching TV, picking
the odd tomato to slice with toast and eggs.
They laughed at the antics of hummingbirds.
But the world around them was changing.
The small controls meant to hold greed
in check were blasted like so many targets.
The haves got more and the haven’ts didn’t,
and the continent burned and washed away.
One year summer began in winter and lasted
through fall, and stunted oak leaves withered
and fell like dark. The old woman said the gods
have gone mad. The man said it’s just climate
change. The poke weed grew apple tree tall.
Orion’s belt melted, and silver coated the world.
So masterful, this. The imagery alone is stunning.
The Young Girl’s Tale
It was not that long ago
and not that far away
in a land where the Bigs
constantly squabbled and pushed
and whined for their own way
and the Littles were left
to keep themselves busy
and out of trouble,
there was a girl.
She was a young girl
a girl who had been told
she had a case of the Too’s—
Too short. Too round.
Too sensitive.
Other Littles could be mean
and some of the Bigs could too.
But there was one Big
one special Big
who loved that little girl.
And she would sit down
next to the young girl
and wait
till the girl leaned into her side
with a happy sigh
fitting neatly within the
encircling arms of the Big
and knew she was
Just the Right short
Just the Right round
and the exact amount
of sensitive
that she needed
to be.
And now that she is Big
she tells others the tale
of how those encircling arms
saved her
once upon a time.
Mesmerizing work, this.
Thank you so much!
Lovely
Thank you!
Once
Upon time’s embrace
the musky scent of
incense, honeyed warm,
welcomed lovers
Their music
like wild happiness
within time’s embrace
Floating on air
along the river’s edge
meandering through
open miles of time’s embrace
Holding space for
the most honest part
of us.
Love it, especially the last lines.
Once Upon a Time He was a Handsome Prince
Perhaps it was once
handsome, his face,
long before
his present disgrace.
The thinning hair,
perhaps once blond
before grasping hands
reached too far beyond.
His peacock soul,
his sparrow’s brain,
his eyes of coal,
to us so plain.
Evil, not madness,
from those eyes
poison, not cure,
from those lies.
False prophets before
have called this way,
come to me,
we’ll rule the day.
Don’t drink that kool-aid,
put down that glass,
taste not the pourings
of a pompous ass.
The fool’s excuse
is worse than his crime,
this is Our moment,
this is Our time.
Know yourself,
follow your heart,
but don’t just sit there,
we each play a part.
We can’t hide reason,
Our faith must be shown,
there’s no blaming others
if Our future is blown.
No ass-eared fool
should block Our goals
for the sake of Our children,
for the love of their souls.
This piece fairly soars. Superb.
There is so much to appreciate in this work. The meter, the perfect choice of descriptive words, like nape and chanced and breathless and cairn and pristine. In fact, the entirety of it is pristine. I have read it several times and might do so again
This moderation thing has a glitch. This comment was intended in support of Bill Preston’s marvelous poem
The treasure
The sand white, water bright blue
Treasure map in hand find the X
We stand pirates appear
Our path is blocked
Pirates with patches, hooks & cutlass
They sing their pirate song
Rum, rum for everyone who doesn’t run
Mugs clash, we start to run
Our map turns into white sand
The pirates eyes turn glowing red
We know this is a time ago
A yore is when this seed grew
When Snow was Three-Feet Deep
Let it be on the radio,
Penelope Pitstop on the tube,
we played Stratomatic Baseball on the patio
and the dirtiest word we knew was boob.
Always played catch after school
then neighborhood road-hockey next door,
in summer we hung out at the pool,
complained our life was a bore.
When the girls joined the games
we no longer wanted to play,
called Kevin the most heinous names
for not wanting to tumble with them in the hay.
Modern kids click icons
nothing these days is hidden,
every child a loathesome, mangy scion
all vices venial and nothing’s forbidden.
Nodding in agreement all the way through.
once upon a time
the funny thing about fairy tales
flushed with falsehoods as they are
is the key to all their whimsy:
this phrase deemed far-off and romantic
but, in reality, like most beginnings
an elegiac offering to the fact that
everything will end. a statement lamenting
the way this beauty has only happened once
upon an infinite and careless time
This I Know is True
There once was a time –
before ribbons of asphalt
sliced through the mountains’ rocks
When white tailed deer and
Roughed Grouse were free to
roam uninhabited forests and meadows
A time when wetlands were not
bulldozed and built over
A time when native species were not
strangled by plants, bugs, animals
from foreign lands
There once was a time
when the hand of progress had
yet to touch this land
FAIRY TALES
Once upon a time,
we didn’t turn on the TV news
to flooding on one coast and firestorm
on the other. We didn’t talk about weather
in terms of “the new normal.”
Once upon a time
fire season wasn’t year-round
and we didn’t talk about “extreme red flag
weather.” Wildfires didn’t explode
overnight, 7000 acres torched by dawn,
no count yet of the homes in ashes.
Once upon a time –
when our West wasn’t bone-dry
from years of drought –
flying embers didn’t spark new fires
a mile away.
Once upon a time, we paid
our premiums and took homeowner’s
insurance for granted.
Is weather a partisan issue
or a question of survival, of living
on our planet happily ever after?
Nicely done, Taylor
Once Upon Time
A man smiled
indulgently
Like an overdramatic
overstuffed hurricane
and crushed the diamonds
sparkling in her eyes.
love this–it speaks a familiar truth–
Dreams
Once upon a time there lived a Wahlabee
who came out only in dreams
hiding behind your eyelids
waiting for sleep sand to settle
When awake the Wahlabee climbed
he reached and wove and grasped
deeper and deeper into the forest
claimed long ago by fairies
Every dream was different
but it had to, of course, make sense
Picking berries off the Conscious Tree
then stirred just beyond Recognition
til finally tempered one hundred degrees
in pure Memory
You see
the Wahlabee was promised to the fairies
as a prized dream maker
that no one heard of him before
proves his cunning all the more
Sometimes the dreams were sweet
sometimes they tinged of Nightmare
But the sole goal of the Wahlabee
was to concoct dreams worth writing for!
Once up on a time
a princess with fairy lights for eyes
twirled with arms outstretched
round and round the garden
dizzy squealing in delight
until she stopped to rest
and saw the angry crowd
glaring through the gates
at the roses and tomatoes
lying spent beneath her feet
and her fine white dress
tainted now with red
Vivid, so much so.
Oh, oh…me thinks this is not a happily ever after!
Storytime
Cuddle me close,
speak softly in my ear,
whisper words I wish to hear.
Weave me a yarn,
a preposterous tale,
tickle my fancy with every detail.
Describe the adventures,
don’t keep me in suspense,
I must know how this story ends.
Cuddle me close,
Snuggle me near,
begin with enchanted words I love to hear.
Once upon a time…
Lorraine Caramanna
This invites music. Wonderful.
Lovely!!
Camera, Umbrella and Tennis Racket
Once upon a time
I owned some clothes,
and a tennis racket,
camera and umbrella I got
as graduation presents.
I spent the summer with my sister,
met a guy, went back home,
dated long distance, got married,
had kids, bought a house,
and collected stuff.
Now, my shelves are filled,
walls are covered,
little floor space shows
and now I’m tasked
to keep, give or throw.
Once upon a time,
I lived without all this stuff.
Why’s it hard to part with now?
I have three cameras, a new umbrella,
and still have the tennis racket.
I understand this painting. Wonderful.
Ah yes! I don’t have to go far to see this, myself! Excellent!
Once Upon, Etc.
there was a time,
once upon a time–
when once upon a times were rare,
and days to store them few.
doors sparsely populated the
long convergent hallway–
memories behind them
were left unlocked but,
now doors have multiplied,
the rooms behind them are stuffed–
locked full of unremembrances,
as the vanishing point beckons.
Wow. So much wisdom courses through this.
Oh, I love “ful of unremembrances!” Well done.
ONCE UPON A TIME WITH A DARK AND WEARY KNIGHT, by Walter J Wojtanik
Good Sir Sigmund had a night
and took his shield and sword and sighed,
for he knew it would take all his might
(his will was strong, but his sword was slight.)
Bold Sir Siggy wished to unwind and often
when he did, he’d find his steed a little skeptical,
and quite a bit impractical, his plan, extremely tactical
but he feared his will would lose control.
Upon the threshold of adventure
on this first of November,
Sig had taken out his denture
and headed out to face December.
The armored knight had started sweating,
and he could feel his chest plate getting
saturated and quite rusted, readying for the fight he trusted,
but poor Sir Sigmund had lost his bite!
Ha!
I’ll second that; double it, in fact.
Oh Walt!! You always surprise me! I loved aloud at the end of this. Fun!
once upon a time
by Patrick J. Walsh
once upon a time
an idea of days
dressed in outlandish colors
knocked at the door
like the laughter
of echoes
in these dreams
of Autumn
Big smile here
Nicely done!
the time that it winced
a time was way back when it onced
upon a twice no niceties
no longer could it be nuanced
went up on all the price-eties
our wee ones bought it just the same
did shop upon the black friday
participate corporate game
upon a time that lost its way
gpr crane
Amen
I like how your played with words here. Well done!
ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WOODS
While walking in the mountains long ago,
I chanced to come upon a lone eagle
lying at the base of a maple tree.
I saw no blood; the feathers, folded down,
all seemed pristine and ready to take flight;
the golden nape reflected bits of sun.
The eyes were closed, and nowhere could I tell
if death had come or death was caused. I looked
about, but nothing else was stirring there:
although the green of life pervaded all,
no other creature stopped to pay respects
and all about was quiet, breathless, still.
Only the bird and I were in this space,
and only I was left to mourn. I thought
to make a grave or cairn, but no, this death
was grand, too grand for my intruding there;
too grand for any but the air to own.
I turned about, back the way I came.
Excellet poem to begin November.
Love it
magnificent!
Thanks for sharing this.
Beautiful.
Wow! This is beautiful and powerful. Thank you for sharing the story with us all!
Nicely done, Bill. I love the bird poems, even defunct birds 😉