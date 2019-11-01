2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 1

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a once upon a time poem.

Let’s get this poem party started!

For today’s prompt, write a once upon a time poem. The title of the poem could be “Once Upon a Time,” or the first words could be. Or you could do what I did in my attempt below: I pretended the words “once upon a time” preceded the first line of my poem.

Here’s my attempt at a Once Upon a Time Poem:

“the boy & the forest”

there was a boy who entered the forest

with ideas of playing with sticks & stones

& listening to leaves under his feet

when a fog came & he lost his way home

wandering through bushes & over logs

across streams & along ridges both day

& night until eventually he found

a small abandoned cave where he could stay

while waiting for the fog to drift away

& so he waits as days blend together

& he’ll keep waiting until a new friend

can play with him in the fog forever

so stay in the field to your parents’ joy

lest you play forever with that lost boy