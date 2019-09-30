The announcement of the 2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge results (or lack thereof), a brief note on a challenging 2019, and what to expect for the rest of 2019 and beyond.
First off, I don’t want to beat about the bush: For the first time since I started the challenge in 2008, there will be no winners announced for the 2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge. This has nothing to do with the quality or quantity of the poetry I received.
As usual, I received around 100 chapbook manuscripts from poets around the globe. And while I had not read every manuscript, I read enough to know there were some great manuscripts in there. Unfortunately, I’ve lost those email submissions as a result of F+W Media’s bankruptcy earlier this year.
I don’t think I’ve addressed the topic on Poetic Asides—mostly because I wasn’t allowed to at the time—but F+W Media filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year in order to auction off various pieces of the business to pay down debts. The Writer’s Digest community that hosts Poetic Asides was acquired by Active Interest Media earlier this year as a result.
Overall, it’s been a good process. We’re excited about being owned by a media company that is able to support its employees and keep the lights on. But it’s come with a lot of quick and uneven transition, including the loss of some old email. Unfortunately, that includes the 2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge submissions.
I apologize for this; it definitely makes me sad that I can’t highlight a winning manuscript this year. I thought about asking people to re-submit, but I realize that would be unfair to everyone who did it in the moment—and it would be nearly impossible for me to read through them all again and pick a winner before the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge.
Yes, I do plan on hosting the 12th annual 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge. The official announcement will go up later this week. I’ve already got a month’s worth of prompts ready to go; so it’ll be fun.
Now that I can talk about it, I will say this: 2019 has been a challenging year—the first 8 months especially—but the nice thing about a challenge is that there’s new perspective on the other side, and I like where we’re headed. November should be a blast, and we have big plans for 2020 and beyond.
When times get tough, poets get poeming. It’s what we do.
PAD added to my November calendar.
You have weathered a rough year certainly. Like most of us here, we are selfishly glad that you remain to do what you do so well. I hope your work and personal writing get easier to do in the new company. We value you more than you know. As for the November challenge, we all got a batch of poems out of that endeavor. That’s a pretty big deal for me.
I second this.
Wow. This was totally not your fault and not in your control at all. But I have to say is is extremely disappointing. Especially after waiting all year to see the results and then first finding this out. The company should have found some way for people whose e-mailed submissions were lost to at least be told there would be no contest results months ago when the e-mails were lost. Again, not blaming Robert at all. He was legally bound not to say anything and it is good he did the right thing and did everything correctly. Just expressing my disappointment. This was my first time ever participating in the November PAD Challenge and first time submitting a chapbook manuscript for the contest. It is true that when there are transitions at work things can be bumpy. I have experienced this at work myself so I do understand! Looking forward to the new Poet’s Market 2020 and now I understand why that is coming out later than usual as well. Very glad Robert can continue moderating this excellent resource for us poets. He does such an excellent job!
I guess that explains why a couple of e-mail addresses I had for you didn’t work, Robert.
Just so glad YOU can continue to host Poetic Asides and be with our writing community! We will soldier on.
Agreed!