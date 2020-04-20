Discover the 10 best Shakespeare sonnets and poems, including explanations for the rankings and links to the actual poems.

As much as I love Shakespeare’s plays, I may draw more enjoyment from his sonnets. Each one is a little poetic jewel that at times feels like an unused soliloquy. While reading a play can take some time, each of these sonnets can be read and re-read in less than a minute.

(33 lamentable words coined by Shakespeare.)

Before diving into the list, I just want to explain the form. It involves 14 lines with the following rhyme scheme: ababcdcdefefgg. The first 12 lines tend to work together on an argument that is either strengthened or twisted on its head in the final couplet. In fact, the final couplets are so profound that I’ve included them with each explanation below.

10 Best Shakespeare Sonnets Ever

So without further ado, let’s look at my top 10 list of the best Shakespearean sonnets ever. I’ve tried to find a version of each poem online. Just click the links to read.