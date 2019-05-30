Quarto Publishing Group USA: Market Spotlight

For this week’s spotlight market, we look at Quarto Publishing Group USA, a North American publisher comprised of 20 imprints.

Quarto Publishing Group USA: Spotlight Market

Established in 2004, Quarto Publishing Group USA is comprised of 20 imprints that cover myriad subjects, including home improvement, gardening, practical arts and crafts, children’s books, transportation, graphic arts, food and drink, sports, military history, Americana, health and body, lifestyle, pets, and music.

Their imprints include Burgess Lea Press, Cool Springs Press, Fair Winds Press, Harvard Common Press, Motorbooks, Voyageur Press, and others.

What They’re Looking For: Quarto Publishing Group USA expects prospective authors to submit book proposals to key publishing areas that include Quarto Cooks, Quarto Creates, Quarto Drives, Quarto Explores, Quarto Lives, Quarto Thinks, and other categories. Book proposals are expected to include a paragraph introducing the author/designer, an overview of the proposed idea/concept, visual materials that communicate the tone and concept, market information, and a signed submission agreement (click here to read).

How to Submit: There are 10 different publishing categories to which prospective authors can submit their book proposals. And each publishing category has its own e-mail address. Click here to view them all.