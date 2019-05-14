New Literary Agent Alert: Jevon Bolden of Embolden Media Group

Literary agent alerts are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

Bio: Editor, writer, writing coach, and now literary agent, Jevon Bolden moved into her latest role as literary agent out of necessity to more effectively serve her existing network of authors and is now opening her transom to other authors needing the right representation and publishing home for their most treasured messages and stories. She operates under her own boutique publishing consulting firm, Embolden Media Group.

Starting her 15-year career in traditional book publishing as a copy editor, she moved quickly into senior editor and acquisitions roles with publishers for both adult Christian nonfiction and children’s nonfiction titles. The books Jevon has written as other people or edited as herself have appeared on national best-seller lists and have sold millions of copies around the world.

Jevon has a bachelor’s degree in English, with a minor in sociology, from the University of Alabama in Huntsville and lives in sunny Central Florida with her family and Cocker Spaniel, Langston Hughes.

What she is seeking: Jevon is seeking to acquire adult Christian nonfiction in the following categories: Christian living, spiritual growth, personal growth, women’s issues, prayer, faith, select Spirit-filled/charismatic topics, and select topics on race and diversity. Jevon will also consider some devotionals; some children’s books—picture, MG, or YA—Christian or mainstream; and some fiction. Authors must have a well-honed concept and well-established or actively growing platform. She is not accepting Bible studies or personal testimonies/memoirs at this time.

How to query: Submit queries at https://www.jevonbolden.com/representation-request-form/. Or e-mail her at info@jevonbolden.com with the word “QUERY” in the subject line, along with a query letter, author bio with socials, book summary, annotated table of contents, and one sample chapter (full MS for children’s and fiction).