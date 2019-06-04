New Agent Alert: Dominic Yarabe of Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary Agency

Literary agent alerts (this one is with Dominic Yarabe of Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary Agency) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

Bio: Dominic joined Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary Agency in 2018. As a multiracial second-generation American citizen, she is particularly drawn to characters and stories that traverse the complexities of the immigrant experience. However, she’ll read anything that is keenly observed and transports her outside of her tiny New York apartment.

Dominic graduated Phi Beta Kappa from her honors college at University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a B.A. in English. Before joining the agency, she taught for two summers in China and interned in New York, mitigating her transition from cornfield to city.

Currently seeking: While I am willing to look at anything keenly observed and with a cogent pitch, I am currently seeking marginalized voices throughout YA, adult fiction, and nonfiction. In the nonfiction space, I’m drawn towards politics and sustainability.

How to submit: Writers can submit through the submissions page on our website (lgrliterary.com) or directly to my e-mail address: dyarabe@lgrliterary.com.

Dominic Yarabe will be participating in the Pitch Slam at the 2019 Writer’s Digest Annual Conference. Click here to learn more.