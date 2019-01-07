New Literary Agent Alert: Savannah Brooks of Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency

New literary agent alerts (with this spotlight featuring Savannah Brooks of Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Savannah:

Savannah Brooks joined the Jennifer De Chiara team in 2018, after interning for a year and a half. She’s an MFA candidate at Hamline University focusing in creative nonfiction as well as an editor at Red Bird Chapbooks, a teaching artist at the Loft LiteraryCenter, and a reader for multiple literary magazines. Her own creative work has been publishing in Barely South Review, Hobart, Lime Hawk, and Every Writer’s Resource, among others. When not immersed in the world of words, she can be found on her bike, at a dive bar, or lounging at one of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. She lives in the most beautiful literary capital: Saint Paul.

What she’s seeking:

Currently, I’m most focused on YA. I’m especially interested in books that bring to light the challenges teens face in their day-to-day (uncertainty about the future, friendship tension, mental health, etc.), but I’d like to read a work where the protagonist actually enjoys high school (or at least doesn’t dread it). I’m always drawn in by a protagonist venturing into a realm where society says they don’t belong (think swapping gender norms), and characters with weird obsessions are a weird obsession of mine—teach me strange new things, and I’m yours. I’m all about magical realism, mythology, and modern retellings, but I’m not the best fit for high fantasy or science fiction. Mostly, I’m invested in representing the diverse world in which we live and would like to see that reflected in a cast of characters. Show me variations in race, sexuality, gender, dis/ability, and ethnicity without that difference being a point of contention, and I’ll be thrilled.

And, of course, I still love a chewy piece of adult contemporary fiction and would like to find more works that center around women and their careers. I recently finished Liane Moriarty’s Nine Perfect Strangers and was just captured by her characters. I’d love a cast equally as meaty.

For more, follow me on Twitter: @slbrooks91

How to submit:

Submit your query and the first 20 pages of your manuscript via QueryMe.Online/SavannahBrooks. Queries sent by any other medium will not be considered.

For non-query related matters, email me at savannahlbrooks91@gmail.com.

