New Literary Agent Alert: Nicole Bezanson of Metamorphosis Literary Agency

New literary agent alerts (with this spotlight featuring Nicole Bezanson of Metamorphosis Literary Agency) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Nicole

Nicole Bezanson is a junior agent with Metamorphosis Literary Agency, having honed her skills for writing and editing through a wide variety of educational programs. She received her BA in Sociology with a double minor in Anthropology and Environmental Science from Saint Mary’s University in 2010, her paralegal diploma with honours in 2011, and between 2013 and present has completed courses and certificate programs in transcription, cultural competence, technical writing, management, and communications. She most recently finished her agency internship with Metamorphosis in November of 2018 and in addition to working as a literary agent and writing contemporary young adult fiction, Nicole is also a technical writer for a global manufacturer of CPAP masks, machines, and other products that manage sleep-disordered breathing.

When she isn’t busy updating her manuscript portfolio or responding to queries, she can usually be found reading, horseback riding, or pursuing her new hobby of learning to cook. She and her husband share their home in Eastern Canada with a collection of disabled cats and a lifetime’s worth of books.

What She’s Seeking

Middle grade and young adult fiction in all forms and genres, new adult / college-aged novels, and adult contemporary, romance, horror, and psychological thrillers. Manuscripts featuring animal appearances are always appreciated, cats and horses in particular, as are stories taking place in Canada or ‘up north’. Nicole loves to read about small towns, cowboys, social and mental health issues, protagonists with pets, and romantic and mysterious subplots, but is not a great fit for historical fiction, non-fiction, or memoirs at this time. She requests to only be forwarded fantasy novels focusing on mythical creatures – mermaids, unicorns, centaurs, and the like.

How to Query

Submit queries at http://QueryMe.Online/nicolebezanson

Or email her at: nBezanson (at) metamorphosisliteraryagency (dot) com

