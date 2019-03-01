New Literary Agent Alert: Claire Harris of Foundry Literary + Media

New literary agent alerts (with this spotlight featuring Claire Harris of Foundry Literary + Media) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Claire:

Claire received her B.A. in English from The University of Texas at Austin and attended the NYU Summer Publishing Institute before joining Foundry Literary + Media. She enjoys the creative process of working with writers and collaborating closely with them throughout all stages of their careers. Claire is a thriller fanatic, candy addict, and a lover of all things creepy. Her favorite place to curl up with a good book is on a screened porch during a thunderstorm. She’s been on more ghost tours than she can count. Follow her on Twitter @claire_m_harris.

What she’s seeking:

In fiction projects, Claire looks for psychological and commercial thrillers, serial detective stories, works of fiction inspired by actual crimes, mystery, suspense, cozies, anything involving serial killers, and contemporary family dramas. She is a lover of the dark and twisted, and she’s happiest when reading manuscripts with unexpected endings, especially those that stay with you for days. Having grown up in Wisconsin, Claire has a special love of stories set in the Midwest.

For nonfiction, Claire looks for a range of projects, including humor, celebrity memoir, lifestyle guides, pop culture celebrations, and illustrated books for adults. While she is interested in a variety of nonfiction projects, those who have read this bio from the first line will not be surprised to learn that her passion lies in true crime.

How to Submit:

Claire only accepts email submissions. You can query her at chsubmissions@foundrymedia.com.

For fiction, please send:

Query letter

Synopsis

First three chapters of manuscript

Author bio

For nonfiction, please send:

Query letter

Sample chapters

Table of contents

Author bio

For more information, please visit www.foundrymedia.com.

