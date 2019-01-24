New Literary Agent Alert: Anne Tibbets of Red Sofa Literary

New literary agent alerts (with this spotlight featuring Anne Tibbets of Red Sofa Literary Agency) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Anne:

Anne Tibbets is the author of multiple science fiction novels and a former screenwriter. She joined Red Sofa Literary as an Associate Agent in 2018. As an agent, Anne hopes to represent adult science fiction, fantasy, thrillers, and horror, with the occasional crossover YA. Bonus points if you combine genres. In her free time, Anne watches television, reads, games, and participates in a myriad of “Old Lady” hobbies. She lives in Los Angeles, but don’t hold that against her. She can be found on Twitter @AnneTibbets.

What She’s Seeking:

QUERIES OPEN 2/1/19

Adult Science Fiction: Give me your dystopia, your utopia, your bloody, bomb-ridden, and gun-blazing shoot ‘em ups with hearts of gold and threads of hope. Earth bound or in space. Bring on your new planets and aliens of all sorts. I’m not afraid of grit, but I do detest sexism. Blow my socks off.

Adult and YA Fantasy: Give me your twist on magic, urban or high fantasy. Give me a unique kingdom or city to conquer, and I will be your greatest champion. Bonus points if female driven.

Adult Thrillers: Innovative thrillers only. Can’t stress this enough. ‘Just say no’ to alcoholic detectives investigating dead girls. Give me something fresh and well researched. Historical a plus. No redemptive Nazi plots. Anything else? Bring it on.

Adult and YA Horror: I want demons, ghosts, ghouls, vampires, werewolves, zombies, aliens, or just really awful human beings – perhaps not all at once. Think early Stephen King mixed with Gillian Flynn. Scare me. Make me sleep with the lights on and marvel at your creepy word choice. My soul is ready.

How to Submit:

Anne highly encourages everyone to email a query initially, before attempting to send a full book proposal or sample chapters. If there is an interest, she will directly contact the author. Once these materials are received, there is usually response time of 2-3 months, this will depend with her conference schedule and commitments to her current authors. When querying, please only put the contents of your query IN the email. Anne will not open attachments unless they have been requested in advance.

