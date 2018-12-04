New Literary Agent Alert: Amy Stapp of Wolfson Literary Agency

New literary agent alerts (with this spotlight featuring Amy Stapp of Wolfson Literary Agency) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Amy

Amy Stapp received her B.A. from Samford University and M.A. from Georgia State University before beginning her publishing career at Macmillan, where she was an editor for seven years and had the privilege of working with bestselling authors such as Katie McGarry, Shelley Noble, and Amber Lynn Natusch, among others. Amy joined Wolfson Literary in 2018 and is actively building her list.

What She’s Seeking

Amy is interested in in women’s fiction, mystery, suspense, historical fiction, young adult, and select narrative nonfiction. She is particularly drawn to well-paced prose and smart, multidimensional characters. Other authors she admires include Megan Abbott, Sarah Addison Allen, and Karen McManus.

How to Submit

Please email a query letter and the first 5 pages to amy@wolfsonliterary.com. For more info, check out www.wolfsonliterary.com.

Find Amy on Twitter and Instagram at @amystappny.

