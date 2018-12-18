Literary Agent Alert: Ann Tanenbaum of Tanenbaum International Literary Agency

Literary agent alerts (with this spotlight featuring Ann Tanenbaum of Tanenbaum International Literary Agency) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Ann:

Ann Tanenbaum is a veteran of the publishing industry with 50 years of experience. Over the course of her career, she has held editorial and marketing positions at The Viking Press and Random House as well as executive positions at Harry N. Abrams Inc., Doubleday International, and Newsweek. In addition to representing books on seasoned gallery artists and museums, the theatre, and many children’s books, Ann has a commitment to nurturing projects on current affairs, politics, and history.

Preferences:

Ann is always looking for new authors and artists to represent. For non-fiction, she is currently accepting submissions in the areas of current affairs, cultural criticism, and narrative journalism, as well as some memoirs. Ann also has experience in collaborating with non-profits who wish to promote their message through a serious full-length book project. For fiction submissions, she is looking for literary fiction, upmarket fiction, and young adult fiction that is off the beaten track.

Submissions:

Submissions can be emailed to hello@tanenbauminternational.com

Please submit a one-page query that includes:

• A brief synopsis of your book

• A short description of what makes your book compelling in today’s market

• A summary of your writing credentials and platform (if applicable)

• A sample chapter in the body of your email.

