For this week’s spotlight market, we look at DAW Books, a science fiction and fantasy book publisher that accepts unagented submissions from new and experienced writers.

DAW Books: Spotlight Market

It’s not every day that a writer has the ability to submit directly to one of the major book publishers, specifically an imprint of Penguin Random House. But writers of science fiction and fantasy can do just that by submitting to DAW Books. DAW’s claim to fame is that they were the first publishing company devoted exclusively to science fiction and fantasy back in 1971.

A few of their recent releases include Pariah, by W. Michael Gear; Finder, by Suzanne Palmer; Empire of Grass, by Tad Williams; and The Master of Dreams, by Mike Resnick.

What They’re Looking For: From DAW’s Submittable page, “We seek to publish a wide range of voices and stories, because we believe that it is the duty of the science fiction and fantasy genres to be inclusive and representative of as many diverse viewpoints as possible. To this end, DAW is actively seeking new works of science fiction and fantasy written by and/or featuring people of color, Native people, disabled people, neuroatypical people, LGBTQIA+ people, and other underrepresented and marginalized communities.” They do not consider short stories, novellas, collections, or poetry. Also, the average length of novels varies, but they’re almost never fewer than 80,000 words.

How to Submit: Prospective authors can submit their work via DAW’s Submittable page by clicking here.

(Click here to learn how to write a query letter.)

