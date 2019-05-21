Agent Alert: Keely Boeving of WordServe Literary

Literary agent alerts (this one with Keely Boeving of WordServe Literary) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

Bio: Keely Boeving is an Agent with WordServe Literary. After receiving her B.A. in English from the University of Virginia, she went on to attend the Denver Publishing Institute and then began her career in New York working in the editorial departments of Bloomsbury and then Oxford University Press, where she acquired books for the trade history list.

She moved back to her home state of Colorado in 2014 and began her own freelance editorial company before joining WordServe the following year. She lives in Denver with her husband and their twins.

What She’s Seeking: Keely represents projects in the both the general and Christian markets. She is actively seeking nonfiction and memoir as well as select adult and MG fiction. She is particularly interested in well-researched nonfiction books in the areas of parenting and family life; health and wellness; the intersection of faith and culture; business (especially books targeting women in the workplace); social justice; and religious studies; as well as projects from diverse and under-represented voices.

For the Christian market, she is seeking books in the areas of Christian Living, spiritual transformation, devotion and worship, and women’s topics including motherhood, relationships and marriage, and calling.

How to Submit: Please send a query letter to admin@wordserveliterary.com, with “Query Attn: Keely Boeving” in the subject line. Additionally, please include five sample pages in the body of your email (not as an attachment). You can see more about what to include in your query by visiting the WordServe Submission Guidelines page (https://www.wordserveliterary.com/submission-guidlines/).