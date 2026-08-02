Description: Leave Out the Parts People Skip

Elmore Leonard said, “I try to leave out the parts people skip.” Nothing makes a reader skim more than long, flat passages of description that stop a story’s momentum. No matter what kind of writing you do (fiction, memoir, poetry, essay), this live webinar offers tips, tricks, and exercises designed to make your descriptions come to life with fresh, original, vivid images.

Everyone tells writers “Show don’t tell,” and this live webinar will show you how to do that effectively and creatively. We’ll look at lots of published samples where description is doing double- and triple-duty in a story, and you’ll write some short samples of your own as well.

Vote For "Your Story" 142 Now!

Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 12 finalists.

Submit To "Your Story" Today!

Your Story 143

Prompt: Write a short story of 650 words or fewer based on the photo prompt above. You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Your Story 144

Prompt: Write a drabble—a short story of exactly 100 words—based on the photo prompt below. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.



Click here to submit.

Join Writer's Digest VIP!