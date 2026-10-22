David Smart: Poetry Widens the Potential Lens of Language

David Smart has been climbing since 1975 throughout North America and Europe. He has completed hundreds of new routes in eastern Canada and is the founder of Gripped, Canada’s Climbing Magazine, Canadian Running magazine, Canadian Cycling Magazine and Triathlon Magazine Canada. He is also the author of five climbing guidebooks; a memoir entitled A Youth Wasted Climbing, short-listed for the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival in 2015; Paul Preuss: Life and Death at the Birth of Free-Climbing, short-listed for awards by both the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival and The Boardman Tasker Prize for Mountain Literature (UK); and Emilio Comici: Angel of the Dolomites which won both the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival Award for Mountain Literature and The Boardman Tasker Prize for Mountain Literature (UK) for 2021. He is the editorial director of Gripped Publishing and is still an active new-router in northern Ontario. He lives in Toronto, Ontario. Follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

David Smart

In this interview, David discusses stumbling upon a little-known poet that would become the subject of his new book, Among the Pale Spires, his hope for readers, and more.

Name: David Smart

Book title: Among the Pale Spires: The Life and Verse of Antonia Pozzi, Alpine Poet

Publisher: Rocky Mountain Books

Release date: October 6, 2026

Genre/category: Mountain literature

Previous titles: A Youth Wasted Climbing, Paul Preuss, Lord of the Abyss, Emilio Comici, Angel of the Dolomites, Royal Robbins, the American Climber

Elevator pitch: A look at one of the greatest, yet least known alpine poets of the 20th century, who was also a female climber who struggled against Italian fascism.

Bookshop | Amazon

[WD uses affiliate links.]

What prompted you to write this book?

I came across Pozzi while researching a book about Emilio Comici, and Italian mountaineer from the 1920s and 30s. I was so impressed by her verse and her connection to the mountains, and also her fame in Italy as a poet that I wanted to bring her to and English-speaking audience interested in the same things that shaped her life.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

Perhaps three years. I was unsure how to present her best, but her life was so interesting that it provided a framework and a cautionary tale in and of itself in this age of rising censorship and narrowing public opinions.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

It was my first time working with a translator, Sebastiano Pezzani. He translated Pozzi’s poems. The process really opened my eyes even more about how poetry widens the potential lens of language, and how translation is always a process of reinterpretation.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

It was all surprises. Pozzi’s intensely private mode of working, and the way she kept her poetry mostly to herself, means anyone who reads it goes on a journey of exploring her work has the privilege of discovering their own sense of her connection to nature, the mountains, and to resistance to fascism.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

That Pozzi’s poetry was hard won, worked over in circumstances of oppression, and yet through it, she expresses a transcendent healing relationship with nature and the mountains.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?