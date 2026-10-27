Creating a Writer’s Mental Health Toolkit: For Those Days When Writing Feels Like a Lot

Every writer has those days. The words aren't coming. The deadline is getting closer. The inbox is filling up. Maybe the story isn't working, the editor wants revisions, or the writer has spent the last hour staring at the same paragraph, wondering why it suddenly looks like it was written in another language.

Stress is part of a writing life, but writers don't have to simply push through it.

Creating a personal mental health toolkit can give writers a handful of simple things to reach for when stress, frustration, or overwhelm starts taking over. The toolkit doesn't have to be complicated. In fact, the best tools are usually the ones that are easy to use when a writer's brain is already feeling like a pile of mush.

Start With a Grounding Exercise

When stress takes over, breaking out of the mental loop can help. A grounding exercise brings attention back to the present moment instead of whatever deadline, rejection, revision, or unfinished chapter is bouncing around in the writer's head.

One simple option is the 5-4-3-2-1 technique. The writer pauses and notices:

5 things they can see

4 things they can physically feel

3 things they can hear

2 things they can smell

1 thing they can taste

It takes only a few minutes and can be done almost anywhere, including at a desk between paragraphs.

Get Up and Step Away

Sometimes the best thing a writer can do for a stubborn paragraph is stop looking at it.

Sitting at a computer for hours can make it easy to get stuck in the same thought pattern. Getting up and physically leaving the desk, even for a few minutes, gives the brain a chance to shift gears. A writer might walk around the house, grab a glass of water, stretch, step outside, or take a quick walk around the block.

And honestly, even walking to the restroom can help.

A short change of scenery can interrupt the cycle of staring at the screen and thinking, Why isn't this working? By the time the writer returns to the computer, the problem may not have magically disappeared, but it can look a little less impossible.

Keep a "Bad Writing Day" Checklist

Writers tend to overcomplicate things when they're stressed. A short checklist can provide structure when motivation and concentration disappear.

A writer might keep a note on their phone or beside their computer that says:

Having a rough writing day?

Get up and walk around.

Drink some water.

Eat something if it's been several hours.

Step outside for five minutes.

Take a few slow breaths.

Stretch the shoulders and neck.

Do one small writing task instead of worrying about the entire project.

Take a real break if the brain needs one.

It isn't a cure-all. It's simply a reminder that sometimes the writer needs to take care of the person before trying to fix the manuscript.

Make a Stress Playlist

Music can be another useful tool, particularly for writers who work well with background sound.

A mental health playlist doesn't have to be filled with spa music and gentle piano. One writer might need calming instrumental music, while another may need an upbeat playlist that makes cleaning the kitchen feel like a reasonable alternative to staring at a blank document.

The point is to create a few playlists for different moods:

Focus: music without distracting lyrics

Calm: slower music for winding down

Energy: upbeat songs for getting moving

Reset: favorite songs that simply make the writer feel good

The playlist becomes a familiar cue that it's time to shift gears.

Try a Simple Breathing Technique

Breathing exercises are another tool writers can keep in their mental health toolkit because they require absolutely no equipment. One option is 4-6 breathing. The writer inhales gently for four counts and exhales slowly for six. Repeat this for a few minutes while sitting comfortably.

The longer exhale can help create a slower, calmer rhythm when you feel tense or keyed up. You don't need to turn it into another productivity assignment. The goal isn't to breathe perfectly. It's simply to pause.

Create a "Done for Today" Ritual

Writers often struggle to stop working because another paragraph, email, revision, or idea is always waiting. A simple end-of-day ritual can help create a boundary between writing time and personal time.

The writer might save their work, jot down the next step for tomorrow, close the laptop, and physically leave the workspace. Even writing one sentence such as "Tomorrow, I'll start with..." can make it easier to walk away without worrying that the entire project will disappear overnight.

Build a Toolkit That Actually Gets Used