The Winners of the 26th Annual Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards

Writer's Digest would like to congratulate our 26th annual Writer's Digest Self-Published Book Awards winners!

Grand Prize

Breaking Vases: Shattering Limitations & Daring to Thrive by Dima Ghawi ($18.95) Dima Ghawi LLC. breakingvases.com.

Children’s Books

First Place

Little Rosa by Mr. E and Colette Alexandratos (illustrator) ($9.65) Perky Penguin Press.

Honorable Mentions

The Inn at the Edge of the World by Jeremy J. Gritton ($9.24) Mascot Books.

The Prince of Twindleland by Mary Rhee and Elisa Chavarri (illustrator) ($8.60) Outskirts Press. outskirtspress.com/ThePrinceofTwindleland.

Genre Fiction

First Place

Death by Armoire by Albert A. Bell, Jr. ($16.95) Claystone Books. albertbell.com.

Honorable Mentions

A Promise to Keep by Christina Tetreault ($6). christinatetreault.com.

Ardmore Green, A Zeke Traynor Mystery by Jeff Siebold ($12.99). jeffsiebold.net.

Death’s Intern by D.C. Gomez ($9.95). dcgomez-author.com.

Guilt Trip by Donna Huston Murray ($7.46). donnahustonmurray.com.

Mattie by Betty Willis ($15). bettywillis.com.

My Interview With Beethoven by L.A Hider Jones ($17.99) CreateSpace. lahiderjones.com.

One Must Kill Another by Marcus Alexander Hart ($12.99) Canaby Press. oldpalmarcus.com.

Silent Gavel by Merissa Racine ($12.99) Wind Driven Press. merissaracine.com.

The Immorality Clause by Brian Parker ($12.99) Muddy Boots Press.

The Zeta Grey War: The Event by David F. Capps ($19.95) Clearwater Valley Press. dfcapps.com.

Unhaunted: A White Crow Mystery by Trisha Slay ($14.99) Lost Hollow Press. trishaslay.com.

Inspirational

First Place

Crawling Out by Casey Morley ($14.97) BalboaPress. caseymorley.com.

Honorable Mentions

Coloring Outside The Lines: A Woman’s Journey to the Best Version of Herself by Dr. Brandie Gowey and Andi Kleinman (illustrator) ($25) NI Press.

A Beautiful Morning: How a Morning Ritual Can Feed Your Soul and Transform Your Life by Ashley Ellington Brown ($14.07) Leo Press. abeautifulmorningbook.com.

Life Stories

First Place

The House on Dale Street: My Time in Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee by Steve Salem Evans ($10).

Honorable Mentions

Honey Farm Dreaming by Anna Featherstone ($19) CapeAble Publishing. annafeatherstone.com.

I Live in a Chickenhouse by Max B. Heppner maxbheppner.ipage.com.

I’m a Little Brain Dead by Kimberly Davis Basso ($11.99).

Thunderstruck Fiddle by Leslie Askwith ($17.95) Blurb. leslieaskwith.com.

Victim to Victory by Heather Ferri ($16.95) Christian Faith Publishing. heatherferri.com.

Mainstream/Literary Fiction

First Place

The Moon Daughter by Zohreh Ghahremani ($14.95) Turquoise Books. zoeghahremani.com.

Honorable Mentions

Anatomy of a Felon by January Joyce ($11.99) CreateSpace.

Code Billy by Ben Huber ($14.99).

Fathers’ Day by HJ Brennan ($13.99). hjbrennan.com.

Outlaws by Edmund Fairfax ($16.95) Bokos. edmundfairfax.com.

Promises by Dennis Rowe ($16.99) Tate Publishing.

The Last Suttee by Madhu Bazaz Wangu ($14.99). madhubazazwangu.com.

The Painter’s Apprentice by Laura Morelli ($16.49) The Scriptorium. lauramorelli.com.

Truly Are the Free by Jeffrey K. Walker ($14.95). jeffreykwalker.com.

Middle-Grade/Young Adult

First Place

Aging Out by L. Lee Shaw ($4.10) Boho Books.

Honorable Mention

Faster Than Falling: The Skylighter Adventures by Nathan Van Coops ($13.99) Skylighter Press. nathanvancoops.com

Girl With Cat (Blue) by Sam Hawksmoor ($13.95) CreateSpace. samhawksmoor.com.

Idiot Genius: Willa Snap and the Clockwerk Boy by Richard Due ($7.44) Gibbering Gnome Press. willasnap.com.

War on a Sunday Morning by Teresa R. Funke ($7.95) Victory House Press. teresafunke.com.

Nonfiction/Reference

First Place

Designing Poppers, Sliders & Divers by Steven B. Schwitzer ($44.95) Pixachrome Publishing. pixachrome.com.

Honorable Mentions

Artful Color in Nuno Felt by Beverly Ash Gilbert ($29.99). beverlyashgilbert.com.

Bandstand Diaries: The Philadelphia Years by Sharon Sultan Cutler, Arlene Sullivan and Ray Smith ($30.00) Coney Island Press. bandstanddiaries.com.

Behind the Lines by Jeffrey B. Miller ($18.95) Milbrown Press.

Poetry

First Place

Of Magic and Madness by KV Thompson ($12) CreateSpace. ofmagicandmadness.com.

Honorable Mentions

Peace in Pieces by Peggy Belles ($14.99).

Two Ends of a Loose String by John S. Gilbertson ($11.10) Main Street Rag.

