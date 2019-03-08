The Winners of the 26th Annual Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards

Writer’s Digest would like to congratulate our 26th annual Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards winners! For full coverage of the awards, please check out the March/April 2019 issue of Writer’s Digest, and enter the 27th annual Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards here.
Grand Prize
Breaking Vases: Shattering Limitations & Daring to Thrive by Dima Ghawi ($18.95) Dima Ghawi LLC. breakingvases.com.
Read an interview With WD’s 26th Annual Self-Published Book Awards Winner Dima Ghawi.
Children’s Books
First Place
Little Rosa by Mr. E and Colette Alexandratos (illustrator) ($9.65) Perky Penguin Press.
Honorable Mentions
The Inn at the Edge of the World by Jeremy J. Gritton ($9.24) Mascot Books.
The Prince of Twindleland by Mary Rhee and Elisa Chavarri (illustrator) ($8.60) Outskirts Press. outskirtspress.com/ThePrinceofTwindleland.
Genre Fiction
First Place
Death by Armoire by Albert A. Bell, Jr. ($16.95) Claystone Books. albertbell.com.
Honorable Mentions
A Promise to Keep by Christina Tetreault ($6). christinatetreault.com.
Ardmore Green, A Zeke Traynor Mystery by Jeff Siebold ($12.99). jeffsiebold.net.
Death’s Intern by D.C. Gomez ($9.95). dcgomez-author.com.
Guilt Trip by Donna Huston Murray ($7.46). donnahustonmurray.com.
Mattie by Betty Willis ($15). bettywillis.com.
My Interview With Beethoven by L.A Hider Jones ($17.99) CreateSpace. lahiderjones.com.
One Must Kill Another by Marcus Alexander Hart ($12.99) Canaby Press. oldpalmarcus.com.
Silent Gavel by Merissa Racine ($12.99) Wind Driven Press. merissaracine.com.
The Immorality Clause by Brian Parker ($12.99) Muddy Boots Press.
The Zeta Grey War: The Event by David F. Capps ($19.95) Clearwater Valley Press. dfcapps.com.
Unhaunted: A White Crow Mystery by Trisha Slay ($14.99) Lost Hollow Press. trishaslay.com.
Inspirational
First Place
Crawling Out by Casey Morley ($14.97) BalboaPress. caseymorley.com.
Honorable Mentions
Coloring Outside The Lines: A Woman’s Journey to the Best Version of Herself by Dr. Brandie Gowey and Andi Kleinman (illustrator) ($25) NI Press.
A Beautiful Morning: How a Morning Ritual Can Feed Your Soul and Transform Your Life by Ashley Ellington Brown ($14.07) Leo Press. abeautifulmorningbook.com.
Life Stories
First Place
The House on Dale Street: My Time in Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee by Steve Salem Evans ($10).
Honorable Mentions
Honey Farm Dreaming by Anna Featherstone ($19) CapeAble Publishing. annafeatherstone.com.
I Live in a Chickenhouse by Max B. Heppner maxbheppner.ipage.com.
I’m a Little Brain Dead by Kimberly Davis Basso ($11.99).
Thunderstruck Fiddle by Leslie Askwith ($17.95) Blurb. leslieaskwith.com.
Victim to Victory by Heather Ferri ($16.95) Christian Faith Publishing. heatherferri.com.
Mainstream/Literary Fiction
First Place
The Moon Daughter by Zohreh Ghahremani ($14.95) Turquoise Books. zoeghahremani.com.
Honorable Mentions
Anatomy of a Felon by January Joyce ($11.99) CreateSpace.
Code Billy by Ben Huber ($14.99).
Fathers’ Day by HJ Brennan ($13.99). hjbrennan.com.
Outlaws by Edmund Fairfax ($16.95) Bokos. edmundfairfax.com.
Promises by Dennis Rowe ($16.99) Tate Publishing.
The Last Suttee by Madhu Bazaz Wangu ($14.99). madhubazazwangu.com.
The Painter’s Apprentice by Laura Morelli ($16.49) The Scriptorium. lauramorelli.com.
Truly Are the Free by Jeffrey K. Walker ($14.95). jeffreykwalker.com.
Middle-Grade/Young Adult
First Place
Aging Out by L. Lee Shaw ($4.10) Boho Books.
Honorable Mention
Faster Than Falling: The Skylighter Adventures by Nathan Van Coops ($13.99) Skylighter Press. nathanvancoops.com
Girl With Cat (Blue) by Sam Hawksmoor ($13.95) CreateSpace. samhawksmoor.com.
Idiot Genius: Willa Snap and the Clockwerk Boy by Richard Due ($7.44) Gibbering Gnome Press. willasnap.com.
War on a Sunday Morning by Teresa R. Funke ($7.95) Victory House Press. teresafunke.com.
Nonfiction/Reference
First Place
Designing Poppers, Sliders & Divers by Steven B. Schwitzer ($44.95) Pixachrome Publishing. pixachrome.com.
Honorable Mentions
Artful Color in Nuno Felt by Beverly Ash Gilbert ($29.99). beverlyashgilbert.com.
Bandstand Diaries: The Philadelphia Years by Sharon Sultan Cutler, Arlene Sullivan and Ray Smith ($30.00) Coney Island Press. bandstanddiaries.com.
Behind the Lines by Jeffrey B. Miller ($18.95) Milbrown Press.
Poetry
First Place
Of Magic and Madness by KV Thompson ($12) CreateSpace. ofmagicandmadness.com.
Honorable Mentions
Peace in Pieces by Peggy Belles ($14.99).
Two Ends of a Loose String by John S. Gilbertson ($11.10) Main Street Rag.