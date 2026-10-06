Cinematic Writing Techniques for Novelists

Writing fiction was my first creative love. As a kid, I carried a pencil and notebook everywhere and devoured novels whenever I could. Then, somewhere along the way, a VHS camcorder entered the picture. Suddenly, I wanted to make the stories in my head come to life on a screen.

(Everything Is Your Problem: Writing Novels vs. Television.)



I’ve spent nearly two decades screenwriting, acting, and producing independent films—a creative life I loved and still do. But I never forgot the six-year-old in me who was 100 percent certain she was going to be an author. Eventually, I found my way back to Plan A: writing fiction.



What surprised me was how much of my filmmaking life came with me. When I was writing my debut novel, Call Off the Dark, I discovered that many of the techniques I’d developed as a screenwriter and filmmaker were remarkably useful on the page. Having a cinematic mindset formed much of the basis for how I planned, wrote, and revised my first book. That approach ultimately helped Call Off the Dark find a life beyond the page, with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television now developing it as a TV series. It’s also shaping how I approach the books I’m writing next.



Here are some of the cinematic tools I’ve found most useful—and how you can use them to make your own storytelling more visual, propulsive, and intentional.

Use the three-act structure

I originally imagined Call Off the Dark as a movie, and I conceived it in the classic “three-act” structure. The present-day timeline in the woods is the suspense engine of my story, and it follows a mystery-thriller three-act structure. The past timeline (the heroine’s love story) threads in between that to add even more emotional depth. Outlining it all in advance allowed me to truly enjoy the process of writing the book. I knew where I was going and why, so I was able to get into a flow with the prose.



There’s a reason that almost every movie under the sun plays with some version of a three-act structure, and that’s because it works. It’s not a rigid system dictating exactly when to twist and turn things. Rather, it teaches you how to manage and create audience (i.e. reader) expectations, anticipation, and suspense as your protagonist encounters obstacles and changes because of it. That mirrors our real human experience: Before, during, after. Or old world, uncertain world, new world.



To dive deeper into the complexities of the three-act structure, I recommend Blake Snyder’s Save the Cat! book series. He breaks it down in a fun, conversational way that makes the structure easy to understand.

Cut repeated beats and unnecessary scenes

As a producer, I’ve created and managed movie budgets. During pre-production, we always look at the script and ask ourselves: Do we really need this scene? I’ve also edited films, and sometimes you leave an entire scene on the cutting room floor. As an editor, this can feel like a bummer (general sadness about “killing your darlings”), or it can feel liberating (it solves a pacing issue). But I can tell you that it’s always frustrating as a producer to realize we spent time and money on a scene we didn’t need.



So I’m used to asking myself: What is the purpose of this scene? Why is it here? What is it doing that no other scene does? If your scene is not advancing the plot, revealing something new about your character, or providing a very important emotional or thematic element, you probably don’t need it.



I recommend that you create a “beat sheet” of your book, either during the outlining/planning of your story or later after you’ve finished your draft. I like to make mine in Excel. Each scene is a line in the spreadsheet, and I state what the purpose of the scene is. If I can’t answer that easily, it means I need to go back and consider the scene carefully.



Call Off the Dark is a genre-blend, so I also used color-coding on my Excel spreadsheet to see how I was lining up the different threads of my story: major suspense scenes were purple, big emotional turning points were blue, romantic scenes were pink, and so on. Doing this allowed me to zoom out and see the color kaleidoscope of my story. It also allowed me to focus on one thread at a time. For example, I’d look at the pink highlights in isolation and ask if each scene of my love story was doing something new and important.



If you find yourself wanting to keep a scene because of a “darling,” a small moment you love, the prettiest line in the entire book, or a killer joke, try to move just that piece somewhere else in the book (and then cut the rest of the scene). If the darling doesn’t fit anywhere else, paste it into a separate file called “Stuff I Cut that I Love and Will Definitely Use Someday So It’s All Good.”

Establish your visual world quickly and effectively

With screenplays, you typically establish the setting at the top of the scene in a couple of short, descriptive but very effective sentences.



A lot of movie industry people get sick of reading so many screenplays. As a screenwriter, part of my job is to make it an easy read, so my screenplay doesn’t get chucked across the room. But “easy” doesn’t mean basic, boring writing. It means the reader doesn’t have to work hard to figure out what they should be picturing each time they enter a scene.



This is a great approach for novels as well. At the beginning of each chapter or section, pretend you are only allowed a couple sentences in the early paragraphs for visual description. Make those sentences the most important details, both visually for atmosphere and logistically for orienting your reader to where the characters are and who’s “in the room.” As the action proceeds, continue to sprinkle in additional visual details at the right moments.



I like this technique because it encourages you to prioritize the important visuals, and it avoids a huge info dump at the top that will slow your action.

Make your supporting characters earn their pages

Novelists already consider the importance of their supporting characters and how they serve the story, but I think that screenwriters are a particularly aggressive bunch when it comes to interrogating a supporting character’s worth in a story. We are so limited in pages (and sometimes budget) that every character must earn their place in a screenplay.



In both screenplays and novels, I find it useful to define your supporting character’s function in the story: catalyst, mentor, foil, antagonist, a shadow of what the protagonist could become, or something else? What does your supporting character reveal about your protagonist? Do they challenge or change your protagonist? And if you removed the supporting character, what does your story lose?



Sometimes you’ll find that you’re wasting pages on a character who is just filler, or you’ll discover that two characters serve similar purposes and can become one character. And then you get to cut or combine!

Think like an actor

As an actor, I learned to approach the dialogue in a scene with an emphasis on the subtext behind the words. Subtext is obviously hugely important to novelists as well, but thinking like an actor can add another layer: What is my character really trying to accomplish in this scene, and what is their secret motivation or the emotional moment they’re playing toward?



Most scenes in movies have one big moment. You know it when you see it: When the camera pushes in, the performer pauses dramatically, or the music surges or drops off altogether. A director will plan their shot list for this moment. An actor will know it too. As a novelist, before writing a scene, identify the emotional or dramatic moment that matters most. Then build toward it rather than allowing the scene to meander.



When I work on stories, I also spend time pretending I’m going to “play” the main character and each major supporting character in the movie version (whether I’m writing a screenplay or a book). I ask myself if it’s an interesting, worthwhile, and complex enough role. The answer should be, yes!



By the time I’d finished writing Call Off the Dark, I kind of wanted to pull an Eddie Murphy and play every character—wigs, fake noses, and all! Even if you’re not an actor, take a second to pretend you are, and ask yourself which roles would get you to a casting call. It’s not about making every character a scene-stealer, though. It’s about making every character worthy. Because when a character has worth in the story, they are also worth playing.

Check out Hallie Shepherd's Call Off the Dark here: