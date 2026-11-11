Chinelo Okparanta: Thank Goodness for Good Editors

Chinelo Okparanta was born and raised in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. Her debut short story collection, Happiness, Like Water, was nominated for the Nigerian Writers Award, long-listed for the Frank O’Connor International Short Story Award, and was a finalist for the New York Public Library Young Lions Fiction Award, as well as the Etisalat Prize for Literature. Her first novel, Under the Udala Trees, was nominated for numerous awards, including the Kirkus Prize and Center for Fiction First Novel Prize, and was a New York Times Book Review Editor’s Choice. She has published work in The New Yorker, Granta, Tin House, the Kenyon Review, AGNI, and other venues, and was named one of Granta’s Best of Young American Novelists. She received her MFA from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, and she is currently Associate Professor of English and Creative Writing at Swarthmore College. Follow her on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

Chinelo Okparanta

In this interview, Chinelo discusses the confluence of personal experiences that helped shape her new novel, This Impossible Life, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Chinelo Okparanta

Literary agent: Jacqueline Ko and Lina Infante (the Wylie Agency)

Book title: This Impossible Life

Publisher: HarperCollins/Mariner

Release date: November 10, 2026

Genre/category: Literary Fiction/Women’s Lit/Immigrant Lit/African Lit/Diasporic Literature

Previous titles: Under the Udala Trees; Happiness, Like Water; Harry Sylvester Bird

Elevator pitch: Two Nigerian siblings, orphaned when their rainmaker father is unable to hold back the rain for an important wedding, find themselves expelled from their hometown to Lagos. In Lagos, their lives diverge; they fight poverty, illness, injury, and grief, before winding up abroad in the United States and Europe. When an unexpected meeting brings them face-to-face, the two must put their heads together to pave a way to a better life for each of them.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I began writing the book after returning home from my book tour in France, where I was propositioned by the concierge at my hotel, who attempted to enter my hotel room in order to be with me because I was “so beautiful.” The incident reminded me of years prior, when I travelled through Spain and Italy during my study abroad. I had often been whistled at and referred to as “Puta! Morena!” The incident with the concierge brought up memories of Spain and Italy, their regard of me as a sex worker. I was intrigued by this.

For years (since 2016), I had also been trying for a child. I had undergone a myomectomy in my quest for a child and later suffered a concussion from an assault around the time that I was undergoing my first IVF. All of these experiences and more poured out into this novel in interesting and fictional ways.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I began writing the first scenes of the novel in late 2018/early 2019. The first scene I wrote was the assault on Ava by the surgeon, during which she suffers a concussion. Because the scene was just too painful, I put it away. I wrote other parts of Ivie’s section, tiny bits of her story, but I put those away as well. I began writing Alohan’s story and stuck with that. The first “complete” version of the novel was actually all Alohan’s POV, which is why the initial title of the novel was Alohan. I figured I would eventually finish the Ivie sections, and I had the intention of having Ivie’s novel as a co-quel to the Alohannovel. But my editor at the time expressed interest in seeing more of Ivie within the Alohan sections, so I went back and wove Ivie’s sections into the Alohan novel. Then, my current editor, Jessica Vestuto, who constantly blew my mind with her incredible feedback, and my brilliant agent Jackie Ko who I absolutely adore, both gave me great feedback that made the novel come together in a way that really felt right for both Alohan and Ivie. For instance, they both agreed that I needed to expand on the trial scene. My editor Jessica used the example of a volley back and forth between Alohan and Ivie, as on a tennis court, the ball traveling back and forth between the two siblings. This image helped me to see how to reframe the trial scene, which I had initially rushed through.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I learned a lot about the trafficking of Nigerians from Nigeria to Europe. I learned that Nigerian women make up a large part of the human trafficking victims in Italy. I also learned that there are many new initiatives to help women who find themselves on the road as trafficking victims. The NGO by the name of On The Road is one of them, featured in the BBC and The Guardian.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I was surprised by how long it took to write this book. I started off telling my agent that it was a small book—just around 50,000 words, but somehow it kept growing. First, with the necessary expansion/elaboration of Alohan’s story, and then with the addition of the Ivie/Ava sections. At one point, the book was over 140,000 words and my editor then told me that I had to cut it down to 120,000 words, which was a tedious task which, in hindsight, should not have been so tedious, because now, after the fact, I can see all the many places that had been so verbose and I can now see how certain scenes were indeed redundant. But I just could not see any of this at the time. Thank goodness for good editors!

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope that my characters and their plights will stay with my readers for a very long time. More than that, I want readers to engage with them not only as characters on a page, but as people they might have already met or might go on to meet along the journey of their lives.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?