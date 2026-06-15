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Chasing a Feeling (From Script)

In this week’s round up from Script magazine, “Widow’s Bay” creator and showrunner shares insight to how her hit show took shape and balancing tension and humor.

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, “Widow’s Bay” creator and showrunner Katie Dippold shares insight to how her hit show took shape and balancing tension and humor. Plus, interviews with the writers behind Disclosure Day, HBO’s “Task”, “Half Man”, and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”.

UNDERSTANDING SCREENWRITING: Two Very Good Movies, One Not So Bad, and One Stinker

You can try to figure out which is which among them: The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Sheep Detectives, Fantasy Life, or The Christophers.

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Reckless Creatives Podcast – Alie Flierl, Screenwriter of Jason Statham Stole My Bike—The Unpredictability of a Writer's Life

Alie Flierl chats about breaking in, building a community, rejection, and ... did Jason Statham really steal her bike? Only our listeners know. 

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Chasing a Feeling: A Conversation with “Widow’s Bay” Creator and Showrunner Katie Dippold

Katie Dippold shares how the idea took shape, the importance of balancing tension and humor, her collaboration with her A-team writers’ room, and creating a cozy yet gritty atmosphere.

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Performing All the Way Through: A Conversation with “Half Man” Creator and Writer Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd on Masculinity Without Shortcuts, Writing Men Who Destroy Themselves, and Why Half Man Was the Story He Could Not Let Go

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Disclosure Day Review

A film filled with big questions, grand aspirations, and extraordinary talent. What it lacks is the sense of wonder and discovery that once made Spielberg's encounters with the unknown feel genuinely transformative.

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Finding the Humanity in the Unknown: David Koepp Discusses Disclosure Day

David Koepp reflects on his creative collaboration with Steven Spielberg, dialing into character emotion, and framing Disclosure Day as a human-centered sci-fi story about truth, perspective, and connection.

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Starting from a Place of Character: A Conversation with “Task” Creator and Showrunner Brad Ingelsby

Brad Ingelsby shares the importance of character-driven storytelling and the emotional depths of his characters, focusing on emotional arcs, and the significance of birds.

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Interview with “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” Co-Creator and Showrunner Ira Parker

Ira Parker, the man behind “A Knight of Seven Kingdoms,” talks about his process and the workings of the show.

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Make Them Laugh! Comedy Bundle

Craft hilarious jokes, master the art of screenwriting, and perfect your pitching skills, all while learning from top TV writers.

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