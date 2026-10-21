Challenges and Rewards of Writing a Multigenerational Cast

When I was 35, I’d take my three girls to visit my grandmother each week. She was a force—still living alone in her apartment without a care worker. She didn’t move too well, but she cooked and cleaned for herself. She was lonely and said she looked forward to our visits, exclaiming they were the best part of her week. The kids played, or she gave them snacks of Jell-o or applesauce, and we’d get to talking. She’d tell me stories of her “friend” down the hall who was always doing something to get my grandmother steaming mad. “The nerve of her!” was a saying that I’d often hear.

I remember thinking that this was pretty funny. My 90-year-old grandmother would talk about another woman, just as I, a much younger woman, would do. I thought that no matter how old we get, there is always someone doing something aggravating or enraging. Some people just never grew up!

When I was 41, I was driving my regular carpool for my nine-year-old daughter and her best friend. That day, her friend had a play date in the car with her. All three girls were in the back seat on the way home when my daughter’s best friend and her play date started coming up with a list of people whom they could invite over—without including my daughter, who was sitting right next to them. I was furious.

I called my daughter’s best friend’s mom, who I was friends with in my own right, and told her what had happened. Her response was noncommittal: “Oh, that’s mean.” I asked her why she wasn’t more upset that her daughter didn’t include my child, who was right in front of her? She told me that “girls don’t think that way.”

When I was 48, my kids were in high school and college embroiled in lots of their own teenage drama. But the story of driving carpool for my nine-year-old lived in my memory, as well as my grandmother’s “friend” (although my dear grandmother had long since passed). It was maddening to me how the girl drama never seemed to end.

It was at this time that I was delaying the inevitable question: “What would I do with my life now that my kids didn’t need me as much?” Friends had asked if I’d be going back to work (Work? From 20 years ago? Who would want me?). I wasn’t a trained writer, but always had a desire to write. What if I wrote a book? I took a chance. An interesting topic would be all the drama that I kept encountering. It seemed that women everywhere, of all ages, never seemed to be exempt from it! It got me thinking about empathy and how people needed to be taught how to understand others’ feelings. And if this was something to be taught to young people, shouldn’t it be something that older people needed to understand first? A multigenerational cast seemed to be the perfect vehicle. Yet, it was a complex scenario. Women and their issues were difficult.

I decided to write about what I knew. My first character would be a stay-at-home mom. It was important to me to show readers that being a stay-at-home mom was a hard job. I could see people’s eyes glaze over when they found out that this was how I spent my days. As if this job were easy. Or unimportant. But this character needed to realize that there’s more to her story than caring for her child. She had her own life!

For the younger character, she was 14 and at a turbulent time during high school when fitting in and finding one’s place were critical. She showed the fragility of being young and insecure while being thrust into daily scenarios where popularity mattered. It was challenging recalling that time in my own life, remembering the high school cafeteria and the pit-of-the-stomach feeling that it inspired. I had watched my three daughters go through the same critical time, each in their own way. This character needed to be at her lowest in order to find her footing and excel.

And the older character? I haven’t been through this time in my own life yet, but I felt it necessary to write about this character to show all stages of life. I thought about my grandmother and her stories about the woman down the hall. I remember thinking that even as we age, we still carry insecurities just as we had in our youth.

It was important to be able to talk from three points of view. I needed to show that for a middle-aged woman, a teenager, and an octogenarian, at their core the women were the same. The three characters each had similar experiences of fitting in, finding a place to sit, romance, and having a true friend. Having a multigenerational cast shows the greater message: Although they were in different age groups, they all suffered the same feelings of wanting to belong, not to mention the girl drama. Yet, based on each woman’s level of life and experience, she dealt with the situations differently.

I love reading stories about different ages of women. It reminds us that inside we remain a girl, who becomes a middle-aged woman, and finally an older woman. We go through necessary stages of learning and security, although at any age, no one is perfect; everyone has their issues and messes up.

People have asked me if a character is them, or if their child is represented. While that is stressful (and not true!) I’m glad that people can find something relatable. It thrills me that my teen-aged niece is reading my book, my peers are super supportive, and my 80-something-year-old mom is proudly giving it to her friends. I hope each age group can appreciate what the others are going through.

Check out Gerilyn Bass Greenberg's Drama Drama Drama here: