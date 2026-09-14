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Certain Small Things and Haunting Oddities: How I Craft Essays

Author Erin Wunker explains how she crafts essays by focusing on small, everyday, and weird things like a literary magpie.

Erin Wunker
Erin Wunker

In 1965 essayist Joan Didion wrote a piece for Vogue magazine on the reopening of the New Mexico Museum of Anthropology. Near the close of the essay Didion observes, “one comes away remembering certain small things, haunted by oddities.” This quintessentially prescient conclusion—where Didion says everything, yet nothing specific, all at once—sums up the basic way I go about writing my own essays.

(5 Reasons to Journal About Current Events.)

Put differently, and perhaps in less associative terms, the kinds of essays I love to read, as well as the ones I try to write tend towards the small, the quotidian, and the uncanny. I love to be surprised by an unexpected association or set of images. A bizarre and evocative simile, a metaphor whose tenor and vehicle transport me both closer to, and by the long way, further from the original referent, are precious writerly crafts to me as a reader. I savor them as much as the first real spring strawberries.

And, when the writer is working in the mode of creative nonfiction, where fidelity to truth is paramount, and tools of literary craft, as much as rhetorical training, are available, well, all the better. Strangeness and fact are each other’s familiars, after all.

How to begin an essay that focusses on certain small things, and leaves the reader haunted by oddities? For me, like so many writers, beginning happens more organically when I follow a hunch, a question, or a curiosity. These prompts come in many forms. Perhaps there is an image that I have seen either in print or in person, and I can’t quite fathom what draws me to look at it over and again. Often, when I am reading, I come across a phrase so surprising or evocative that I have to write it down.

In transcribing it is as if the magic of someone else’s observations might cross-pollinate my own thinking simply by inhabiting their syntax for a moment. I’ll keep these quotations or images in a notebook or in a folder on my computer. When I am feeling the need for accompaniment in the form of another writer or artists, I will go through this compendium of others’ ideas, choose one that feels right for the moment, and begin writing about how it makes me feel, what it looks like, or perhaps why it has stuck with me over time.

I’m fortunate in that I love reading and have for as long as I can remember. Before I read, I was read to. Along with my love of reading I have what I’d like to call a magpie’s mind. What I really mean is that I am distractable and like to pick up shiny phrases and ideas. Since I have been doing this as long as I can remember, writing in response to an image or quote quickly becomes associative. I make other connections, and as one leads to another, the shape of an essay becomes more apparent. This is not to say that my first drafts are clear paths to a set of ideas any reader but me would see at once. Rather, they are just that: tricky little paths through my own thinking that, as I revise them, become clearer, more discernible, and more hospitable to readers.

The threads that weave the essays’ through line become clearer and more polished in the revision process. For me, though, the most crucial first step in writing creative nonfiction is to remember that the everyday, the small, the ordinary, and the weird are trapdoors into different ways to encounter and be curious about how words can give shape to our thinking and our daily experiences.

The second step, after that vital allegiance to curiosity, is citation and communion with the thinking and writing of others. Spending time really looking at a gorgeous idea, scene, or image—or reflecting on an object so carefully that it becomes defamiliarized and new—is foundational for my writing practice. And if I manage to leave a reader “remembering certain small things, haunted by oddities,” then I feel the essay has been successful.

Check out Erin Wunker's All the Waking Hours here:

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Erin Wunker
Erin WunkerAuthor
Erin Wunker teaches, researches, and writes in Mi’kma’ki where she is an Associate Professor in the Department of English at Dalhousie University. She is the author of Notes from a Feminist Killjoy: Essays on Everyday Life (Book*hug, 2016) and The Routledge Introduction to 20th and 21st Century Canadian Poetry (Routledge, 2022). She is also the co-editor of Avant Desire: A Nicole Brossard Reader (Coach House, 2020), with Sina Queyras and Geneviéve Robichaud; and Refuse: CanLit in Ruins (Book*hug, 2018), with Hannah McGregor and Julie Rak. Wunker lived in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and now resides in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
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