Carter Wilson: On Finding a Twist That Felt Earned and Inevitable

Carter Wilson is the USA Today and Publishers Weekly bestselling author of 11 standalone psychological thrillers. His stories focus on ordinary people pushed into situations where survival and morality collide, and every decision has consequences. His 2025 novel Tell Me What You Did was a national monthly pick by Barnes & Noble, and his work has been optioned for film and television. He hosts the podcast Making It Up, where he has candid, unscripted conversations with fellow authors about what it actually takes to build a writing life.

Carter Wilson (Photo credit: Iliana Wilson) Photo credit: Iliana Wilson

He also founded Unbound Writer, where he works closely with writers through coaching, immersive retreats, and live workshops. A sought-after speaker and moderator, Carter is known for conversations that feel honest, engaging, and a little unpredictable. He lives in Erie, Colorado, and travels frequently to teach, interview, and speak. To learn more, visit www.carterwilson.com.

In this interview, Carter discusses how long it took to write and publish his latest thriller, going into it without a twist (and finding one along the way), and more.

Name: Carter Wilson

Literary agent: Pamela Ahearn

Book title: When They Find Me

Publisher: Poisoned Pen Press

Release date: 11/10/2026

Genre/category: Thriller

Previous titles: Tell Me What You Did; The Father She Went to Find; The New Neighbor; The Dead Husband; The Dead Girl in 2A; Mister Tender's Girl; Revelation; The Boy in the Woods; The Comfort of Black; Final Crossing.

Elevator pitch for the book: Two days before Christmas, a family seeking revenge breaks into the wrong remote Colorado cabin, where a woman has spent four years hiding with her daughter. A historic blizzard traps them together, and the mother who will do anything to protect her child may be the most dangerous person in the house.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I don’t outline or spend much time planning my next project, so this one started with me randomly thinking about home invasions, because that’s how my thriller-author brain works. I wondered what would happen if the invaders got the wrong house, then became much more interested in who lived there and whether that person might be more dangerous than they were.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

From the first word to publication, it’s been nearly two and a half years. The first draft took about six months, followed by another month and a half of editing before I sent it to my agent. By the time I turned it in to my editor, publication was still about 18 months away. It doesn’t always take that long, but publishers think carefully about the best season for a book and the lead time needed for an effective campaign.

The original premise stayed pretty consistent, but I started writing with only a sliver of an idea, discovering the characters and figuring out what they would do next. I had no twist planned, or even knew whether there would be one. About halfway through the draft, a lightning bolt hit me, and it became the craziest twist I’ve ever written. That discovery still excites me about this book.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

My previous book, Tell Me What You Did, broke out in a big way, and it’s been interesting to see how that success shapes the publisher’s approach to the next title. My publisher has always been supportive, but the scale of marketing and publicity for When They Find Me, including a two-week national tour, is beyond what I’ve experienced before. That’s been a lovely surprise.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

When you don’t outline, the entire writing process is full of surprises. I might have an idea for the next few scenes, but my subconscious often takes me somewhere else entirely. The biggest surprise in this book was the twist, which wasn’t even on my radar until it hit me. What made that so gratifying was that it felt earned and inevitable. Readers should be caught off guard, then look back and think, “Of course.” I had that same reaction as the author.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

There are themes in this book that mean something to me, but I’d rather let readers find their own meaning than tell them what to take away. More than anything, I want to give them a wild ride that they’ll remember. They don’t have to love it, but I want it to stand out in their minds instead of blending in with a hundred other stories they’ve read.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?