Camille Perri: I Wasn’t Sure if I Would Ever Write a Novel Again

Camille Perri is the author of The Assistants and When Katie Met Cassidy. She has worked as a book editor for Cosmopolitan and Esquire. She has also been a ghostwriter of young adult novels and a reference librarian. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from New York University, where she majored in English and gender and sexuality studies, and a Master of Library Science degree from Queens College. She splits her time between New York City and the Hudson Valley with her wife and their Brussels Griffon named Pip. Follow her on Instagram.

Camille Perri | Photo by Nina Subin

In this interview, Camille discusses reworking a script into her new novel, Social Animals, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Camille Perri

Literary agent: Kerry Sparks at Levine, Greenberg, Rostan

Book title: Social Animals

Publisher: Putnam

Release date: June 9, 2026

Genre/category: General Adult Fiction/Women’s Fiction/Comedic Fiction

Previous titles: The Assistants; When Katie Met Cassidy

Elevator pitch: Social Animals is about three very different women whose lives intersect at an affluent suburban dog park, leading to unexpected friendships, secrets, and self-discovery.

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What prompted you to write this book?

During the COVID pandemic, I thought a lot about loneliness and isolation. I had in my mind that I wanted to write a happy book about sad people, a story about people who might not excel at being social somehow finding connection and community. When I got a “pandemic puppy” and began regularly attending the local dog park, I realized I had found the perfect setting for the idea.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I first created the characters of Val and Alex for a screenplay I was writing but ultimately abandoned. By then, though, I was too attached to them to let them go, so I composed a novel for them instead. Unfortunately, that version wasn’t quite working either. It wasn’t until I figured out the dog park aspect of the story, as the setting and how it related to the inciting incident, that everything came together to form Social Animals as it is today. From the original script idea to the novel’s 2026 publication took about five years.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

A learning moment for me was how I found myself a little burned out after my second book, which I wrote quickly on the heels of my first. The creative fire I’d always had in my belly seemed to be snuffed out for a while. I was working on other projects, but I wasn’t sure if I would ever write a novel again. Even as I began working on this book, I did not feel optimistic that I would sell it to a publisher. It came a great surprise (and relief!) when the manuscript began garnering interest from editors.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I certainly didn’t expect to have to write this story two times—first as a script, then as a novel I wasn’t happy with—before finally getting it right on the third try! But I’m glad I put in the time and effort because I’m happy with the result and get to be proud of persevering.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

If this book helps anyone feel less alone and brings a smile to their face—or, better yet, gives them a good laugh—I will have done my job well.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?