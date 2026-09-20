Building an Email Newsletter That Serves You and Readers

A common question in writing classes these days is some version of: “Should I start a Substack?” But that's the wrong place to start. Before any writer can answer it, they need to get clear on what their newsletter is actually for—reaching people who already know and appreciate their work, or reaching total strangers to grow a readership from scratch. These are two different goals that call for two different strategies, and conflating them is the reason so many newsletters end up serving no one well, including the writer sending them.

This live webinar cuts through the hype to reveal what actually works for writers at any stage of their careers. You'll learn why most newsletters fail, and it's rarely about algorithms, platforms, or design. You'll learn how to build content that comes from your genuine creative obsessions instead of a marketing formula, because the newsletters that succeed are the ones with a clear, specific point of view. And you'll get an honest look at the monetization landscape, from leaky paywalls to patronage models, so you can decide if and how charging for your newsletter makes sense.

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In this episode of "Writer's Digest Presents," senior editor and poet Robert Lee Brewer joins senior editor Michael Woodson to discuss the diversity within poetry, how writing poetry can help inform our fiction, and more.

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Out of over 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 5 finalists.

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