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Build a Better Bio (It Matters More Than You Think)

Jane Friedman shows you how to think about your bio as a strategic tool rather than an afterthought, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Behind every good bio is a question you’ll want to answer: What do you want to be known for? Get that right and everything becomes easier. Get it wrong and you end up with a bio that could belong to any of a hundred other writers in your genre—accurate, competent, and entirely forgettable.

Bio writing is a task that most writers don’t get meaningful guidance on, and too many emerging authors mimic bestselling authors who might not have to say much at all—because their name has become a brand. For any author who’s not a brand name, your bio has to work across wildly different contexts—an event introduction, a book jacket, a query or proposal, a social media profile, a conference program—and a single version rarely serves all of them well. Moreover, a bio that was sharp a few years ago often goes stale as your work and career evolve, sometimes working against you without your realizing it.

In this live webinar, Jane will show you how to think about your bio as a strategic tool rather than an afterthought. You'll learn the different types of bios every working writer needs, how to adapt your bio for different platforms and purposes without starting from scratch each time, and how to avoid the common mistakes that miss an opportunity to connect with readers and other writing and publishing professionals.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Only a Few Spots Left To Join Us in Italy!

Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy.

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Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story 143" Now!

Out of over 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 5 finalists.

Vote for your favorite by using the comments section at the bottom of this article.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story #144" Now!

Out of more than 100 entries, WD editors chose the following seven finalists.

Vote for your favorite using the comments section at the bottom of this page.

Enter "Your Story #145" Now!

Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt below. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story. Email your submission to  yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 145."

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