Build a Better Bio (It Matters More Than You Think)

Behind every good bio is a question you’ll want to answer: What do you want to be known for? Get that right and everything becomes easier. Get it wrong and you end up with a bio that could belong to any of a hundred other writers in your genre—accurate, competent, and entirely forgettable.

Bio writing is a task that most writers don’t get meaningful guidance on, and too many emerging authors mimic bestselling authors who might not have to say much at all—because their name has become a brand. For any author who’s not a brand name, your bio has to work across wildly different contexts—an event introduction, a book jacket, a query or proposal, a social media profile, a conference program—and a single version rarely serves all of them well. Moreover, a bio that was sharp a few years ago often goes stale as your work and career evolve, sometimes working against you without your realizing it.

In this live webinar, Jane will show you how to think about your bio as a strategic tool rather than an afterthought. You'll learn the different types of bios every working writer needs, how to adapt your bio for different platforms and purposes without starting from scratch each time, and how to avoid the common mistakes that miss an opportunity to connect with readers and other writing and publishing professionals.

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