ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
July/August 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Brigitte Knightley: Always Have Your Notes App Handy

In this interview, author Brigitte Knightley discusses finishing her duality with her new romantasy, The Exquisite Torment of Loving Your Enemy.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Brigitte Knightley’s modus operandi is to write what she wants to read: enemies-to-lovers romances that put the unresolved back in “unresolved sexual tension.” Her work is enjoyed by fans of slow burns, tongue-in-cheek rom-coms, and suffering. Follow her on Instagram.

In this interview, Brigitte discusses finishing her duality with her new romantasy, The Exquisite Torment of Loving Your Enemy, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Brigitte Knightley
Literary agent: Thao Le
Book title: The Exquisite Torment of Loving Your Enemy
Publisher: Ace
Release date: July 2026
Genre/category: Fantasy, Romantasy
Previous titles: The Irresistible Urge to Fall For Your Enemy 
Elevator pitch: Osric Mordaunt, an assassin, and Aurienne Fairhrim, a healer, are forced to work together to cure Osric’s illness. P.S. They hate each other.

Bookshop | Amazon
[WD uses affiliate links.]

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I was reminded, as I wrote, of the importance of outlining, but also of letting characters make their own decisions. At several points during drafting, I had to loosen my grip on the steering wheel and let Osric and Aurienne take hold of it. (NB: Neither of them has got a license; I was alarmed.)

Osric’s redemption was something I went back and forth on throughout the writing process: To what extent should he be redeemed, to what point should he become good? It was a tension I wrestled with throughout the writing. My outlines were bifurcated by it: If Osric becomes good, then do X. If Osric remains bad, then do Y. But as I wrote, I found that Aurienne had grown enough to accept him, murderous profession and all. He could not be entirely stripped of his powers and identity—he needed to remain as he was, the darkness to her light. 

What do you hope readers will get out of your book? 

Several hours of entertainment; an appreciation for the beauty of the natural world; a few laughs if our senses of humor align!

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Always have your notes app handy. You will think of a brilliant line of dialogue or a witty chapter closer at the most inopportune time and tell yourself you’ll remember it and promptly, inescapably, tragically forget it within five minutes. I’ve lost more good lines to the ether than I’ve written down. 

Author SpotlightAuthor Spotlight SeriesAuthor SpotlightsRomantasyWriter's Digest Author Spotlight
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Related Stories
A lake in the background with a ladder in the foreground, a small child at the top of the ladder reaching for an airplane trail in the sky.
Writing PromptsIt Was a DreamMoriah Richard
Natalie Messier: I Love Writing First Drafts
RomanceNatalie Messier: I Love Writing First DraftsRobert Lee Brewer
The 15-Minute Manuscript: High-Output Writing for the Time-Crunched Writer
Writing Habits and PracticesThe 15-Minute Manuscript: High-Output Writing for the Time-Crunched WriterSusan Wiggs
Laura Sims: Streamline Your Life To Make Writing a Top Priority
Mystery/ThrillerLaura Sims: Streamline Your Life To Make Writing a Top PriorityRobert Lee Brewer
Writer's Digest Best Writing Advice Websites 2026
ResourcesWriter’s Digest Best Writing Advice Websites for Writers 2026Amy Jones
Mary Pauline Lowry: Enjoy The Process
Mystery/ThrillerMary Pauline Lowry: Enjoy The ProcessRobert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest