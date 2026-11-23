Bree L. Mina is a romance/fiction author who believes the more angst the better. She is a Navy veteran who has lived all over the world but currently resides in Ohio. Follow her on TikTok and Instagram.

Bree L. Mina

In this interview, Bree discusses exploring mental health in her new romance novel, Revived, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Bree L. Mina

Book title: Revived

Publisher: Simon Maverick

Release date: November 24, 2026

Genre/category: Romance

Previous titles: Wrecked

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What prompted you to write this book?

Revived is the second book in the Westin Legacy series, but I had the idea to write it years before I wrote the first book, Wrecked. The plot came to me after considering including some of my own life experiences in the story. Mental health awareness is incredibly important to me, and I wanted to write a book that handled depression in a way a reader might relate to. I also wanted to tackle harder topics like abuse and alcoholism and explore the cause-and-effect relationship between them. But most importantly, I wanted to write a story the showed the strength it takes to pull yourself out from rock bottom and face your trauma head on.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

The Westin Legacy series will have a total of three books, and all were plotted out before writing Wrecked. It took about three months to write the first draft of Revived, and another two months to revise my draft. Then main points of the plot stayed relatively the same because the groundwork for the story began in Wrecked. There were slight changes to some smaller details, but nothing that changed the foundation of the story.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

There weren’t any major surprising during the publishing process. Wrecked was previously self-published, so it was being rereleased a few months before Revived began the process. Publishing Wrecked prepared me for what was to come with Revived.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I don’t think I adequately prepared myself for the heavy emotions I would feel writing this story. Wrecked was a romantic tragedy, so I assumed the process of writing Revived would be a lot easier. But writing Revived took a lot more from me emotionally, and I had to take several breaks in the writing process.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope readers that are able to relate to the heavy topics in Revived feel hope. Validation, even coming in the form of a novel, can be incredibly healing. I also hope that readers who are unable to relate to the topics in Revived, feel empathy if the ever come across someone struggling. My goal is to write stories that make readers feel.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?