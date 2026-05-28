Breanne Randall: Things Will Probably Not Go the Way You Expect Them To

Breanne Randall is the New York Times-bestselling author of The Unfortunate Side Effects of Heartbreak and Magic and Spells, Strings, and Forgotten Things. She lives in the sleepy foothills of Northern California with her husband, her two daughters, and a slew of farm animals. When she's not writing, you can find her wandering the property searching for fairy portals or serving elaborate stuffed animal tea parties. Follow her on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

Breanne Randall | Photo by Raber Photography

In this interview, Breanne discusses the challenges of writing a stand-alone follow-up with her new novel, Curses, Keys, and Secret Societies, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Breanne Randall

Literary agent: Natalie Lakosil, Looking Glass Literary

Book title: Curses, Keys, and Secret Societies

Publisher: Dell Books

Release date: May 26, 2026

Genre/category: Romance/FantasyPrevious titles: The Unfortunate Side Effects of Heartbreak and Magic; Spells, Strings, and Forgotten Things

Elevator pitch: Curses, Keys, and Secret Societies is a witchy dark academia romance filled with a sentient château, a secret society, and a witch with the power to change the fate of magic.

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What prompted you to write this book?

This is the standalone follow-up to Spells, Strings, and Forgotten Things, and was inspired by my time in France and my love for magic!

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

We always knew that the second book would follow Eléa (the love interest’s sister from book one), but when I first started generating ideas, I thought it would take place in the same town of Gold Springs where book one happened. But after I began drafting, her story took me back to her hometown and the château where she grew up. Everything grew organically from there! I wrote book one in 2023, which was published in March 2025. Curses, Keys, and Secret Societies publishes May 2026, so from idea to publication it took roughly three years!

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Writing a duology of interconnected standalones has been both difficult and rewarding. I had to find a way to bridge the gap for readers who read the first book while also making it clear for new readers. It was a hard balance to find the right amount of backstory and information to share without being redundant or too minimal. But I love a challenge!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

There’s a twist that happens toward the end of the book (no spoilers!) and I was actually surprised by how fun it was to incorporate! I was stressed in the beginning by not wanting to give too much away and not wanting it to be so out of left field that readers would be upset by a lack of breadcrumbs. I had such a great time weaving in little secrets and callbacks!

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope they take away a message of hope, resilience, and the knowledge that they have the power to break generational curses and be a beacon of light in dark times! I also hope it provides a respite of escapism and fun!

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?