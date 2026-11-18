Author photo credit: Colin DeChambeau

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We first connected with Rhonda DeChambeau during her debut novel's publication and featured her in our July/August 2025's Breaking In column. Now that her next publication has hit shelves, we're reconnecting with her for a quick Q&A.

What was the time frame for writing this latest book?

Because I was fortunate enough to land a two book deal when I sold Top Heavy, I started writing Stained shortly after we wrapped up edits on the first book. So, it was mostly written before TH even hit shelves. Most of Stained was written during the summer of 2024, including time spent on it during a July retreat to Highlights (now Boyds Mills), which was glorious. Then, into 2025, I completed multiple rounds of edits based on feedback from my editor, the wonderful Sally Morgridge from Holiday House.

Has your perspective on the publication process changed since your debut was published?

I think I am more accustomed to how long everything takes. I am prepared now for the stretches of time between drafts, waiting for editorial letters or for copy edits. I’ve come to think of those waiting periods like breathing space, a little room for my head to clear. Those times are perfect for escaping into some new project or idea for a little while. I guess that means I feel like I’m in less of a hurry than I was with my first book.

What was the biggest surprise while getting this book ready for publication?

I think the biggest surprise might have been Sally’s suggestion to add more humor. I thought I’d already included some funny bits in the draft. But it turns out the story had room for even more humor. Up until then, I hadn’t made a deliberate effort to amp up the funny, which I think can be especially enticing in middle grade. Hopefully, I hit the mark!

What do you feel you did really well with this novel?

I’m really pleased with the friendship dynamics that developed in this story. The main character, Uly, is new to town. He’s meeting people for the first time. My favorite part of the story is not only seeing friendships develop between Uly and the kids at his new school, but also watching the friendships that evolve between Uly and the adults in his life. I didn’t set out to write a story in which the kid protagonist finds kinship with the adult characters in the story, but it worked out that way. And I think it’s one of the more compelling parts of the story.

Anything you would have done differently?

Oh, gosh. I still feel so new to the world of publishing, but I guess I’m learning not to think too much about this question. I don’t think any novel is absolutely perfect, and at a certain point you just have to let it go. Trust that you did the best you could, that you had other smart and talented people helping you to make it better, and then let it go. So, without overthinking it (haha), I’m going to say, no, I wouldn’t have done anything differently with this book.

Would you like to share some advice for our readers?

When I was first writing, I felt like I had to stick with one project and finish a complete draft before dipping into the next thing. But getting my MFA changed that. And now that I’m publishing books, I’m realizing again that I could—and should—work on different projects at the same time. Rather than feeling like working on different things somehow dilutes the work or disrupts the momentum, I’ve come to recognize it can be a good way to keep the writing fresh. If I feel like my writing is forced or labored, I sometimes switch to something else that day. I think not being so rigid with a plan for finishing, allows me to approach the writing with more freedom and more joy.

What’s next for you?

I am at work on a couple different projects (see above!). The one I’m most focused on is a young adult novel told from multiple points of view. One point of view is in verse, but the other three are in prose. I’ve had the idea for this story for a long, long time, but I wasn’t sure I was ready to take it on until now. It’s a bit of a ghost story, one that’s near and dear to my heart, and I really hope it comes out the way I envision it, with all the narrative threads coming together in a surprising and satisfying way for the reader.

Author photo: Colin DeChambeau

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