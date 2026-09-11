Breaking In: September/October 2026

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Lauren Lee Smith

The Night Pool

(Historical horror, August, Blackstone Publishing)

“The Night Pool is a blood-soaked, page-turning horror set in the Gold Rush West, where three women must battle monsters both human and inhuman to survive—perfect for fans of Alma Katsu’s The Hunger and Victor LaValle’s Lone Women.”

Writes from: I was born and raised where this book is set, in rural Northern California outside Coloma in El Dorado County. I now live in Southern California by the ocean, and frequently visit the desert, the mountains, and my hometown area up north.

Pre-Night: I have written stories since I was a young child, but only began showing my work to other people around 2022 when I submitted my short story about postpartum psychosis, "Playroom Ghost," to the Folio Literary Journal and was accepted. My selkie horror short story about the roles of women in marriage, "Selkie’s Stew," was also featured in an anthology of women in horror through Kandisha Press in 2025. I have more novels, but The Night Pool is the first sold (with the invaluable aid of my amazing agent, Chad Luibl of Janklow & Nesbit).

Time frame: This was definitely not a swift process. I am a work-from-home mother to three with another job, so all writing was done (and continues to be done) in stolen moments and very short stretches of random, desperate opportunity. I began the book in 2019 when my youngest was an infant, and then COVID hit, so it was pieced together over many years.

Enter the agent: I found my wonderful agent, Chad Luibl of Janklow and Nesbit, through a wayward tweet he had made years before mentioning that he liked/was looking for westerns. As you can probably imagine, there are not a lot of agents who have this on their MSWL. Fortunately for me, he was willing to take a look and see the potential in the story. Westerns are a very niche sub-genre, but they blend so well with other, more popular ones (historical, horror, etc). There is so much potential here!

Biggest surprise: This is a common complaint, but the timelines of things in publishing truly stretch the limits of the imagination. Slower than molasses in January, you might say! But, if I may add a proverb after an idiom, slow and steady wins the race. I’ve learned things take time, and you must learn to temper any inherent anxiety or desire for urgency with this understanding of how long everything takes. But eventually, things do happen! Sometimes!

Image courtesy of the author.

What I did right: Not giving up. There were so many times I could have thrown in the towel and re-oriented my energy back towards what I was expected to do in my life as a mother (chores, focus on kids exclusively, etc). But I reached a point where I could not go back and just abandon all that effort and render it meaningless. I’ve observed that people who find success or hit goals aren’t actually necessarily “better” than others at something, they are just unwilling to give up. Noticing how this concept permeates most fields helped me persist through all the waiting and rejections involved in the querying, editing, and submission processes. Perhaps a little delusional faith and no small amount of spite (for those who acted like everything I was working on was stupid and pointless) as well, kept me going. And of course, the unshakeable belief that the story itself mattered, independent of me. I have always felt like a vessel for the core of this book, no matter how silly or grandiose that might sound.

What I would have done differently: I don’t like to look back on anything I’ve done and wish I could change it, because everything is a stepping stone to the next thing and that brings you to exactly where and who you are in the present moment. Enduring rejection, for example, is such an important exercise. Rejection is like a muscle, they say. So each time you freak out and cry or succumb to moments of discouragement but then try again, you are constructing your own internal fortitude. Nowadays, I don’t freak out as much when I hit an obstacle. I assume any rejection is redirecting me away from what is not for me and back down the path suited for me alone. You have to be uncomfortable to make progress or learn, you have to fail, so I appreciate past experiences and don’t seek to change much. Maybe procrastinate a little less? That is still a daily struggle!

Platform: I have a presence on various apps, and while I do use them to promote the book now that I have hard copies, I also enjoy just posting images of nature, historical sites I visit, my animals, and whatever hot takes on social issues are bothering me at the moment. Nothing is curated or planned, so the jury is still out on whether this will aid in building a readership. I hope it will!

Advice for writers:

I might say I am proof that you don’t have to write for the market, you don’t need to follow trends. Of course, if your goals involve being a millionaire, this advice may not apply. But my goal with this book was to write something I believe needed to exist. I walked down a quiet street in Coloma and imagined the forgotten stories of women on the frontier. So many stories to be told, and no one writing them. So, despite the cacophony of advice saying you need to look at what is selling and do that, you can write the book of your heart. And whatever comes from deep within you is going to flow much more freely than any attempt to model existing works. So, write what you feel, write from as authentic a place as you can, and ignore the concept of audience. Write for yourself, first and foremost. There are often others who will see the beauty in that and support you.

Next up: I have five novels in progress: a few more horror westerns, a witch book, an epic fantasy, and a pretty serious feminist science fiction trilogy that I am polishing. Currently on sub with a horror western set in a silver mining town in the Mojave Desert, inspired by my many visits there. This is my unique take on the vampire mythos—hoping it will find a home soon!

Dan Perucco

Exchanged

(YA queer romance, September, Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

“A high school senior expecting a like-minded exchange student from Georgia (the country) must come to terms with his assumptions about identity and home when he meets his family’s unexpected and attractive exchange student from Georgia (the state).”

Writes from: Minneapolis, Minn.

Pre-Exchanged: The COVID pandemic led up to this book. I’m a middle school English teacher, and online learning during that time was soul-crushing. With all of the time I suddenly wasn’t spending directing theater or advising the Gay-Straight Alliance, I began writing fiction as an escape. I completed two clumsy manuscripts before I landed on this idea. I wanted to write a story that reminded me of home while also playing around with the awkwardness and personal growth of exchange programs.

Time frame: I began Exchanged the day after school ended for summer break and finished it the day before the fall semester started. This time frame allowed me to be fully invested in my characters before returning to real life in September. I wrote most of that first draft on the porch of an old cabin in northern Minnesota.

Enter the agent: I am so lucky to work with Margaret Danko at High Line Literary Collective. I found her profile on Manuscript Wish List and knew that her interests aligned with many of the stories I wanted to tell. When I queried her, she was initially hesitant about some pacing issues with the manuscript. I was fortunate that she gave me a chance to revise and resubmit, and—after several months of big revision work on my part—she loved the new result.

Biggest surprise: As noted above, I learned not to dismiss feedback from agents! They know the business inside and out and have a great sense of what will and won’t sell. While Margaret was reading my work, a few other agents passed on it, but they gave me concrete reasons why it wasn’t a good fit. That feedback ultimately strengthened my manuscript so that, by the time Margaret pitched it to editors, it had benefited from more eyes.

Image Credit: Erika Wickoda

What I did right: I wrote two novels before Exchanged that never saw the light of day. With them, I learned so much about good writing by doing it poorly. When revising that very first novel, I remember constantly thinking about all of the massive structural things I wish I had done differently. The same was true with the second. By the time I reached Exchanged, I felt like I’d found my footing, resulting in a strong manuscript to pitch to agents. The querying process felt out of my hands at times, so I decided to control what I could: producing better and better work until I couldn’t be ignored.

What I would have done differently: I went into drafting Exchanged without a sense of its genre. I had a high-minded idea of it being thoughtful, contemporary YA fiction about the rural and urban divide, when what I really wanted to be writing was a love triangle between my protagonist, his exchange student, and his hometown. I wish I could sit myself down and say, “You’re writing a gay rom-com: own it. There are certain beats you need to hit if you want this story to land, so hit them.”

Platform: If by “platform,” you mean the 100 seventh graders who are captive audiences to my daily book talks, then, yes: I have a well-established audience. I’m still working on building my platform among readers over the age of 13.

Advice for writers: Don’t wait to start; keep going until you finish. I avoided writing a novel for years because I foolishly thought I wouldn’t be qualified unless I had an MFA. Then I wasted time on half-completed novels that ended up on the compost heap. I had to finish a novel before I could understand what went into finishing a novel. I can’t stress enough the importance of figuring out a writing mindset and routine that results in completed work.

Next up: I’m working on revising a YA novel about high school theater kids who need to sabotage their own musical in order to save their drama program. I’m also finishing a draft of an adult historical romantasy about a 1920s ocean liner full of gay queer magicians.

Katya Suvorova

Ungrateful Immigrant Daughter

(Memoir, September, Alcove Press)

“The daughter of a mail-order bride recounts the heartbreaking and often bizarre reality of growing up undocumented in America.”

Writes from: The Netherlands.

Pre-Daughter: I was focusing on YA before this book. When I was a child I was put in challenging, dangerous, and adult situations and as a writer I felt my purpose in life was to help children dealing with similar experiences feel seen. I signed with my agent after querying with a YA novel that was a thinly veiled autobiography about a kid who grew up undocumented in an abusive household and how she survived. One of the editors my agent submitted to said that she would be really interested in the story if it was a memoir and that’s what led to me ultimately writing my memoir!

Time frame: I started writing memoir in college as a way to process memories when I couldn’t afford therapy. Exploring memories creatively to find a hidden truth has always been the most natural way for me to write. Most my work while I was completing my creative writing degree was in the memoir genre because between waitressing full-time and taking care of my sister I simply didn’t have the energy to create new worlds or characters. In 2024 I started in earnest on a cohesive memoir and pulling these scattered essays together into a single narrative. I finished the last round of edits for my memoir in April 2026.

Enter the agent: I found my fantastic agent, Natalie Lakosil (founder of Looking Glass Literary Agency), by looking up who represented the authors of my favorite YA books. I queried Natalie through her former agency’s website and was absolutely floored when she offered me representation because she was my top pick. She is an incredible advocate and I truly can’t imagine being in the publishing industry without her.

Biggest surprise: I didn’t realize how important networking is in this industry. Most people get blurbs not through their editor or agent, but through personal connections, and those can be really hard to make. Also networking helps with tons of other things, like getting agent referrals from friends. For a career billed as being solitary, writing requires far more socializing than I realized early on.

Image credit: Liam Suvorov

What I did right: Honestly, I just didn’t give up. I never stopped querying after I was rejected, I never stopped writing books after my first book died on submission, I didn’t stop posting after failing for months to go viral on social media. Making a career from writing is about trying everything you possibly can until something works.

What I would have done differently: If I could sit down with my 2017 self (the year I decided to go all-in on writing professionally) I would honestly be so encouraging. I believe everyone has an audience, no matter how niche, and the most important thing in this industry is believing you have a seat at the table and not giving up on yourself. I think a lot of writers just need to hear that someone believes in them.

Platform: It shocks me every day, but I have around 130k followers and counting across all my professional social media accounts. I truly believe that if I can build a platform anyone can. I think everyone has a story to tell but not everyone believes that story is important or knows how to tell it. The most important thing I have found is to have the conviction to be authentic, even if it is cringy or embarrassing. I don’t have a curated media presence at all. It’s kind of haphazard and messy, honestly. But I get so many messages from people telling me they can relate to my story, or they have been through something similar to me, even if they didn’t grow up undocumented. The online space certainly can be cruel and intimidating, but more often than not, it’s kind.

Advice for writers: The best writing advice I have is not to focus on writing, ironically enough. If I could go back, I would have gotten my degree in something like history or art because there is so much inspiration outside of the craft of writing. You don’t need to be an English language expert to tell a good story. The grammar and syntax is the last thing that’s fixed in a manuscript. I get my best ideas when I watch reality TV. I fix plot holes when I have conversations with friends. I figure out my character’s flaws when I people-watch. If your whole life is typing away at a screen, you miss out on a lot of inspiration.