Breaking In: November/December 2026

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Amber Blaeser-Wardzala

Another Name for Red

(Literary mystery, October, Pantheon)

“After a young Anishinaabe woman vanishes, her sister tries to pick up the pieces of her broken family, even as her investigations put her at risk of suffering a similar fate.”

Writes from: Columbus, Ohio.

Pre-Red: I worked on this novel simultaneously with a short story collection and focused on sending the stories out to literary magazines for publication prior to finishing this book. I had a great string of luck with submitting, including The Iowa Review, CRAFT, and Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology.

Time frame: This novel started as my undergraduate thesis project. At Denison University studying under Peter Grandbois, I did two drafts during my senior year. Then, I put it aside once I began my MFA at Arizona State University.

In a novel writing class I took at ASU, I tried to work on a new novel, but my heart wasn’t in it. At the end of my first year of my MFA, I realized what I really wanted to be working on was this novel. I did two more drafts before submitting to agents near the end of 2022. With my agent, we did many more drafts before eventually selling it in the fall of 2024. By the time it comes out, it’ll be about six years since I finished the very first draft of the book.

Image credit: Marcus Jackson

Enter the agent: I was encouraged to submit to agents by my mentor, Morgan Talty, at Tin House Workshop. He recommended, specifically, that I submit to Julie Barer, which I ended up doing. She asked for the full manuscript, and after reading it, she got back to me, letting me know she wasn’t the right fit for it. However, she said there was someone else she worked with who she thought would be a better fit, and she asked to pass along my manuscript. And that’s how I ended up with my amazing agent, Nicole Cunningham.

Biggest surprise: Copy edits. Language comes very intuitively for me; I write and edit based on how the words sound together. Copy edits didn’t come naturally to me at all, because they really weren’t at all how I think about writing and language. It took some time for me to be able to merge the two worlds of the technical and the musical aspects of writing.

What I did right: Two things: the first, submitting widely and often when I was first sending out short stories. It can be daunting to send out short stories and extremely discouraging to have a constant influx of literary magazine rejects in your inbox. Most of my short stories got rejected at least five times before being picked up (usually without me editing them after the other rejections). But by getting those publications, I made friends and connections in the literary community that then opened more doors and possibilities to me.

The second thing is writing for calls. One of the best things I did for my career was specifically deciding to write a horror short story for the Never Whistle at Night open call. The editor for that anthology, Anna Kaufman, is my editor now!

What I would have done differently: I was often going at things blind and figuring it out on my own. If I could go back, I would have asked for help and advice from my teachers, mentors, and friends more. I don’t know how much it would have changed about my path, but I do think it would have helped with some of the anxiety and imposter syndrome I felt along the way.

Did you have a platform in place?: No, not really. I have a small (but I think loyal) social media following of very supportive readers and fellow writers. They’ve all been wonderful champions of my writing and spreading the word about my book.

Advice for writers: Writing comes alive with the details, so spend time being an observer. Take physical or mental notes. You never know when the little details you notice will come in handy.

Next up: I have a short story collection coming out in the near future with my same editor, and I’m currently working on the second draft of my next novel.

Carol Efron

A Hidden Fate

(Women’s fiction, October, She Writes Press)

“The child she longs for. The ominous gene she may pass on. When a hidden genetic history emerges, a newlywed pregnant woman must choose between her husband's demand for testing and her own desire to stay pregnant without uncovering her fate.”

Writes from: Silicon Valley.

Pre-Fate: I was on the full-time academic faculty at Johns Hopkins and later Stanford School of Medicine; while in academics, I published articles in prestigious medical journals, but this is my first work of fiction. At Johns Hopkins, I was the clinical director of the Huntington's Disease clinic during the years when presymptomatic genetic testing first became available—ours was one of only two programs in the United States to offer it. I sat with people facing the very question at the heart of my novel: whether to learn what may be written in your genes when nothing can be done to alter one’s fate.

Time frame: The gist of my novel came to me unbidden in a dream, along with a fierce desire to bring it into the world. I spent 10 years learning how to write quality fiction to do justice to the story I felt an urgent need to tell.

Image credit: Thomas Peyser

Enter the agent: I don't have an agent. My novel was accepted by a small press, but they pressured me to sign away the foreign rights for many years—without any evidence that the press had the bandwidth to utilize those rights. So, I walked away from that deal before learning that She Writes Press had accepted my book. It was a [heart] wrenching decision, but I'm glad I had the confidence to take the risk; it turns out that the complexities of genetic testing choices are much-debated worldwide (in Germany, for instance, given the heritage of Naziism and eugenics there). Also, I'm thrilled with my publisher, She Writes Press.

Biggest surprise: Learning to trust myself enough to be brave, as in the last question, and always being open to criticism, even when at first glance it seems unfounded.

What I did right: I kept working to perfect my craft, taking courses and attending seminars at writer’s conferences. Also, I stayed determined, persisting despite rejections by some literary agents and some small presses I thought would be a good fit for my novel. In addition, being actively involved in two writers’ organizations and other writing communities helped me immensely. I also organized and ran a small fiction writing critique group for years; my fellow writers' feedback and encouragement were incredibly helpful for me, as was following other writers’ own work as it developed.

What I would have done differently: I might have followed the example of Canadian writer Lawrence Hill, who honed his craft by publishing short stories in literary magazines before attempting his first novel—a path that eventually led to his breakthrough novel, The Book of Negroes. But by the time I heard Hill speak, I was head over heels into writing my novel, and not willing to stop. It all worked out, and Hill’s way isn’t the only way. So, in no way is this a dictum, just food for thought.

Did you have a platform in place?: I had no platform because as a psychiatrist I shied away from social media. Now that I'm semi-retired, I'm writing a Substack and I post on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. I'm finding I like writing nonfiction (on Substack and LinkedIn) on several topics, and I'm discovering ways to have fun with the other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Read fiction extensively, first as a reader to experience the emotions and drama, then read a second time as an author to see how the writer created the effects you've experienced. I thank the brilliant writing teacher Fred Shafer for drumming this lesson home in a four-week seminar he gave through the Off Campus Writers' Workshop.

Next up: I have a historical novel taking shape around fictionalizing some events as an overlay to the amazing political, social, and engineering realities of the collapse of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge in 1940. Hint: I’m fascinated by what blows things apart and how they can mend, whether bridges, projects, or relationships.

Saba Brelvi

The Squatters

(Upmarket, November, The Dial Press)

“The Squatters tells the story of an affluent multicultural town in England grappling with the arrival of a Muslim family seeking asylum.”

Writes from: Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

Pre-Squatters: This novel was my first foray into creative writing. I had an entirely different career in public health and the nonprofit sector until five years ago, so I’ve written health policy briefs and research papers but never fiction. I’m a lifelong and avid novel reader, though!

Time frame: The first draft took me one year, writing several hours each day while my kids were at school. With the first draft in hand, I applied to the Emirates Literature Foundation’s Seddiqi First Chapter Fellowship, a year-long program that provided outstanding writing mentorship and exposure to the publishing industry. By the time the program ended, I was ready to query agents.

Image credit: Karen & Josette

Enter the agent: When I was finalizing my manuscript, I happened to be reading a short story collection by a writer represented by my agent (Alexa Stark), and when I looked at the books on my bookshelf, I realized that Alexa had worked on several other novels that I had recently read and loved as well. I took that as a sign that I should include her in my first batch of query letters. We had a terrific and wide-ranging conversation and I signed with her shortly thereafter.

Biggest surprise: I had no idea what a joy it would be to revise my manuscript with an editor. When my editor, Maya Millett, sent me her editorial letter, I was slightly overwhelmed by how much work was ahead, but I was mostly delighted by how closely she’d read, how astute her observations were, and how clear-eyed she was about the path I should take to improve the manuscript. I was worried about having an editor who didn’t understand what I was trying to convey or who had a different vision for what the book should be, and was unprepared for what a gift it was to work under a great editor’s guidance.

What I did right: When I first started this book, I was only writing for myself, for the challenge and enjoyment of engaging with ideas I wanted to explore. I didn’t write with an audience in mind, and I didn’t know enough about publishing to be intimidated. Being insulated from the noise of the publishing industry helped me write more honestly than I might have otherwise.

What I would have done differently: I don’t have any regrets about my path thus far, but in the last year, I’ve started to consider applying to MFA programs or trying to dedicate myself to studying writing more seriously. I haven’t been in school for several decades, but I suppose it’s never too late!

Did you have a platform in place?: I didn’t have a platform at all. I’ve started using Instagram, but it’s tricky to stay connected while trying to limit my social media usage and screen time.

Advice for writers: My early drafts were overwritten, and a writer friend who read them emphasized the importance of trusting my readers—allowing them to fill in gaps, imagine details, and wonder about what’s left unsaid. It’s OK to let readers do a bit of work.