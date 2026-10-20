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Book Cover Design 101: How To Make Your Story Stand Out

In season 5, episode 10 of “Writer’s Digest Presents,” senior editor Michael Woodson revisits book cover design with designer Elisha Zepeda.

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Book cover design has evolved over the long and rich history of storytelling, and will continue to change as readers change and as design changes.

(How Writing Poetry Helps Our Fiction)

In this episode of "Writer's Digest Presents," senior editor Michael Woodson revisits the topic of book cover design with designer Elisha Zepeda. Elisha talks about his creative process, the differences in working with traditional publishing and self publishing, what he's loving in the design world right now and what he thinks could use a refresh, and more.

About Elisha

Elisha Zepeda

Elisha is a book cover designer with Penguin Press known for his fast paced process videos on social media (@ez.bookdesign). Browse his portfolio and learn more at ElishaZepeda.com.

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