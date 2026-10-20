Book Cover Design 101: How To Make Your Story Stand Out

Book cover design has evolved over the long and rich history of storytelling, and will continue to change as readers change and as design changes.

In this episode of "Writer's Digest Presents," senior editor Michael Woodson revisits the topic of book cover design with designer Elisha Zepeda. Elisha talks about his creative process, the differences in working with traditional publishing and self publishing, what he's loving in the design world right now and what he thinks could use a refresh, and more.