Bo Wang: On Real History Inspiring Modern Fiction

Bo Wang was born in Cincinnati to Taiwanese American parents. Her childhood was peppered with stories of the Monkey King alongside those of Frog and Toad. A graduate of Sycamore Public Schools, Bo holds an A.B. in history and literature from Harvard College. She now lives in Boston with her family. The Chinese Lady is her debut novel.

Bo Wang | Photo by Nicole Loeb

In this interview, debut author Bo Wang discusses the real history that inspired The Chinese Lady, writing against harmful tropes, and more.

Literary agent: Natalie Edwards

Book title: The Chinese Lady

Publisher: HarperVia

Release date: September 8, 2026

Genre/category: Historical fiction

Elevator pitch: In 1834, an American merchant company brings a young Chinese girl to New York as part of an exhibition of Chinese goods, and she becomes a nationwide media sensation.

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What prompted you to write this book?

When I stumbled across the Chinese Lady, I was surprised I’d never heard of her and then struck by how little I knew about Chinese American history, period—even as a Chinese American who had studied American history and literature in college. The Chinese Lady captured my imagination, and I went down a rabbit hole trying to find out more about her. And I realized how little was known about who this girl or woman was, beyond her function as an exhibit or a spectacle, and so I started to use imagination to fill in the gaps.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I started writing this novel in 2020, then got distracted by new motherhood. I came back to it in 2023. It took a start-and-stop three years before I began querying. Yes! Originally, the novel did not include The Chinese Lady’s perspective. I was wrapped up in the idea of the novel reflecting her real life, in which she was allowed no voice. But I got recurring feedback that readers wanted her voice, so I rewrote the last section of the book to be from her perspective.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I always thought finding an agent would mean my book was done. I didn’t realize that my agent would be a critical part of my revision process, and after that, my editor would also help me improve my craft and structure.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Incorporating the Chinese language was more complicated than I’d anticipated. At first, I simply used pinyin, the romanticized system of language used to transliterate Chinese. I soon realized I was transliterating Mandarin, which is my first language, rather than Cantonese, which is what the characters would have spoken, and so needed to course correct. Then, I decided that characters who thought and spoke in Chinese should use hanzi characters when using Cantonese, whereas characters who thought and spoke in English should use pinyin when using Cantonese. Finally, I realized I needed to use traditional hanzi to be historically accurate, because the simplified hanzi mostly used today wasn’t popularized until the 1950s. Also, I learned a lot about poisons in the form of patent medicines, cosmetics, and acne treatments!

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

First, there are a lot of tropes that persist in the stories we consume through books and movies—for example, Chinese mothers are self-sacrificing. I wanted to write against those kinds of tropes. All four women in my novel are individuals in their own right. Second, almost all of us were strangers to this land once, and sometimes we forget that the transition from strangeness to belonging happens over generations. I hope this book captures that transition.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?