Beyond Names and Dates: 8 Tips to Gather and Preserve the Family Story

One’s family history has two aspects: the facts and the story. The facts include birth, marriage, and death dates, along with places lived, legal documents, and family trees. The story reveals character, motivations, and relationships. Often, stories remain as legends or unanswered questions after someone passes. The facts are often easier to uncover; the stories can take a little more digging.

These eight tips can help you find and verify the family stories tucked away in memories, documents, and forgotten corners.

Tip #1: Talk to Family.

Talk to as many family members as you can. Quickly! Ask for letters, war documents, passenger lists, census records. Start a Google Doc and invite family to help gather as many puzzle pieces as possible. It’s also a handy way to track the outstanding questions—one question leads to another. Use forums on MyHeritage and Ancestry, or Facebook groups, to find distant relatives.

My sister once found a cousin of my felony-convicted grandmother, the inspiration for my novels Rock Bottom, Tennessee and Rock Bottom Rising. That cousin had postcards from my grandmother after she moved to Washington, DC, in 1947 that explained why she moved from Tennessee to the nation’s capital.

Tip #2: Visit the Area Where Your Ancestor Lived.

Local museums may have period information, books, records, and people who can answer questions. State and county archives, tax records, and land grants can also yield surprises.

My sister and I thought our mother’s Appalachian family had always lived in poverty until we discovered that our fifth-great-grandfather had received a land grant for his service in the Civil War. When others couldn’t pay their land taxes, he either financed their tax payments or acquired their property by paying the taxes himself. Poverty came later, when my grandfather lost his grocery store and attached home during the Great Depression.

Tip #3: Search Military Records.

A 1973 fire at the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis destroyed millions of military personnel files. I spent 25 years reconstructing my father’s World War II service. After-action reports provide accounts of battles, while morning reports can reveal details about individuals within a unit. Knowing the division, battalion, and company can help narrow the search.

Some records are available through the National Archives and online databases. Eventually, I hired Golden Arrow Research, which uncovered more than 1,000 findings related to my father’s unit and his World War II service.

Tip #4: Search Old Newspapers.

I’ve spent weeks on Newspapers.com looking for details of family stories. Older newspapers often published personal information that would rarely appear in print today.

I found an item about my father’s 1962 hospital stay describing his infection, visitors, and discharge instructions. I even discovered a letter I wrote to Santa that year asking him not to give my brother anything for Christmas because he was mean to me.

Newspapers.com requires a subscription, but many libraries provide free access.

Tip #5: Search Websites.

Helpful resources include GenealogyBank.com, the Library of Congress, OldNews.com, and Elephind.com. Subscriptions and available records change over time, and many services offer free trials.

Tip #6: Archive and Share.

Consider who you’re preserving this history for—your siblings, your children, or generations to come.

Apps can help. Remento turns recorded memories into written stories and life-story books. Simirity provides a shared family-journal space where relatives can contribute. Tell Mel helps you interview living relatives and save and share their stories. Other options include Storyworth, LifeTales, and Memorygram.

Tip #7: Discern Fact From Fiction.

Before writing a fictionalized account of my grandmother’s life, I documented what I knew to be true so my siblings, children, and cousins could distinguish fact from fiction. Photo-book companies offer templates that make preserving this kind of family history relatively easy.

Tip #8: Consider Feelings.

One word of caution: Someone once defined family as the people who know exactly how to push your buttons because they installed them.

Consider feelings when uncovering stories, especially those intentionally hidden. Before writing about relatives in my novels or sharing a family story, I ask myself, “What would Mama think?” Will more information bring people together or pull them apart?

I change town and family names when writing fiction based on relatives. I also employ a sensitivity reader to make sure I’m respectful of a culture or region.

After I finished my novels about my grandmother’s life and felony conviction, Rock Bottom, Tennessee and Rock Bottom Rising, a Tennessee cousin I hadn’t spoken to in 20 years asked what I was writing. I told her about my books, my research, and how I had changed names and locations to protect our family. I offered to send her the nonfiction account I had written for relatives so they could distinguish fact from fiction.

She invited me to Tennessee, arranged book events to support my author journey, and invited more than 15 cousins I hadn’t seen in years to a reunion.

Instead of tearing our family apart, uncovering the past brought us closer together. We gathered in cabins near my mother’s hometown and swapped untold family stories around a campfire.

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