Avery Flynn: Publishing Is Always Changing—Especially in Romance

USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling romance author Avery Flynn has sold more than one million books, which have been translated into multiple languages. She has three slightly wild children, loves a hockey-addicted husband, and is desperately hoping someone invents the coffee IV drip. She lives outside of Washington, D.C. with her family and a pack of five dogs all named after food. If she’s not reading romance or binging reality TV, she’s most definitely plotting to take over the world so she can banish Crocs from existence. Also, if you figure out how to send Oreos through the internet, she’ll be your best friend for life. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Bluesky.

Avery Flynn

In this interview, Avery discusses the process of writing her 43rd novel, Hexy Beast, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Avery Flynn

Literary agent: Elaine Spencer

Book title: Hexy Beast

Publisher: Berkley

Release date: September 8, 2026

Genre/category: Paranormal romance/Romantic comedy

Previous titles: Head Witch In Charge; Witcha Gonna Do

Elevator pitch: When an impulsive chaos witch and a buttoned up alpha werewolf end up magically tied together (and possibly fated mates) in the middle of a pack mutiny they have to find a way to work together in this opposites attract, enemies to lovers, paranormal rom-com from USA Today-bestselling author Avery Flynn.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I adore the fated-mates trope but wanted to write an opposites attract story where the MMC and FMC are fighting so hard not to give into the bond—while also completely giving into the insta-lust that comes with it.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

My editor at Berkley (Mary Baker) was fabulous to work with on this book and really helped me to make it the best story it could be. It took about a year from contract to submission but as all writers know, the story was bouncing around in my brain for a long time before that.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Hexy Beast is my 43rd book and I can confidently say that publishing is always changing—especially in romance. What stays the same, however, is the importance of characters and plots that sweep readers away—and if you write genre romance giving them that happily ever after.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

The research for the spells in the Sherwood Witches series always surprises me. I love learning about the uses (medicinal and otherwise) for various ingredients.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope they will put the book down at the end and say, “That was a good time.”

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?