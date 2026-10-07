Are You There, Judy? It’s Me, Katie: Finding Your Place in the Writing World

(Trigger warning: Loss of a child)

I’ve always loved writing and reading. Secretly, I wanted to be Judy Blume, but never had the self-esteem to say that out loud. I became a scientist and wrote fancy science papers and reports. Fiction called to me even louder as I got older. Secretly, I took classes online. It felt crazy, narcissistic, and mildly unstable to switch careers to become an artist.

But something kept tugging me and so, even though I was in my late 40s, I decided to make it official. Although I felt like the biggest imposter, writer is how I described myself on our taxes, at the doctor’s office, and in my online biographies.

And for so long I wrote for an audience, never for myself.

Until a bus full of trauma hit my family.

Once I understood our son was gone, never to return, I was trapped in a corner. I’d never written about something raw, real, and stinking with shame. If I put it on the page, I’d have to own aspects of myself I was unwilling to acknowledge.

With my back to the wall, grief was coming at me on one side, and shame approached from the other. I spent a lot of time thinking about how a wolf will gnaw its paw off to get free from a trap. This I was ready to do, but I couldn’t find a place to start nibbling; my captors were invisible, and if I tried releasing a leg, they’d go for my head.

Why try when my art is never going to be as good as someone like Monet, Marcus Zusak, or Mary Oliver?

For so long I hadn’t really put myself into my writing. I took online courses and knew the basics, but I kept my heart out. Partly because of pride, but writing about addiction in my family meant admitting the ugliest parts of myself. I’m the mom of a kid who has a hole that only pills can fill. And once I got over that ego problem, there was another aspect of hubris waiting.

My writing isn’t perfect. As a people pleaser and perfectionist, the only type of art I want to put out there is the kind that stops traffic.

As Voltaire said, perfect is the enemy of good.

I wish I could have listened to Anne Lamott, who tells her imposter to please sit in the other room and she’ll ask it for its opinion when she’s ready. But, I mean, she’s Anne Effing Lamott, and so I hid in my writing until our son passed.

“Stop playing the divine fool,” a friend said.

“Stop asking for permission,” a stranger told me in a tone like she was brushing a crumb off the table.

Here are my five suggestions to help you find your place in the writing world.

Start Being Honest

On that awful day, the one when my family went from five to four, I got out a journal and wrote. I didn’t write to my audience, or to my neighbors, or to the judgy people who hate all art. I wrote to me. It wasn’t perfect or good. But it was true; I finished with skin under my fingernails.

One of my first poems has a stanza that reads:

With you gone,

time doesn’t go forward or back.

It is a pit

in the middle of the desert where

water stagnates

leaving oil with a rainbow sheen.

Then, as if I needed to shock my captors, I posted it on my socials and was brave enough to call it a poem. Which, looking back, was incredibly ballsy, having never written a poem before.

I announced to the world—here’s some terrible art about my dead child. Judge away, world, and start the stoning. I’ve read about people posting on Substack anonymously because they don’t want their mom or boss to know what’s lurking inside. It doesn’t make you a coward, but I wonder if it cuts you in two.

My Son, Nicholas

(Everyone Knows to) Use Your Senses

Everyone knows good writing pulls you in by your senses. Sometimes I think we haven’t discovered all the senses yet. What is the sense for weight—is it touch?

Last night I dreamt

I bought ten pounds

of sugar

then dressed it in

your baby clothes

and carried it around;

it was you.

Is the weight of ten pounds a sense, or is it solely a metaphor?

For that matter, what is the sense of your body in space?

The internet keeps suggesting

concerts and exhibitions

for a sense of belonging.

But they are like skiing

in flat light.

Perhaps the above is about vision, but I say body placement needs its own sense category; we could call it embodying an experience.

Lean Into Your Strengths

If you haven’t noticed by now, I love analogy and metaphor. Once on Zoom, a writing teacher read five pages of my YA novel to the whole class. At the end she closed the share to all tab, and said, “This is a great piece. Go back in and take out every single metaphor and analogy.”

I laughed and said, “There won’t be anything left.”

She nodded. “Start there.”

I don’t know if she was right or wrong, but like all of life, she probably was somewhere in between. I know my superpower, and I should use it sparingly.

Find Contrast (Especially the Unexpected)

And the male scarlet flycatcher

calls and his female is nearby

she's every color of brown

while he’s a ridiculous

hot pink sunset.

Here’s the deepest pain in my poems—I can dig as deep as I want and I can’t bring him back.

Nicholas

Sometimes, when I’m writing, I do find a piece of a memory, or something I think he’d be proud of, and it’s usually in the unexpected.

Amphibious, by Katie Rizzo

Your brown eyes

were always calm

under 32 cubic feet

of water



I half believed

you’d grown

gills.



Without wolves even

Yellowstone

became a desert.



Between the deer,

erosion,

and beaver collapse,

how can life abide?

Frogs are always the

first to return,

estivating for up to a year,

burrowed in powdery

dirt listening for a drop of rain



Tadpoles

fight

against the current

they are but a

flash of life.

There’s comfort in remembering that although frogs' lives are fleeting, they are no less a life well lived.

Specific Details Are the Difference Between Good and Great

I read somewhere that a good liar will give you just the right number of juicy details. I thought Stephen King said that, but if he did, I can’t find that attribution. In any case, it’s true. And as a fiction writer, memoirist, and poet, my job is to make people feel as if they are there, so details it is.

When I was writing about the day I found out that Nicholas passed, these were the details that stood out: my cold island counter, the sound of football, specifically RedZone, even more specifically Scott Hansen’s voice, and the blue ink of my pen as I doodled cloud pictures on a scrap of paper. These are ordinary details for the least ordinary day of my life.

Finding my voice and taking up space hasn’t been pretty. There’s a panic sweat that breaks out when I post something real. My armpits smell bitter while my head spins.

Judy Blume has a passage in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret:

"Are you there God? … I want to be like everyone else."

For so long I thought I was Margaret, and I knew what Judy was trying to say. Now I realize Judy was trying to lead me back to myself.

Check out Katie Rizzo's The Trimesters of Grief here: