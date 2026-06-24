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July/August 2026 Issue
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Announcing the Winners of the 2026 Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards

Congratulations to the winners of the 2026 WD Poetry Awards!

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2026 Writer's Digest Poetry Awards! Read the winning poem and an interview with the first-place winner, Susan Rounds, in the July/August 2026 issue of Writer's Digest or here on the blog.

Want to see your name on this list? Keep checking our competitions page for upcoming competitions.

1. “The Starling and the Hedgehog” by Susan Rounds

2. “Ghazal for Academics” by Donald Gwynn Watson

3. “Seed Corn Must Not Be Ground” by J.W. Rose

4. “Scottish Birthright” by Susan Chambers

5. “I’m Leafing: A Heartbroken Leaf Says Goodbye to Its Tree in the Fall” by Matthew Wenzel

6. “LION EDIT” by PJ Rodriguez

7. “shades of romance” by Mercedes Paradiso

8. “Remembrances of Rain” by Shawn Schooley

9. “Rebel” by Carmen Glasscock

10. “The Child I Never Had” by John Flaherty

11. "Sugar vs Salt (Big Momma’s Way)" by Daphne P Cass

12. "Pilgrimage" by Kathleen Berlew

13. "The Park Dwellers" by Brian D. James

14. "Jerusalem Thorn" by Patricia Hodder

15. "The Sailor" by Patricia Hodder

16. "Lichen" by Daan Spijer

17. "A fav'rite pastime" by Thomas Donahu

18. "Gatekeeper" by Tommaso Marasco

19. "Looking Back" by Laurie Holding

20. "Memory Care" by Tamara Erickson

21. "Campesinos" by Kenneth Lyon

22. "CROSSING OVER" by John C. Scarinci

23. "The Truck Driver" by Kimberly Shaw

24. "The State Cemetery" by Brandon Hollister

25. "Cottage Cheese" by Yingchao Xiao

2026 poetry award winnersAward Winnerspoetrypoetry awardspoetry challengePoetry CompetitionPoetry Writingsingle poem awardssingle poem winner
Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
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