Announcing the Winners of the 2026 Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2026 Writer's Digest Poetry Awards! Read the winning poem and an interview with the first-place winner, Susan Rounds, in the July/August 2026 issue of Writer's Digest or here on the blog.

Want to see your name on this list? Keep checking our competitions page for upcoming competitions.

1. “The Starling and the Hedgehog” by Susan Rounds

2. “Ghazal for Academics” by Donald Gwynn Watson

3. “Seed Corn Must Not Be Ground” by J.W. Rose

4. “Scottish Birthright” by Susan Chambers

5. “I’m Leafing: A Heartbroken Leaf Says Goodbye to Its Tree in the Fall” by Matthew Wenzel

6. “LION EDIT” by PJ Rodriguez

7. “shades of romance” by Mercedes Paradiso

8. “Remembrances of Rain” by Shawn Schooley

9. “Rebel” by Carmen Glasscock

10. “The Child I Never Had” by John Flaherty

11. "Sugar vs Salt (Big Momma’s Way)" by Daphne P Cass

12. "Pilgrimage" by Kathleen Berlew

13. "The Park Dwellers" by Brian D. James

14. "Jerusalem Thorn" by Patricia Hodder

15. "The Sailor" by Patricia Hodder

16. "Lichen" by Daan Spijer

17. "A fav'rite pastime" by Thomas Donahu

18. "Gatekeeper" by Tommaso Marasco

19. "Looking Back" by Laurie Holding

20. "Memory Care" by Tamara Erickson

21. "Campesinos" by Kenneth Lyon

22. "CROSSING OVER" by John C. Scarinci

23. "The Truck Driver" by Kimberly Shaw

24. "The State Cemetery" by Brandon Hollister