Announcing the Winners of the 2026 Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards
Congratulations to the winners of the 2026 WD Poetry Awards!
Congratulations to all the winners of the 2026 Writer's Digest Poetry Awards! Read the winning poem and an interview with the first-place winner, Susan Rounds, in the July/August 2026 issue of Writer's Digest or here on the blog.
Want to see your name on this list? Keep checking our competitions page for upcoming competitions.
1. “The Starling and the Hedgehog” by Susan Rounds
2. “Ghazal for Academics” by Donald Gwynn Watson
3. “Seed Corn Must Not Be Ground” by J.W. Rose
4. “Scottish Birthright” by Susan Chambers
5. “I’m Leafing: A Heartbroken Leaf Says Goodbye to Its Tree in the Fall” by Matthew Wenzel
6. “LION EDIT” by PJ Rodriguez
7. “shades of romance” by Mercedes Paradiso
8. “Remembrances of Rain” by Shawn Schooley
9. “Rebel” by Carmen Glasscock
10. “The Child I Never Had” by John Flaherty
11. "Sugar vs Salt (Big Momma’s Way)" by Daphne P Cass
12. "Pilgrimage" by Kathleen Berlew
13. "The Park Dwellers" by Brian D. James
14. "Jerusalem Thorn" by Patricia Hodder
15. "The Sailor" by Patricia Hodder
16. "Lichen" by Daan Spijer
17. "A fav'rite pastime" by Thomas Donahu
18. "Gatekeeper" by Tommaso Marasco
19. "Looking Back" by Laurie Holding
20. "Memory Care" by Tamara Erickson
21. "Campesinos" by Kenneth Lyon
22. "CROSSING OVER" by John C. Scarinci
23. "The Truck Driver" by Kimberly Shaw
24. "The State Cemetery" by Brandon Hollister
25. "Cottage Cheese" by Yingchao Xiao