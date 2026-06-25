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Announcing the Winners of the 2026 WD Chapbook Poetry Awards

Congratulations to the winners of the 2026 WD Chapbook Poetry Awards!

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard

Congratulations to all the winners of the 1st Annual Writer's Digest Chapbook Poetry Awards! Read the winning chapbook and an interview with the first-place winner, Brian Cameron, in the July/August 2026 issue of Writer's Digest or here on the blog.

Want to see your name on this list? Keep checking our competitions page for upcoming competitions.

  1. Finding Tiamat: A Book for Broken Democracies by Brian Cameron
  2. The Museum of Forgotten Things by Julie Butler
  3. Tiny Poem Tuesday by Tamara Erickson
  4. The Durable Gift by J.D. McGee
  5. Acapella by DUGGAN
  6. Allow by Patsy Creedy
  7. Things I Found in a Dead Man’s Pocket and Selected Poems by Chuck Collins
  8. Finriffle by Pamela Lerner Hines
  9. love is a loaded gun by James Jones
  10. Odd Birds Flocking by Shannon Keil
  11. Lived Fragments by Marielle Bethelle
  12. THE DISPLACED by Paula Brancato
  13. Short Songs by Mel Konner
  14. Telemachus Dreams by Stephen Jones
  15. Sway by Charles Gillispie
  16. Achieving Being by Alexis Verdini
  17. WHEN YOU GO AWAY, I PRETEND THAT YOU'RE DEAD by B. Fulton Jennes
  18. DANCING TO BLUEBELLS, a haiku chapbook by Kenda Turner
  19. Growing Up Girl by Beth McCullough
  20. Beyond Blood by Susan Chambers
  21. When Vietnam Calls by Minh-Tam Le
  22. Shadows and Their Sonnets by Laurie Holding
  23. blueBlack magic: a family archived in poems by Kendra N. Bryant Aya
  24. But It Doesn't Mean That I Don't Love You Anymore by Joyce Schmid
  25. Distaff: Voices by Terri Simon
2026 chapbook awards2026 chapbook winner2026 poetry award winnerschapbook awardschapbook winnerFrom The MagazineFrom The Winnerspoetry award winnerspoetry awardspoetry winnersWriter's Digest Poetry Awards
Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
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