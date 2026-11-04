Anne Broyles: Everyone Deserves To See Themselves in Books

Anne Broyles is a world traveler, vegan cook, Cherokee Nation citizen, social activist and hiker. She lives in Portland, Oregon in a multi-generation household with two cats and a dog.

Anne won the Oregon Book Award for I'm Gonna Paint: Ralph Fasanella, Artist of the People. Other books include Eating to Save the Planet: How Veganism Helps Fight Climate Change, Priscilla and the Hollyhocks, Arturo and the Bienvenido Feast, Arturo and the Navidad Birds, Shy Mama’s Halloween, and Arturo and the Bienvenido Feast. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Bluesky.

Anne Broyles | Photo by Amy Ijams Photography

In this interview, Anne discusses the three decades that went into researching and writing her new YA novel, Words Spoken True, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Anne Broyles

Literary agent: Jen Newens of Martin-Newens Literary Management

Book title: Words Spoken True

Publisher: Scholastic

Release date: November 3, 2026

Genre/category: Young adult historical novel

Previous titles: I'm Gonna Paint: Ralph Fasanella, Artist of the People, Eating to Save the Planet: How Veganism Helps Fight Climate Change, Priscilla and the Hollyhocks, Arturo and the Bienvenido Feast, Arturo and the Navidad Birds, Shy Mama’s Halloween.

Elevator pitch: When 14-year-old Jane Bushyhead is forced to walk 900 miles on the 1838 Cherokee Trail of Tears, she finds purpose in teaching and recording the stories of her people. Even as she experiences starvation, disease, and the deadly hazards of this forced march, Jane finds courage and hope for the future.

Bookshop | Amazon

[WD uses affiliate links.]

What prompted you to write this book?

I grew up proud to be enrolled in the Cherokee Nation. When I began to write books for children and young adults, I wanted to share the story of the Cherokee Trail of Tears with contemporary readers. Sometime in the early 1990s, I traveled to our tribal headquarters in Tahlequah, Okla., to search for a real-life young person who survived the 1838 forced march. An encouraging librarian at Oklahoma’s Northeastern State University’s Special Collections brought me piles of books and files. I sat at a long table and spent hours leafing through pages in search of my protagonist.

When I discovered Jane Bushyhead’s letter to a white school friend, I knew she was the right lens into my story. Jane was almost 14 years old, extremely articulate, and conscious of the events that were leading to the Indian Removal. She wrote things like, “If we Cherokees are to be driven to the west by the cruel hand of oppression to seek a new home in the west,” and “it is thus all our rights are invaded.” I could feel her pain at being separated from her friend and the dread that she might be forced to leave her homeland. Jane was real to me right from the start.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I worked on this book off and on for more than 30 years! That wasn't my original plan, but because this was such a huge project research-wise and other projects intervened, I ended up putting the manuscript away for long periods, sometimes years at a time. I published numerous other books over those years and wondered if Words Spoken True would ever make it to bookstore shelves. I don't recommend this amount of time to write a book or a start-take-a-break-start process, but even with the pauses in writing this book, Jane Bushyhead continued to live in my head and heart all those years.

When I began my research in the 1990s, I didn't have a cell phone and many of the libraries had no copy machines. I had to type whole articles out on a laptop computer, then print my research at home. The positive result of taking so long to write the book was that during the most recent years working on this story there were many more resources available online—so I could discover new details or corroborate notes I had taken years ago. I also had increased my writing skills and was able to revise my manuscript accordingly.

The idea changed slightly in that I began writing what I thought would be a third-person middle-grade novel, and over time it became a first-person young adult novel. But I never wavered in my goal of imagining Jane Bushyhead's Trail of Tears journey.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Before I began to write Words Spoken True I had published numerous books in the nonfiction spirituality field but had not yet written or published any of my first picture books. I was surprised at both which skills translated from nonfiction (well-documented research, clear and compelling writing) and how fiction writing required slightly different skills (character development, narrative arc, pacing).

I also had to figure out how to bring my protagonist to life. In my early writing my research on the Cherokee Trail of Tears overpowered Jane's personal story. I needed to find Jane's personal narrative arc against the backdrop of the Trail of Tears. As her 1838 letter to her friend showed, Jane was exceptionally articulate herself as a young person. Her father, Rev. Jesse Bushyhead, was a powerful, articulate preacher and tribal leader who also owned slaves. I imagined Jane's growing awareness about her family's slave ownership and used this as a point of conflict with her father. There is no evidence that this happened in real life, but I thought contemporary readers would relate to a young person who came to question whether any human being had the right to own another human being.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

A pleasant surprise was how the publishing industry changed over the long years I worked on this book. When I submitted the manuscript in the early years, I heard comments like, "No one wants to read a book about Indians." Over the past decades, however, the industry has realized that everyone deserves to see themselves in books and we are all richer when we read about people who are not just like us. It is exciting to see so many wonderful books by Native writers available now—historical, contemporary, fiction, nonfiction, serious, and funny. I'm grateful that Words Spoken True joins an amazing assortment of books written from a wide variety of tribal affiliations and experiences.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope readers will appreciate the courage and resilience it took for the Cherokee people to endure and survive the forced march we call the Trail of Tears. The descendants of those ancestors live and thrive today both in northeastern Oklahoma where our tribal headquarters are and around the world. Most North American indigenous nations endured hardships and forced removal and yet are today strong and relevant in contemporary society and culture.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Don't give up. I put this manuscript away, at times for years, and then returned to it off and on for more than 30 years because I believed in this book. I'm sure that long-time friends heard me speak of it over such a long span of time, they never thought it would be published. Words Spoken True is the book of my heart, and even as I wrote and published other books, I hoped and dreamed that it would someday be available for readers.