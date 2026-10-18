Anna Maloney: On Exploring Motivation in Thriller Novels

Anna Maloney grew up in London, part of a large Irish family. She has written for television (one BAFTA win), film, and radio; taught screenwriting; and works as a script consultant. She has worked in reality television, journalism, and public relations and is a qualified children's playleader, and sometime usherette. She lives in southeast London and can often be found swimming at her local outdoor pool while working on a plot problem. Follow her on Facebook.

Anna Maloney

In this interview, Anna discusses the dream that helped inspire her new thriller, The 10:12, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Anna Maloney

Literary agent: Stephanie Glencross, David Higham Agency

Book title: The 10:12

Publisher: Harper Perennial

Release date: October 20, 2026

Genre/category: Crime; thriller

Elevator pitch: Middle-aged Claire Fitzroy faced a stark choice when her train home was hijacked, and to some she’s a hero, to others a vigilante with blood on her hands. Now she’s finally speaking out about what happened on the 10:12—but is it the whole story?

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What prompted you to write this book?

A dream about a hijack on a train—following several train journeys between Manchester and London visiting family.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

Almost four years. It started off as a relatively straightforward hijack story, with heroine Claire organizing a fight back. But as the story developed both Claire and the story became more complex. Exploring the motivation of key characters took me off in different directions, and I also found I wanted to look at how society seems to judge women and men differently when it comes to violent action.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

As it’s my first published novel I knew very little about the process and was surprised at how long it took—but of course there were other books in the pipeline before mine! Mainly what I learnt was that it is wonderful to have an agent and editor who get what you are trying to do and whose input increases your creative flow instead of hindering it.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I didn’t set out to write a book within a book and suddenly discovered that was exactly what I was doing.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

An exciting story that makes people think, What would I do?, and with a few ideas to chew over after.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?