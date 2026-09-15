Ankur Thakkar: On the Importance of Having a Trusted Publishing Team

Ankur Thakkar is a multimedia artist and author. He was a Tennessee Williams Scholar at the Sewanee Writers’ Conference in 2025 and his writing has appeared in Guernica, PANK, and TriQuarterly. Medium selected his piece, “Swipe,” as one of the best personal essays about the internet. His artwork has been shown at the Palais de Tokyo and La Friche la Belle de Mai. He chose MFA, then NYC, and lives in Brooklyn. Follow him on Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

Ankur Thakkar | Photo by Natasha Jahchan

In this interview, Ankur discusses the 12 years that went from initial idea to publication of his new novel, Blow Yourself Up, his advice for other writes, and more.

Name: Ankur Thakkar

Book title: Blow Yourself Up

Publisher: Northwestern University Press

Release date: September 15, 2026

Genre/category: Fiction

Elevator pitch: Blow Yourself Up is a story of first love across cities spanning the decade that transformed the internet.

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What prompted you to write this book?

After my graduate degree in fiction, I built my career working for tech platforms and had a front row seat to how they evolved, changing us as we changed them. If the internet had a heart, it would be connection, which is the most useful lens to understand its brightest stars and darkest corners.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

Twelve years passed between the initial idea to selling the novel. I reached out to agents three different times in that span and rewrote the novel completely each time. The core of the novel, the love story, has always been there but what was once a speculative story softened into realism as our reality grew dystopian.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

So many writers advised me to follow my intuition when it comes to the publishing process, and I didn’t know how right they were until I was in it. George Saunders always talks about the “bullshit detector” when it comes to revising your work, and the same applies to navigating the publishing industry. If something feels off, it probably is. And if you’re lucky enough to find a team that completely understands your work and your vision like I was, you hold onto them for dear life.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

As a pantser, the entire process is an array of surprising moments. Knowing too much about what’s going to happen takes all the ink out of my pen. I would say the biggest surprise was a later chapter that takes the form of a reality show voice-over.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

Because the novel begins when the first smartphones arrive and ends at the dawn of AI, from our first friend requests to senile missives from totalitarian leaders, I hope readers can relive how we got to where we are. Culture tends to feel inevitable in retrospect, but one of fiction’s biggest gifts is to see the many meandering and splintering forces that underlie how life feels and, perhaps, in those nuances, offer hope.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?